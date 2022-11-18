ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Perry County, OH

Division champs highlight MVL football selections

By Brandon Hannahs, Zanesville Times Recorder
 4 days ago
Perry County ruled the Muskingum Valley League with Sheridan claiming the Big School Division title and New Lexington collecting the Small School Division crown with 5-0 records.

Both led the league's selections by the coaches, as the All-MVL teams were released after all league teams were eliminated from the postseason.

Sheridan's Reid Packer was named the Big School Division Player of the Year and Defensive Back of the Year, Paul Culver III was tabbed Coach of the Year, Hunter Zizek was given Offensive Lineman of the Year and Alex Poirier was voted Linebacker of the Year.

New Lex's Hunter Rose collected the Small School Division Player of the Year and Running Back of the Year honors, while teammate Lukas Ratliff was named Quarterback of the Year, Tatem Toth earned Receiver of the Year, Michael Vernon picked up Defensive Lineman of the Year accolades and Kevin Board received the Coach of the Year award.

Other Big School Division honors were Max Lyall of Tri-Valley as Quarterback of the Year, Maysville's Hayden Jarrett and River View's Jamal Watts as Co-Running Backs of the Year, Tri-Valley's Ashton Sensibaugh as Receiver of the Year, fellow Scottie Aaron Frueh as Defensive Lineman of the Year, John Glenn's Nathan Walker as Punter of the Year, Maysville's Sammy Scott and River View's Bruno Miller as Co-Kickers of the Year, and Maysville's Wesley Armstead as Returner of the Year.

Other Small School Division accolades included Morgan's Wade Pauley as Offensive Lineman of the Year, West Muskingum's Ty Shawger as Linebacker of the Year, fellow Tornado Jake Anton as Defensive Back of the Year, Morgan's Carson Copeland as Punter of the Year, and Meadowbrook's Garrett Milam and Evan Dyer, as Kicker and Returner of the Year, respectively.

The Big School First Team featured Packer, Poirier, Zizek, Andrew Holden, AJ Winders and Cole Davis of Sheridan; Frueh, Lyall, Sensibaugh, Hansel Holmes and Ethan Helms from Tri-Valley; Jarrett, Armstead, Alex Bobb, Trenton Pitts and Coen Fink of Maysville; Drew Lincicome, Cade Searls, Mason Thomas, Zack Savage and Talon Preston of Philo; Walker, Ethan Derwacter, Gunner Fox and Cameron Barnhouse from John Glenn; and River View's Watts, Brady Winner, Cruz Mobley and Mason Giffin.

Sheridan's Spencer Showalter, Tri-Valley's Mason Prouty, Maysville's Scott, Philo's Kyler Nader, John Glenn's Lincoln Gilcher and River View's Hunter Cannon made special mention.

Honorable mention went to Reece Hale and Justin Munyan of Sheridan, Jayden Walker and Thomas Williams from Tri-Valley, Matthew Harper and Todd Saxton of Maysville, Demetrius Strickland and Brayden Bernard from Philo, Blandon Baker and Cash Smith of John Glenn and Preston Yoder and Orin McKee from River View.

The Small School First Team included Rose, Ratliff, Toth, Vernon, Zack Robinson and Zane Pletcher from New Lex, Shawger, Anton, Rashid Sesay, Slater Sampsel and Kamarin Foraker of West M, Pauley, Copeland, Kole Searl, Logan Niceswanger and Seth Miller from Morgan, Cadin Whiteus, Michael Walters, Antwone Johns and Ellzye Smith from Coshocton, Dyer, Nick Norman, Justice Huey and Bailey Khune of Meadowbrook and Daniel Chapman and Corbyn Browning from Crooksville.

New Lex's Brady Kennedy, West M's Cord McKenzie, Morgan's Owen McCoy, Coshocton's Colton Conkle, Meadowbrook's Zayden Yeagle and Crooksville's Brady Cottrell were special mention.

Jerek Braglin and Lane Baker from New Lex, Colin Thornton and Wes Houston of West M, Aden Weaver and Mason Burnside from Morgan, Evan Unger and Riley Woodie of Coshocton, Talan Cannon and Noah Farley from Meadowbrook and Christian Browning and Seth Dalrymple of Crooksville were honorable mention.

