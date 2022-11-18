Effective: 2022-11-22 03:30:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-22 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 7 feet in the surf zone. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon CST today. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 5 AM CST early this morning. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Wednesday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

CAMERON COUNTY, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO