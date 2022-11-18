ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

FanSided

Oregon football: One-dimensional Ducks find a way to win vs Utah

The Oregon football team struggled but finally prevailed over No. 10 Utah, putting the Ducks in position for a possible New Year’s Six Bowl Game. Oregon football fans had seen questions all week about whether or not quarterback Bo Nix would even play in the game against Utah. We got our answer about two hours before the start as he warmed up in pads on the field.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tri-City Herald

Miles Lockhart has Oregon Among Top Schools

Oregon has been attacking the recruiting trail heavily, and with their last home game against Utah this weekend the Ducks look to make some lasting impressions. One of their recent visitors was 2024 Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School athlete Miles Lockhart. Lockhart is the teammate of Cole Martin, who's been...
EUGENE, OR
kslsports.com

Utah’s Final Regular Season Game Time, Network Against Colorado Announced

SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will be playing their final regular season game against Colorado next Saturday in Folsom Field. Kickoff time will be 2:00 pm MT on Pac-12 Networks. Utah will be coming off a heart-breaking close loss where everything went wrong from them against the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes also had a rough outing last week but on the opposite side of the spectrum, suffering a whooping to Washington.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslsports.com

College GameDay Feels Confident About Utah Heading Into Game Against Oregon

EUGENE, OR- It feels like a tide has shifted in favor of the Utes in recent days concerning their impending matchup with Oregon later tonight at Autzen Stadium. ESPN’s College GameDay seems to agree as they all picked No. 10 Utah to win over No. 12 Oregon who had been in the College Football Playoff discussion before suffering a loss against Washington last week.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Utah

If you favourite comfort food is a nice burger and you also happen to live in Utah, here is a list of three amazing burger places that are well-known for their absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh ingredients only.
UTAH STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Utah

If you live in Utah and you like going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing pizza places in Utah that are highly praised by both local people and travellers alike for their absolutely delicious food, so if you have never been to any of them, make sure to add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
UTAH STATE
beckersasc.com

Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license

Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass

SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
kezi.com

Woman in viral video outside Dizzy Dean's Donuts speaks out

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two weeks after a video surfaced on Reddit appearing to show the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts in west Eugene throwing water in the direction of a woman who was sitting near his business, that woman is speaking out about the incident. "I didn't have any clothes...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Highway 58 crash leaves girl dead, 5 injured

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A two-car crash on Highway 58 left a young girl dead and 5 others injured Sunday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the scene at milepost 61, about 25 miles east of Oakridge, just after 6 p.m. An investigation revealed that a westbound Honda Accord crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into an oncoming Toyota Rav 4.
OAKRIDGE, OR

