Kurdish militants fire at Turkish border town, 2 killed
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Suspected Kurdish militants in Syria fired rockets across the border into Turkey on Monday, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, Turkish officials said. The attack followed deadly airstrikes by Turkey on suspected militant targets in Syria and Iraq. One of the rockets...
German priest abducted in Mali’s capital in rare kidnapping
BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Suspected Islamic extremists have abducted a German priest in Mali’s capital, colleagues said Monday, marking the first kidnapping of a Westerner in Bamako in more than a decade. The Rev. Hans-Joachim Lohre was preparing to go celebrate Mass in another part of the city...
