Read full article on original website
Related
weather.gov
Lake Effect Snow Warning issued for Southern Oneida by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-20 15:18:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-21 04:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Southern Oneida LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM EST MONDAY * WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 3 to 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Southern Oneida county. * WHEN...Until 4 AM EST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Heavy snowfall rates up to 1 to 2 inches per hour expected 5 PM to 9 PM. Rates will decrease later this evening as the snow lifts northward. Snow will quickly accumulate on roadways, making traveling difficult. Strong wind gusts will result in blowing snow and whiteout conditions. Experimental content below...do not use operationally To view the experimental polygons please see: http://www.weather.gov/buf/lespolygon COORD...4326 7538 4335 7523 4337 7556 4346 7581 4342 7586 4316 7588 4316 7570 4301 7555 4306 7539 4318 7543 TIME Y22M11D21T0000Z-Y22M11D21T0600Z
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Cameron Island, Kenedy Island, Willacy Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 23:42:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-22 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Cameron Island; Kenedy Island; Willacy Island HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY AFTERNOON COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM CST TUESDAY COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY WILL EXPIRE AT MIDNIGHT CST TONIGHT * WHAT...For the High Surf Advisory, large breaking waves of 6 to 8 feet in the surf zone. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding expected. * WHERE...Kenedy Island, Willacy Island and Cameron Island Counties. * WHEN...For the High Surf Advisory, until noon CST Tuesday. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Tuesday afternoon. For the Coastal Flood Statement, until 5 AM CST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Wave run-up may approach the dunes along narrow beaches. Beach equipment, such as umbrellas and chairs, could be moved by waves. Vehicles driving along narrow beaches may experience higher water levels. Elevated water levels may also occur across the Laguna Madre and South Bay, and along State Highway 4 west of Boca Chica State Park. Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 23:54:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-22 12:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Snow and blowing snow occurring. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Visibility reduced to one half mile or less at times in blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...St Lawrence Island and Bering Strait Coast. * WHEN...Until noon AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
weather.gov
High Surf Advisory issued for Kauai North, Kauai Southwest, Molokai North, Molokai West by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 16:09:00 HAST Expires: 2022-11-22 06:00:00 HAST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Head all advice from ocean safety officials. When in doubt, don`t go out. Target Area: Kauai North; Kauai Southwest; Molokai North; Molokai West; Molokai Windward; Niihau; Oahu North Shore; Waianae Coast HIGH SURF ADVISORY FOR NORTH AND WEST FACING SHORES OF NIIHAU KAUAI OAHU AND MOLOKAI THROUGH 6 AM HST TUESDAY .A moderate size, medium period northwest swell is producing advisory level surf at its peak along some western island north and west facing shores. HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY * WHAT...Surf 10 to 15 feet along north facing shores and 8 to 12 feet along west facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai. * WHERE...Niihau, Kauai Southwest, Waianae Coast, Oahu North Shore, Kauai North, Molokai Windward, Molokai North and Molokai West. * WHEN...Until 6 AM HST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Moderate. Strong breaking waves and strong currents will make swimming dangerous.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Northern Clearwater Mountains, Southern Clearwater Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 16:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northern Clearwater Mountains; Southern Clearwater Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM MST /3 PM PST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. * WHEN...From 4 PM MST /3 PM PST/ this afternoon to 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Monroe Upper Keys by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 04:41:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-24 17:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Monroe Upper Keys COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT * WHAT...Saltwater flooding will persist across the Bayside communities of the Upper Keys. In fact, water levels continue to rise slowly. Subsiding water levels may begin as early as Wednesday. * WHERE...Upper Keys. * WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Saltwater flooding of low elevation streets and lots is expected. Some storm drains will overflow, and some seawalls and docks will be overtopped. Boaters can expect less clearance under fixed bridges. Motorists should remember that persistent puddles around the times of high tide are almost certain to contain a mix of saltwater.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Broward by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 04:46:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-22 06:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Broward FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 645 AM EST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of South Florida, including the following county, Broward. * WHEN...Until 645 AM EST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 446 AM EST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Up to 1 inch of rain has fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Fort Lauderdale, Hollywood, Davie, Plantation, Sunrise, Lauderhill, Oakland Park, Lauderdale Lakes, Dania Beach, Wilton Manors, Lazy Lake, Franklin Park, Washington Park, Downtown Fort Lauderdale, Chula Vista, Melrose Park, Golden Heights, St. George, Port Everglades and Fort Lauderdale - Hollywood International Airport. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Spokane Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 15:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-23 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Spokane Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TUESDAY TO 1 AM PST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations up to two inches with localized higher amounts on the higher hills. Ice accumulations around a light glaze along Highway 2 west of Spokane. * WHERE...Fairfield, Hayden, Worley, Airway Heights, Downtown Spokane, Spokane Valley, Cheney, Davenport, Coeur d`Alene, Rockford, and Post Falls. * WHEN...From 3 PM Tuesday to 1 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick. Winter travel conditions are expected. Tuesday evening commute could be impacted.
weather.gov
Beach Hazards Statement issued for Curry County Coast, South Central Oregon Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-24 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-24 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Avoid climbing on rocks and jetties. Stay away from the ocean and remain out of the water to avoid hazardous conditions. Target Area: Curry County Coast; South Central Oregon Coast BEACH HAZARDS STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Moderate risk of sneaker waves expected. These are waves that run unusually higher up on beaches when compared to other observed waves. * WHERE...Beaches along the Southern Oregon Coast, including the beaches of Douglas, Coos, and Curry counties. * WHEN...From Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Even during calm conditions, sneaker waves can sweep up the beach without warning and knock unsuspecting people over and pull them out to sea. Shock and hypothermia can occur quickly in the cold Pacific waters. In addition, logs and other debris can be lifted and carried by the waves, crushing or entrapping unsuspecting victims underneath. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for North Central, Northwest by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-24 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: North Central; Northwest HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of north-central and northwestern Puerto Rico. * WHEN...From Tuesday Morning through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 04:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-23 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: West Slopes North Central Cascades and Passes WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST WEDNESDAY ABOVE 3000 FEET * WHAT...Snow expected above 3000 feet. Total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches. * WHERE...Cascade mountains and valleys of Snohomish and King Counties, including Stevens Pass, and Snoqualmie Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on very difficult travel. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...East winds will keep temperatures at the passes below freezing on Tuesday with a wintry mix possible this morning.
weather.gov
Flood Advisory issued for Ketchikan Gateway Borough by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-23 09:00:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-22 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Target Area: Ketchikan Gateway Borough FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 PM AKST TUESDAY * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Ward Lake * WHEN...Until 345 PM AKST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas near Ward Lake. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 1018 PM AKST, trained weather spotters reported heavy rain in areas near the Ward Lake recreational area. Minor flooding of trails and low lying areas is ongoing especially near Ward Lake. - Areas near the Ward Lake recreational area is the most likely place to experience minor flooding.
weather.gov
Air Stagnation Advisory issued for Central Douglas County by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 02:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-25 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. * WHERE...The valleys of Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, and Jackson County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In the wake of a front that will move through today, mixing heights will only exceed the 1000 ft. threshold for stagnating air by a few hundred feet and transport winds will remain weak. Only slight improvement will occur as a result. With stagnant conditions expected to return Wednesday, and with coordination from DEQ, the advisory remains in effect through Friday evening. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Lower Columbia Basin of Washington by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Lower Columbia Basin of Washington WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...A chance of freezing rain is expected. Total ice accumulations of up to five hundredths of an inch possible, with heaviest accumulations north of the Tri-Cities. * WHERE...Lower Columbia Basin of Washington. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute.
weather.gov
Dense Fog Advisory issued for Lower Brewster County, Terrell by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 03:55:00 CST Expires: 2022-11-22 10:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of distance ahead of you. Target Area: Lower Brewster County; Terrell DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS MORNING * WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. * WHERE...Terrell and Lower Brewster Counties. * WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning. * IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Motorists should drive with extreme caution and allow additional travel time. Use low beam headlights and reduce driving speed. Watch out for cars that may be stopped on the shoulders.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Culebra, Northeast, San Juan and Vicinity by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 03:46:00 ATLANTIC Expires: 2022-11-24 06:00:00 ATLANTIC Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: There is a high risk of rip currents. Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. If you become caught in a rip current, yell for help. Remain calm, do not exhaust yourself and stay afloat while waiting for help. If you have to swim out of a rip current, swim parallel to shore and back toward the beach when possible. Do not attempt to swim directly against a rip current as you will tire quickly. Target Area: Culebra; Northeast; San Juan and Vicinity HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE WEDNESDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Dangerous surf conditions and rip currents expected due to breaking waves around 6 feet. * WHERE...Beaches of San Juan and vicinity, northeast Puerto Rico, Culebra and Saint Croix. * WHEN...Through late Wednesday night. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions along with localized minor coastal flooding and beach erosion. Strong currents that can carry even the best swimmers away from shore and out to sea.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Beartooth Foothills, Livingston Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 17:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-11-23 08:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles. Use extra caution and consider postponing travel until winds subside, or take an alternate route. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 8 AM MST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds gusting 50 to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Beartooth Foothills and Livingston Area. * WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 8 AM MST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Strong crosswinds will make travel difficult on Interstate 90 near Livingston and roads along the Beartooth Foothills.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Moses Lake Area, Upper Columbia Basin by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 10:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-22 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Moses Lake Area; Upper Columbia Basin; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Ice accumulation around one tenth of an inch. Total snow accumulations up to two inches near Leavenworth and Plain. * WHERE...Waterville, Creston, Leavenworth, Quincy, Ephrata, Chelan, Coulee City, Ritzville, Pangborn Airport, Harrington, Cashmere, Moses Lake, Mansfield, Plain, Odessa, Wenatchee, Badger Mountain Road, Number 2 Canyon, Wilbur, Othello, Entiat, Grand Coulee, and Number 1 Canyon. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Tuesday evening commute.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-22 01:44:00 EST Expires: 2022-11-24 19:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
weather.gov
Special Weather Statement issued for Admiralty Island, Annette Island by NWS
Effective: 2022-11-21 23:54:00 AKST Expires: 2022-11-22 16:00:00 AKST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Admiralty Island; Annette Island; Cape Fairweather to Lisianski Strait; City and Borough of Juneau; City and Borough of Sitka; City and Borough of Wrangell; City and Borough of Yakutat; City of Hyder; Eastern Chichagof Island; Glacier Bay; Haines Borough and Klukwan; Ketchikan Gateway Borough; Municipality of Skagway; Petersburg Borough; Prince of Wales Island; Western Kupreanof and Kuiu Island Another storm force low will move through the gulf Wed into Thu. The panhandle will begin to see impacts as the front approaches Wed. Wind gusts of 50 to 60 mph over land based areas and periods of heavy rain with total amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected. Sufficient cold air in place over the far northern panhandle that heavy snow is expected. A winter storm watch has been issued for the Haines and Skagway areas. This situation will be closely monitored and updates will be sent as conditions change and more information becomes available.
Comments / 0