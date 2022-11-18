Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Oregon football: One-dimensional Ducks find a way to win vs Utah
The Oregon football team struggled but finally prevailed over No. 10 Utah, putting the Ducks in position for a possible New Year’s Six Bowl Game. Oregon football fans had seen questions all week about whether or not quarterback Bo Nix would even play in the game against Utah. We got our answer about two hours before the start as he warmed up in pads on the field.
Live Updates: No. 18 Ducks host Southern Utah to open big week
EUGENE, Ore. — The 18th ranked Ducks will look to improve to 4-0 with their first of three games played this week. They'll host Southern Utah for a 6 PM tip at Matthew Knight Arena on Monday evening. The game will be broadcast on a live stream available here.
As of now, which bowl is Utah projected to play in?
The Utes could end up in the Holiday Bowl — or perhaps the Las Vegas Bowl.
Tri-City Herald
Miles Lockhart has Oregon Among Top Schools
Oregon has been attacking the recruiting trail heavily, and with their last home game against Utah this weekend the Ducks look to make some lasting impressions. One of their recent visitors was 2024 Chandler (Ariz.) Basha High School athlete Miles Lockhart. Lockhart is the teammate of Cole Martin, who's been...
kslsports.com
Utah’s Final Regular Season Game Time, Network Against Colorado Announced
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah will be playing their final regular season game against Colorado next Saturday in Folsom Field. Kickoff time will be 2:00 pm MT on Pac-12 Networks. Utah will be coming off a heart-breaking close loss where everything went wrong from them against the Oregon Ducks. The Buffaloes also had a rough outing last week but on the opposite side of the spectrum, suffering a whooping to Washington.
kslsports.com
College GameDay Feels Confident About Utah Heading Into Game Against Oregon
EUGENE, OR- It feels like a tide has shifted in favor of the Utes in recent days concerning their impending matchup with Oregon later tonight at Autzen Stadium. ESPN’s College GameDay seems to agree as they all picked No. 10 Utah to win over No. 12 Oregon who had been in the College Football Playoff discussion before suffering a loss against Washington last week.
3 takeaways from No. 10 Utah’s 20-17 loss to No. 12 Oregon
The Oregon Ducks punt a huge dent in Utah’s Pac-12 championship hopes on Saturday, as the Utes fell 20-17 in Eugene, Ore. to drop to 6-2 in conference play. Here are three takeaways from Utah’s loss.
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
Booking holiday flights? These airports were ranked as the worst in the country
With holiday travel just around the corner, travelers may want to consider which airports they’ll be traveling through.
beckersasc.com
Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license
Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
kslnewsradio.com
Lagoon spokesman explains big price hike for day pass
SALT LAKE CITY — Lagoon Amusement Park is introducing a new interactive rollercoaster coming in spring 2023, but with the ride comes higher pass prices. Lagoon announced the price hikes this week. The single-day price has risen from $85.95 to $97.95, up nearly 14%. Season passes on the park’s...
kjzz.com
SLC park rangers respond to unique amount of calls to remove furniture left outside
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City Public Lands said in the last two weeks they’ve had reports of three couches left in the foothills. They said in a post on Facebook, “Debuting the new Living Room Trail in the Foothills! Just kidding Our Trails and Natural Lands team has encountered a “re-furnishing” of the Foothills.”
‘He went without it for two weeks and it cost him his life’: Utahns rally for more insulin accessibility
Utahns have taken to the steps of the State Capitol, hoping to send a message about saving lives. It's all about the importance of making Insulin accessible to those living with diabetes across our state.
Utah National Guardsman killed in SWAT standoff identified
Police in Herriman confirmed late Sunday night that a suicidal man with whom they were engaged in an hours-long standoff is now dead.
Gephardt Daily
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
kjzz.com
Three boys missing after leaving home in American Fork, believed to be heading south
AMERICAN FORK, Utah (KUTV) — Three boys missing since October left their home in American Fork and are believed to be heading to Southern Utah, police said. Officials shared on Monday that Denver Barlow, 15, Manden Barlow 14, and Truson Barlow, 12, were last seen on Oct. 29. According...
kezi.com
Woman in viral video outside Dizzy Dean's Donuts speaks out
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two weeks after a video surfaced on Reddit appearing to show the owner of Dizzy Dean's Donuts in west Eugene throwing water in the direction of a woman who was sitting near his business, that woman is speaking out about the incident. "I didn't have any clothes...
kptv.com
Highway 58 crash leaves girl dead, 5 injured
LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A two-car crash on Highway 58 left a young girl dead and 5 others injured Sunday evening, according to Oregon State Police. Troopers responded to the scene at milepost 61, about 25 miles east of Oakridge, just after 6 p.m. An investigation revealed that a westbound Honda Accord crossed into the eastbound lane and crashed into an oncoming Toyota Rav 4.
