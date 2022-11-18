Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Molokai North, Molokai West by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 16:09:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-22 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY .A moderate size, medium period northwest swell is producing advisory level surf at its peak along some western island north and west facing shores. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Surf 10 to 15 feet along north facing shores and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. * WHERE...Niihau, Kauai Southwest, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North and Molokai West. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 03:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-22 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon CST today. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 5 AM CST early this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Broward by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 04:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-22 06:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Broward FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Broward. * WHEN...Until 645 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 446 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Lauderhill, Oakland Park, Lauderdale Lakes, Dania Beach, Wilton Manors, Lazy Lake, Franklin Park, Washington Park, Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Chula Vista, Melrose Park, Golden Heights, St. George, Port Everglades and Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 04:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-24 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Saltwater flooding will persist across the Bayside communities of the Upper Keys. In fact, water levels continue to rise slowly. Subsiding water levels may begin as early as Wednesday. * WHERE...Upper Keys. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is expected. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 23:54:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-22 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Visibility reduced to one half mile or less at times in blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Aransas Islands, Calhoun Islands, Kleberg Islands by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 03:57:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-23 18:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Aransas Islands; Calhoun Islands; Kleberg Islands; Nueces Islands COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Aransas Islands, Kleberg Islands, Nueces Islands and Calhoun Islands Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Advisory, until 6 PM CST Wednesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Flooding of lots, parks, and roads with only isolated road closures expected. Rip currents can sweep even the most experienced swimmers away from shore into deeper water. These rip currents can become life-threatening to anyone entering the surf.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-24 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid climbing on rocks and jetties. Stay away from the ocean and remain out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate risk of sneaker waves expected. These are waves that run unusually higher up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. * WHERE...Beaches along the Southern Oregon Coast, including the beaches of Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Even during calm conditions, sneaker waves can sweep up the beach without warning and knock unsuspecting people over and pull them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. In addition, logs and other debris can be lifted and carried by the waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Ketchikan Gateway Borough by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-22 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Ketchikan Gateway Borough FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Ward Lake * WHEN...Until 345 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas near Ward Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1018 PM AKST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in areas near the Ward Lake recreational area. Minor flooding of trails and low lying areas is ongoing especially near Ward Lake. - Areas near the Ward Lake recreational area is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-23 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches with localized higher amounts on the higher hills. Ice accumulations around a light glaze along Highway 2 west of Spokane. * WHERE...Fairfield, Hayden, Worley, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Davenport, Coeur d`Alene, Rockford, and Post Falls. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick. Winter travel conditions are expected. Tuesday evening commute could be impacted.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for St Croix by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 03:46:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-24 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: St Croix HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity, northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 18:36:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 21:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Jefferson WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Jefferson county. * WHEN...Until 9 PM EST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades, Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and East Slopes of the Washington Cascades. * WHEN...From 4 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
weather.gov
Freezing Fog Advisory issued for Bear Lake Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 19:45:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-22 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Also, be alert for frost on bridge decks causing slippery roads. Target Area: Bear Lake Valley FREEZING FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Visibility reduced to 1/4 mile or less in freezing fog. * WHERE...Bear Lake region. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility and potential frost on bridges.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting 50 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult on Interstate 90 near Livingston and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 16:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MST /3 PM PST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 4 PM MST /3 PM PST/ this afternoon to 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Okanogan Highlands, Okanogan Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 14:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during periods of stagnant air. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Okanogan Highlands; Okanogan Valley; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area; Western Chelan County; Western Okanogan County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing is expected. * WHERE...Portions of North and North Central Idaho. Portions of Central, East Central, North Central, Northeast, and Southeast Washington. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of pollutants near the surface. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Precipitaiton will move into the Central WA Tuesday morning but winds will remain very light with continued poor mixing.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Potomac, Seeley Lake Region, West Glacier Region by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 16:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region; West Glacier Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Bad Rock Canyon, Essex, Highway 83 Bigfork to Swan Lake, Marias Pass, Polebridge, Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 04:04:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-23 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Miami Dade County COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. * WHERE...Coastal Miami-Dade County. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 03:46:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-24 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity, northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal Flagler, Coastal Nassau by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 01:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal Flagler; Coastal Nassau; Coastal St. Johns HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Comments / 0