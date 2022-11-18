Read full article on original website
Florence Pugh’s Sheer Dress Is Goddess Style Done Right
Victoria Beckham’s spring/summer 2023 dresses were made for women who like to stand out from the crowd. It’s no surprise, then, that red-carpet risk-taker Florence Pugh wore one of VB’s slinky new-season slips on the red carpet at the Governors Awards over the weekend. The actor’s stylist,...
Raf Simons Closes His Namesake Label
Raf Simons stunned the industry today, when he announced on his label’s official Instagram account that the spring/summer 2023 collection would be the final season of his namesake label. The show, staged during London’s Frieze Art Fair, turned into a rave after the last model took their turn on the catwalk.
This Monaco Royal’s Red Dior Look Has Its Roots In Fashion Legend
When it comes to formalwear, the Monégasque royal family likes to keep it classic. To mark Monaco’s National Day, Princess Caroline chose a timeless Chanel suit in a powder-pink shade – following in the footsteps of fellow royals like Diana, Princess of Wales, who was frequently photographed in variations on the house tweed, and more recently, the woman who has succeeded her in the role – Kate chose a cobalt-blue Chanel blazer from 1995 for a recent royal engagement.
Michelle Obama Adds New Bottega To Her “Bestselling Author” Wardrobe
Michelle Obama’s post-White House wardrobe has never been anything less than a joy to behold. The former First Lady set the tone at the end of 2018, when she joined Sarah Jessica Parker on stage in New York to discuss her first book, Becoming, wearing a pair of gold thigh-high Balenciaga boots – well before Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe was awash with stretch-satin and Knife heels.
Meet The Designer Behind Carrie Bradshaw’s New “Converted Closet”
In season one of And Just Like That, we saw Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw mixing vintage (from her Fendi Baguette to her Chanel boots) with buzzy new pieces (the Gucci X Balenciaga Hourglass bag comes to mind). It’s an approach to dressing that feels very 2022: combining much-cherished pieces already in your wardrobe with investment buys that’ll stand the test of time.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw’s Photo Diary From An Emotional Trip To Cape Town With Gucci
“I really felt the theme of ‘art and opulence’ was expressed in the shimmer of midnight-blue velvet,” Gugu Mbatha-Raw tells Vogue of the Gucci gown she wore to attend a gala celebrating a new exhibition spotlighting the work of Black artists. When We See Us: A Century Of Black Figuration in Painting has just been unveiled at the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art in Cape Town, and the actor naturally selected a look by Gucci – which is sponsoring the exhibition – to wear to co-chair the event over the weekend.
Mei Mac Recreates Anime Magic On The Barbican Stage In My Neighbour Totoro
How do you adapt the unencumbered magic of anime for the stage? As befits a show about the joyous escape that imagination provides to two grieving children, the RSC production of My Neighbour Totoro at the Barbican succeeds by never asking its audience to suspend their disbelief. Veiled puppeteers and an orchestra centre-stage proudly highlight the astounding creativity required to tell this otherworldly story. It makes your own imagination a part of the show.
Vogue’s Guide To Sustainable Party Dressing This Festive Season
Sequins! Feathers! Velvet! These have long been the hallmarks of festive dressing, but unfortunately, they aren’t necessarily very sustainable (nor ethical, in the case of feathers). In fact, the vast majority of partywear is made from fossil-fuel derived synthetics like polyester, which doesn’t biodegrade. Given that many of...
Bob Mackie Revived One Of Elton John’s Most Iconic Costumes
Singer Elton John closed out his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour at LA’s Dodger Stadium on 20 November. “Tonight is a very special night, a very emotional night for me,” John said shortly after performing “Philadelphia Freedom” on the piano. “It’s been a long journey.” The choice of location was significant, given it’s where John performed a series of sold-out stadium concerts back in 1975 – and where he sported one of his most iconic costumes of all time. You may remember the fully-sequined LA Dodgers baseball uniform he wore, designed by Bob Mackie, master of stage style. It’s a look so memorable that stars like Harry Styles have even replicated it today.
Here Are The Eight Finalists For The 2023 International Woolmark Prize
Australia’s Woolmark Company has announced the eight finalists for its prestigious International Woolmark Prize, one of fashion’s most storied competitions. The menswear and womenswear designers in the competition will have a chance to win a grand prize of AU $200,000 (around £112,000), and the Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation, which is valued at AU $100,000 (around £56,000) – Lagerfeld won the top award in 1954.
