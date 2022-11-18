Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Another freezing night leads into warm weather for the week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The winds will ease a bit overnight for another night in the 20s. Bundle up!. Some warmer air is finally on the way, and by Wednesday and Thanksgiving Day our highs will finally rebound back in to the 50s. Under partly to mostly sunny skies both days are looking milder and quiet.
local21news.com
Warming up as we approach Thanksgiving Day
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Under mostly sunny skies it will finally be a bit warmer today with a high near 50, clear skies tonight for a low in the 20s. Some warmer air is finally moving in and for tomorrow and Thanksgiving Day our highs will be in the mid to low 50s.
local21news.com
Bitter colds lead into moderate weather for the work week
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — It will be bitterly cold tonight with lows falling into the lower 20s. Temperatures moderate a bit as we head into the work week with highs in the 40s and even 50s during the second half of the week. Right now, Wednesday is looking good for local travel. Thanksgiving is looking mild and quiet.
local21news.com
Keep roads safe with 'Decide to Ride' this Thanksgiving
According to a Facebook post from the Northern York County Regional Police, Wilsbach Distributors and Anheuser-Busch are sponsoring "Decide to Ride" Uber vouchers this Thanksgiving to make roads safer. The voucher will allow for a group or individual to get picked up or dropped off while saving them $10 starting...
local21news.com
Hundreds gathered for the Harrisburg parade today
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Hundreds of Harrisburg residents lined Second and Front Street for the Holiday Parade. There were more than a hundred floats and performers following the theme of a “Very Vibrant Holiday.”. One family, who has been coming to the parade for the past 16 years...
local21news.com
Multiple buildings on fire in Rapho Township
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Around 8 p.m. Monday night, multiple buildings alongside one another were reported to be engulfed in flames. Lancaster County dispatch confirms that multiple buildings are on fire on North Strickler Road in Rapho Township. A dozen crews are on scene battling the blaze. No injuries...
local21news.com
What happens if you deep fry a frozen turkey? The City of Harrisburg shows you
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — In a video posted on the City of Harrisburg's Facebook, multiple officials involved with the public's safety gathered to speak on the upcoming holiday dangers. Harrisburg Bureau of Fire Chief Brian Enterline lead the conversation on Nov. 17 about the dangers of deep frying the...
local21news.com
DUI driver crashes into home in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police investigated a DUI crash where, according to officials, a man had drunkenly slammed into a parked car, drove through someone's front yard, and then smashed into a home. Lititz Borough Police officials say that the incident happened on Oct. 20 at around 9...
local21news.com
Harlem Globetrotters' head coach handed out turkeys in Harrisburg today
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — For the fifth year in a row, one globe-trotting superstar gave back to his home town of Harrisburg for the holiday season. Chris “Handles” Franklin, head coach of the Harlem Globetrotters braced the cold Saturday afternoon handing 200 turkeys to Harrisburg families in need with his organization, The Handles Foundation.
local21news.com
Severe motorcycle accident closes down South Hanover Street
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Police are currently on the scene investigating a severe motorcycle accident that required emergency services. The incident happened today along South Hanover St. at Chapel Ave., after a motorcycle driver crashed, suffering "significant injuries." According to Carlisle Police, the driver was sent to a...
local21news.com
FOUND | Missing endangered woman in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — UPDATE | Neyis Gomez De Ullola was located safe and sound at 2 p.m. today. PREVIOUS COVERAGE | Authorities are looking for a woman who could possibly be taking shelter in sheds and "unlocked out buildings" due to the cold. East Cocalico Township Police...
local21news.com
Juvenile reported missing to Chambersburg Police
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A missing juvenile was reported to the Chambersburg Police Department. Police are currently searching for Milton Facundo-Garcia who was last seen by his guardians on November 9, at 3 p.m. If you see Facundo-Garcia, contact police at 717-264-4131.
local21news.com
Cumberland Valley beats out Hershey in bid to host State Championships over the weekend
High School teams across Pennsylvania competing for the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic Association (PIAA) state title were at a new location this year, Cumberland Valley High School. In years prior, the games were held in Hershey. However, PIAA Assistance Executive Director, Jennifer Grassel said during the Request for Proposal bid process,...
local21news.com
Central PA coach using basketball to teach kids important life skills
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We've heard from teachers that years without learning social and emotional skills due to the pandemic has impacted children in the classroom. So people in the community are stepping up to bring new tools to school in order to build students up, empower them to make smart choices and teach them how to communicate.
local21news.com
Undefeated Boiling Springs Bubblers claim the PIAA 1A Field Hockey championship trophy
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The undefeated Boiling Springs Bubblers, taking on the District 2 champs, Wyoming Area. The game's only goal, off a corner, #21 Reagan Eickhoff taking the pass, shooting right at the top of the circle and burying the ball in the back of the cage, sending the Lady Bubblers to the championship.
local21news.com
Days of Caring | Giving back to homeless veterans in Harrisburg
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — We highlight the incredible work charities and nonprofits are doing around Central PA, thanks to Renewal by Andersen. All the staff members you see working in this video volunteered on a weekend to install the windows. “We have many veterans that work for us....
local21news.com
Riley Williams found guilty on multiple charges for role in Jan.6 riot
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) — Riley Williams, a Harrisburg resident accused of directing the riot during the Jan. 6 insurrection, has been found guilt on six counts today. According to CBS reporter, Scott McFarlane, after a fourth partial day of deliberations, a verdict was reached on some of the counts against her.
local21news.com
Six bottles of Fireball stolen from Sheetz by Cumberland Co. man, police say
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Middlesex Township Police were sent to Sheetz on Harrisburg Pike on November 21, for a reported male actively stealing Fireball liquor from within the store. When police arrived, they were able to locate and identify the thief as Rabi Adhikari. Through police investigation, Adhikari...
local21news.com
Catawissa cat is Tom Hank's new co-star in A Man Called Otto
Catawissa, Columbia Co. — A Columbia County Cat is Tom Hank’s furry costar in the upcoming movie, a Man Called Otto. The cat, Schmagel (rhymes with bagel) has been training with Hill Crest Canine Country Club's Brittany Long ever since he was a kitten. He has been in...
