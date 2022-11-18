'Panic and anxiety': School shooter hoax takes emotional toll on teachers, families

SANFORD, Maine — Beth Letourneau asked about a hundred of her colleagues at Sanford High School on Tuesday if any of them considered that morning’s active-shooter hoax the scariest experience of their lives.

“Over half of them raised their hands,” Letourneau said Wednesday.

Letourneau, the director of school counseling at Sanford High, posed the question during an afternoon debriefing session that ended a day that began in lockdown, with students and staff hunkered down wherever they were when administrators got the word that an active shooter was inside the building and had already shot five people.

The call to local dispatchers reporting the shooter at about 8:20 a.m. turned out to be a lie, a “swatting” incident, in which someone made a false claim to create terror and chaos and force an emergency response. And Sanford High School was not the only school to receive such a call on Tuesday morning — according to the Maine State Police, nine other schools throughout the state got the call, too. All of them were "swatting" calls.

Local, state and federal authorities are now hunting for the individual who made the call.

There was no shooter at Sanford High School on Tuesday, but for a time that morning there definitely was one in the minds of everyone inside the building and throughout the community. At one point, authorities began to suspect a hoax — something they were able to determine at around 9:15 a.m. and eventually begin communicating to others.

The terror, though, was real. The resulting trauma is real.

On Wednesday, Letourneau described some of the sounds that she and students and staff members heard during the lockdown.

Loud noises, as things were pushed aside, overturned, and banged upon. Muffled voices. Yelling.

“But nothing you could make out,” Letourneau said. “For all we knew, it was the police yelling at a suspect to stop.”

Once freed from the lockdown, students and staff were safely escorted by armed authorities to the school’s gymnasium. Looking around the gym, Letourneau witnessed all sorts of reactions among students. Some were in shock. Others were crying. Some were calm. Letourneau said she herself had been shaking and feeling “anxious and prayerful,” but also “dutiful” and aware of her responsibilities.

The gym was relatively quiet, as students followed instructions and took the situation seriously, according to Letourneau. It was an unusual noise level for a gym filled with a thousand teenagers, she said.

These are the sights and sounds and feelings that students and staff experienced earlier this week – and will be processing for quite some time.

All reactions to the experience are normal, Letourneau said.

“Panic and anxiety are about a loss of control, and that’s a perfect example of what yesterday was,” Letourneau said.

Sanford High students did not have class on Wednesday but were able to go to the school to collect belongings they left behind when they were evacuated by bus and brought to a reunification center at the city’s Memorial Gym three miles away. Letourneau and other counselors were on hand at the school for students seeking help.

There are three signs of trauma reaction, according to Letourneau: physical, cognitive, and behavioral.

Physical signs of trauma include fatigue, nausea, muscle tremors and a rapid heartbeat.

Cognitive ones include confusion, poor concentration, memory problems, hyper-vigilance, or a feeling of being “on edge,” and guilt.

Behavioral signs include withdrawing from activities, interests and interactions with others, panic attacks, emotional outbursts, and a change in appetite.

Letourneau said anyone who is experiencing any of these signs is urged to take steps to help themselves and use resources available to them.

In the moment, people can address these signs by talking to people they trust, structuring their time, exercising, eating regularly, and going outside.

“All of those are kinds of things that relax you,” she said.

For longer-term care if signs persist, Letourneau recommends that students speak with a parent or guardian in their personal lives or with a counselor or social worker at school.

There also is the Maine Crisis Line at 1-888-568-1112, Letourneau noted.

Students were due to return to Sanford High School for class on Thursday. Letourneau acknowledged that students will vary in their feelings about returning to school, but said she personally felt good about reporting to SHS on Wednesday morning.

“I felt safe and glad to be back with people who had a similar experience,” she said.

Letourneau added that administrators and staff on Wednesday worked on making the “best plan for students and each other, so we can move forward.”

Many in the community have praised the city’s police, fire and school departments for their handling of the crisis. Residents have thanked first responders on social media, and the city manager, mayor, mayor-elect and city councilors all offered their commendations for a job well done during a meeting on Tuesday night.

City Councilor Ayn Hanselmann joined in the praise and gratitude, but also offered some constructive criticism centered on communication and leadership.

Hanselmann was at a meeting at City Hall on Tuesday morning when she got a text from her daughter, who is a student at the high school, at around 8:25 a.m. Her daughter told her that the school was in lockdown, and “it might be real.” Hanselmann got the text at the precise moment when City Manager Steven Buck was called upon to leave the meeting.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hanselmann said she left the meeting and went elsewhere in City Hall, looking out a window at Main Street and thinking, “This can’t be real.”

Then her daughter texted her again, this time to say that she and her classmates in her cosmetology class were getting ready to hide in a closet. Hanselmann said she could feel her heart drop.

“I thought for a moment I might be sick,” she said. “Your heart is racing. You’re breaking out in a sweat. You’re feeling nauseous.”

In time, Hanselmann reported to the Memorial Gym in her capacity as city councilor and volunteer as students arrived in buses and needed direction. Hundreds of parents were outside the gym. Some were in distress, she said. Some were crying. Others were hugging. Hanselmann said she witnessed a lot of kindness.

All the while, though, no one quite understood what was going on. She and other parents had heard from their children, she said, but not from the school department. This went on for about an hour, Hanselmann said – an hour that “felt like 24 hours,” as she would tell the public during the City Council meeting that evening.

“I don’t even feel like the other parents were looking for great details,” she said on Wednesday. “They just wanted to feel like they were connected to the school department.”

Hanselmann said it would have been helpful if the school department had communicated with parents early on, if even just to tell them that a situation had arisen at the high school, that protocols were being followed, and that more information would be forthcoming.

Hanselmann said, as a public official, she understood why school officials felt they had to wait until they had more details before reaching out to parents. But as a mother ... “I just wanted some kind of contact a lot faster,” she said.

Hanselmann said the process of reunification at the Memorial Gym went “amazingly well and efficiently,” but added in the future the school department should have a leader there who can be in charge. Hanselmann said she was approached by a police officer who asked who was in charge of the reunification, and she and others came to the conclusion that they did not know.

“It didn’t feel like a significant issue, in terms that it didn’t put anybody at risk,” Hanselmann said. “But it was a missing link.”

Parent 'burst out crying' upon seeing her son safe

Mellacent Thibault, a parent with two children who attend Sanford High School, waited alongside others to be reunited with her son at the Memorial Gym. Her daughter had stayed home from school that day.

On Wednesday, Thibault described Tuesday's situation as “unreal” and “incomprehensible.” She said she felt confused at one point because the eventual report of a hoax conflicted with other developments she was hearing about.

“I felt like there was a void in my train of thought,” she said. “There was nothing definite, but I was still scared. I took it one breath at a time.”

Thibault said it was “hellish, excruciating” when she first learned about the situation. She learned about it from her son’s girlfriend, who was at her house at the time and had heard about the emergency from her sister, a student at the high school.

Thibault said she called the high school to find out what was happening.

“And when the school didn’t answer, that’s when I began to panic,” she said.

Thibault said she “burst out crying” and felt better once she saw her son arrive on the bus and go into the Memorial Gym.

“I didn’t care how long I had to stand out there,” she said. “I knew my kid was safe.”

Like Hanselmann, Thibault suggested there is room for improvement when it comes to the school department’s response.

“It’s hard to criticize because it’s the first time any of us have been through something like this,” she said. “There are things we can do better next time – but you don’t know what they are until you’ve actually had to do it the first time.”