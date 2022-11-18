DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will be bitterly cold tonight with lows falling into the lower 20s. Temperatures moderate a bit as we head into the work week with highs in the 40s and even 50s during the second half of the week. Right now, Wednesday is looking good for local travel. Thanksgiving is looking mild and quiet.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO