Read full article on original website
Related
roi-nj.com
Vantage Commercial reps Bestwork Industries for the Blind with relocation of warehouse
Cherry Hill-based Vantage Commercial on Thursday said it helped facilitate a warehouse lease in Pennsauken for Bestwork Industries for the Blind Inc., which was looking to relocate its operations. Located at 7055 Central Highway, the 9,967-square-foot warehouse is located within the Airport Industrial Park, easily accessible from Routes 70 and...
roi-nj.com
Blatstein group proposes $3B water-intensive development for Bader Field in Atlantic City
Casa Mar, a $3 billion water-intensive development inspired by the canals of Amsterdam that will feature residential, office and retail properties, has been proposed by developer Bart Blatstein for Atlantic City, according to multiple published reports. Blatstein, the CEO of Tower Developments who also owns the Showboat Hotel and other...
roi-nj.com
NAI Fennelly negotiates sale-leaseback of 27,362 sq. ft. industrial building in Trenton
NAI Fennelly sold a 27,362-square-foot industrial building in Trenton for $1.8 million according to a Thursday announcement. Jerry Fennelly, president of NAI Fennelly, and Matt Fennelly, sales associate, represented the seller, Switlik Survival Products Inc., in the transaction with buyer, Howco Management. Located at 480 Lalor St., the asset is...
Comments / 0