The Florida Theater’s condition is one of dismal disrepair. The windows are perpetually dark and marred by graffiti, and it has not hosted a show in more than five years. But an exhibit at the Matheson History Museum of Gainesville aims to illuminate the story of the site when it was among the most vibrant and popular venues in the region. That’s when it was called the Great Southern Music Hall.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO