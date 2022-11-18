ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, IL

Buckling down: Rochester amplifies toughness ahead of final Leonard Bowl against SHG

By Bill Welt, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38B19a_0jFTCOZ400

ROCHESTER — Grant Wisecup deemed last year’s Class 4A state semifinal as unforgettable.

The Rochester senior lineman can bet on this one being seared into his memory forever, too.

No. 4 seed Rochester (11-1) draws No. 2 Sacred Heart-Griffin (12-0) in the Class 4A state semifinals for the second consecutive season at Ken Leonard Field at 7 p.m. Friday.

The stakes could be even higher this time as the final Leonard Bowl in the annals of history — a heralded rivalry series that pits father and son coaches, Ken Leonard at SHG and Derek Leonard at Rochester.

IHSA football:8 classes, 32 teams: The 2022 playoff semifinals by the numbers

Ken, the state’s all-time winningest coach, will retire at the end of this season.

It all but ensures all of the fanfare — and frigid temperatures — as last year’s postseason meeting, if not more.

“It was freezing cold and there were more people there than I've ever seen at a high school football game,” Wisecup recalled of the previous playoff meeting. “When we came out of the tunnel, I remember thinking that.”

Rockets toughen up

Rochester opened its season with a 62-27 loss at SHG.

Much has transpired since that time. That includes 11 straight wins for a program now long accustomed to success with eight state titles since 2010 under Derek Leonard.

It perhaps starts with Rochester’s physicality. The defense has yielded 11.6 points per game this season while a bruising ground game has helped spur the offense, led by senior quarterback Keeton Reiss and senior running back Ian Lichtenberger.

Reiss completed 12 of 21 passing attempts for 240 yards and three TDs while rushing for 106 yards and one score in the 41-28 quarterfinal win at Carterville.

Wisecup, who contributes to both lines, wasn’t sure how their physicality compared to previous years but it has been a point of emphasis this season.

“I definitely know we try to be as physical as we can and as quick as we can for the most part,” Wisecup said, “but that's one thing we really tried to do this year is play physical.”

IHSA football playoffs:Where and when Springfield-area teams play in the 2022 IHSA football playoffs

Senior center and nose tackle Blake Buckles referred to the opener against SHG as a valuable lesson.

“I think especially Week 1 we realized that we needed to step it up a notch and over the course of the season we've become way, way more physical,” Buckles said. “We stayed on blocks, all kinds of stuff, and we just kind of ramped everything up a lot.”

Having Reiss, 6-foot and 250 pounds, and Lichtenberger, 6-2 and 220 pounds, helps.

“It's nice because they make their own holes for themselves,” Buckles said. “We can do a lot for them, but sometimes they have to just kind of put their heads down and do work on their own, it helps a lot.”

Wisecup sparks defense

Wisecup and Buckles bolster the front in different ways.

The former prefers defense. Buckles, vice versa.

Wisecup began playing both ways last year. He said it beats being on the sidelines.

“I have no problem playing both ways, but I think defense is a little more fun just because I don't have to remember quite as much," Wisecup said. “The good thing is that even in JFL we still run some of this stuff. But you never really realize coach Leonard's offense until you play in it, so it's definitely a learning curve. But then once you get the hang of it, it's not too terrible to get the hang of it.”

Wisecup, who plays defensive end and right tackle, has registered 31 tackles. That includes 6 ½ tackles for loss and 4 ½ sacks.

SHG football:Top-ranked Sacred Heart-Griffin can win an IHSA football state title. Here's how

His breakout performance came against Cahokia during last year’s playoffs in which he opened the game with a tackle-for-loss and sack on two of the first three plays.

Wisecup said he is interested in playing football at the next level. Ditto Buckles.

“I definitely like playing on the outside a little more because you get to be a little quicker,” Wisecup said. “When you get down on the inside, it's a lot more of just big dudes, especially on defense getting double-teamed every play, so it's not quite as fun. But it's definitely fun playing the edge on defense because you get to use a little more speed.”

Wisecup also lauded junior teammates Karter Reiss, Keeton’s younger brother, and Lance Ingold on that defensive line.

“I know they'll do a good job when I'm gone because they've come a long way,” Wisecup said. “I know they've improved a lot.”

Buckles spearheads offensive line

Buckles started as a center last season but now additionally helps fill in on defense this fall at nose tackle.

“I think we're different than last year,” Buckles said of the offensive line this year. “We have a lot of younger guys. We're definitely bigger than last year. I think this is one of the biggest offensive lines we've had in a while and we just like to work. We like to move people, we like to do all the fun stuff.”

Not unlike Wisecup, Buckles commended his younger teammates along the offensive front, including Karter Reiss, Parker Lyons and Jake Milliron to name a few.

“Last year was great, especially because of all the older guys we had, it was really helpful to learn from them and see what they do that makes them so good to carry that over to this year and help the younger guys.”

IHSA football:Predicting the IHSA football semifinals: Sacred Heart-Griffin vs. Rochester and Williamsville

Buckles also participates in wrestling, track and field and even choir. He helped sing the national anthem before last year’s homecoming game.

“I'd say I've been doing choir longer than I've been in football,” Buckles said. “I started doing that in fifth grade. I started football in seventh grade. Actually my freshman year one of our starting linemen (Josh Grant) was in choir also and I saw him do it. I'm like, 'OK, well, if he does it, I'm going to do it.'”

But football has been his biggest focus.

“It's always the toughest game we play,” Buckles said of SHG. “We take advantage of each other's mistakes. Whether it's physical mistakes, mental mistakes, anything, we just have to take advantage of it and try to make less than they do.”

Contact Bill Welt: (217) 788-1545,bill.welt@sj-r.com, Twitter.com/BillWelt

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
25newsnow.com

Former Pekin basketball star passes away, university says

PEKIN (25 News Now) - The Central Illinois basketball community is mourning the loss of a former Pekin Dragon. According to a post from St. Ambrose University Athletics Saturday, student-athlete Patrick Torrey passed away. Torrey was a 2019 graduate of Pekin High School and was a star on the Dragons’ Regional Championship basketball team.
PEKIN, IL
taylorvilledailynews.com

Kim L. Brandt

Kim L. Brandt, 63 of Taylorville, passed away at 1:45a.m. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. She was born on July 14, 1959 in Taylorville, the daughter of LeeDon and Catherine (Hogge) Vaughn. She married Lee Brandt on November 12, 2005 and they were together as a couple for 40 years. Kim worked for over 30 years at the Taylorville WalMart. She enjoyed spending time outside working in her yard and flower garden. She also enjoyed crafts and animals of all kinds. More than anything she loved her grandchildren.
fordcountychronicle.com

Illinois State Representative Tom Bennett: Thank you

Sunday night I was involved in a car accident on my way home from an event in Iroquois County. I spent some time in the hospital before coming home earlier this week. I am happy to be able to report to you that I am on the mend and am looking forward to getting back to work and seeing everyone again soon.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Springfield mayor plans to file for re-election

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield Mayor Jim Langfelder plans to file for re-election on Monday. According to a press release, Langfelder has worked to protect the city’s workforce, increase community engagement and trust, enable police and firefighters to respond faster, among many other accolades. “When I was elected in 2015, I made the pledge that […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

State Police: I-55 open again after crash

Update at 1:10 p.m. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police officials said all lanes of I-55 are open again. SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Troopers are currently on the scene of a crash on northbound Interstate 55 near Springfield. State Police officials said the crash involved a commercial vehicle and happened just north of […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
wmay.com

Aldermen Unhappy With Mobile Tattoo Parlor

Some Springfield aldermen are complaining about a mobile tattoo parlor that has been setting up operations at different locations around town. Styx Unlimited Tattoo Emporium had been a brick-and-mortar store, but moved to a mobile operation earlier this year. Mobile tattoo parlors are permitted under state law, but city officials say local rules also apply.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Effingham Radio

Illinois State Police to Conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Occupant Restraint Enforcement Patrols (OREP) in Fayette and Marion County during December. OREPs allow the ISP to focus on safety belt and child safety seat laws. Illinois law requires all vehicle passengers (front and...
MARION COUNTY, IL
khqa.com

Jacksonville woman and teen arrested for home invasion

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A woman and a juvenile were arrested in Jacksonville for burglary and home invasion. The Jacksonville Police Department says 21-year-old Jasmine Powell and a 16-year-old juvenile entered an occupied house on Thursday. We're told that while they were in the house the two committed battery...
JACKSONVILLE, IL
wjbc.com

New Logan County wind farm draws threat of lawsuit

LOGAN COUNTY – The Logan County board has approved a proposed wind farm in a 5-4 vote, but opponents of that wind farm are considering legal action to stop the construction of dozens of wind turbines. Wind farms have been a spark to controversies burning in communities across the...
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Springfield firefighters respond to garage fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield firefighters responded to a garage fire on South State Street late Friday night. Crews arrived on the scene at around 11:30 p.m. They put the fire under control and reported that the garage was exposed and had damage. After firefighters overhauled and cleared the unit, the scene was turned over to […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

1 dead in I-74 crash southeast of Twin Cities

MCLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - State Police said one person was killed in a three-vehicle crash that closed a portion of Interstate 74 between Champaign and Bloomington during a peak travel time on Friday. The crash was reported just after 4:35 p.m. on westbound I-74 in LeRoy, which is...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wdbr.com

Eight trapped on balcony

Springfield Fire Department rescued eight people from the balcony of a burning apartment house late Sunday. This happened at 1015 South First Street at 10:46 p.m. The fire chief says nobody was hurt, and the damage was confined to one apartment, the roof and attic, and an outside staircase.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
newschannel20.com

Man in his 60s battered at Springfield Circle K

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Sangamon County Crime Stoppers is seeking information on an aggravated battery that occurred at Circle K located at 2461 W Monroe St. in Springfield, IL. We're told the victim was over 60 years old and walked with a cane because of an injury, was...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Groups donate Thanksgiving meals to Springfield families

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Dozens of families in the Springfield area received their Thanksgiving meals for free Monday afternoon. In a food drive hosted at Westminster Presbyterian Church, volunteers put a turkey or ham as well as other food for Thanksgiving in people’s cars. The drive was hosted by Contact Ministries, Meridian Health, and state […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Macon County Jail changing how inmates receive mail

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Macon County Jail will change how inmates can receive personal mail beginning Dec. 1. Anyone who wants to mail something to someone incarcerated will have to mail it to an off-site company that will then scan the mail and send it electronically to the facility. Once visually inspected by staff, […]
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
PEORIA, IL
walls102.com

Old State Capitol flagpole to be removed by helicopter

SPRINGFIELD – As part of the multi-million dollar renovation of the Old State Capitol in Springfield, the building will be closed for about an hour Monday to accommodate the removal of the flagpole by a helicopter. The flagpole is being replaced as part of an ongoing $2.5 million renovation that includes exterior repairs to the historic building and restoration of the dome support structure. A new flagpole will be installed at a later date.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
The State Journal-Register

The State Journal-Register

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
716K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Springfield, IL from The State Journal-Register.

 http://sj-r.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy