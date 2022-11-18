Effective: 2022-11-22 02:58:00 PST Expires: 2022-11-25 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: People with respiratory illness should follow their physician`s advice for dealing with diminished air quality. N95 masks are effective at filtering out the majority of harmful air particulates. State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be limited as much as possible. According to state air quality agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area. Target Area: Central Douglas County; Eastern Curry County and Josephine County; Jackson County AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Stagnant air is expected, which may lead to deteriorating air quality. * WHERE...The valleys of Central Douglas County, Eastern Curry County and Josephine County, and Jackson County. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...Air stagnation is likely to result in diminishing air quality with time, especially in and near areas with significant sources of air pollution. Diminished air quality is likely to cause health issues for people with respiratory problems if precautions are not taken. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In the wake of a front that will move through today, mixing heights will only exceed the 1000 ft. threshold for stagnating air by a few hundred feet and transport winds will remain weak. Only slight improvement will occur as a result. With stagnant conditions expected to return Wednesday, and with coordination from DEQ, the advisory remains in effect through Friday evening. * View the hazard area in detail at https://www.wrh.noaa.gov/map/?wfo=mfr

