BLOOMINGTON – Illinois gas prices are trickling down, falling 16.5 cents over the past week, averaging $3.97 a gallon. “What an incredible turnaround in the last week. While a decline was expected in more states than last week, I didn’t expect every single state to hop on the bandwagon so quickly. But, it’s terrific news as motorists prepare for Thanksgiving travel, with tens of thousands of stations under$3 per gallon, and thousands more to join in the next few weeks, barring a dramatic turnaround,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 21 HOURS AGO