Trenton, MO

kttn.com

Galt Board of Aldermen approve increase in water and sewer rates

The Galt Board of Aldermen approved ordinances on November 16th to increase water and sewer rates for residential and commercial customers. The new rates include commencing with the first 1,000 gallons or a fraction of that, water usage will be billed at a base rate of $20 inclusive per month per service connection. Each subsequent 1,000 gallons will be billed at a usage rate of $10 per 1,000 gallons.
GALT, MO
kttn.com

Boil advisory issued for Jamesport

The community of Jamesport reports a precautionary boil advisory has been issued following the replacement of a fire hydrant. Jamesport city hall reports the advisory continues until noon on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, for water customers.
JAMESPORT, MO
kttn.com

Newtown-Harris to postpone classes on Tuesday, November 22 to honor Carolyn Reger

Newtown-Harris R-III will postpone classes on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in order to honor the memory of a long-time, beloved member of the community. Carolyn Reger passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 22, at the Newtown Christian Church in Newtown, Missouri. A visitation is scheduled on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri.
NEWTOWN, MO
agdaily.com

Missouri school’s FFA Drive Your Tractor to School day is a hit

Each year, the FFA members of Carrollton High School in Missouri get an extra taste of freedom and celebration while driving their tractors to school. Days that encourage driving your tractor to school are an ag uplifting holiday celebrated by high school students across rural America. Some schools choose to celebrate during National FFA Week, while others celebrate in the fall after harvest.
CARROLLTON, MO
kttn.com

Vehicle flees from Trenton police, attempt by Livingston County authorities to stop vehicle results in high-speed pursuit

Chillicothe Police report the driver was apprehended after eluding officers in Trenton early Sunday morning. A Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive after it reportedly fled from officers in Trenton. As other officers approached the vehicle, it drove off. The Livingston...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton woman faces multiple charges after fleeing from Trenton police, leading county and state authorities on high-speed pursuit

Three felony counts and two misdemeanors have been filed against a woman who eluded Trenton Police early Sunday but was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Caldwell County approximately one hour later. Forty-nine-year-old Tammy Nevels has been charged in Grundy County with...
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Top winners announced in Chillicothe Holiday Parade

The Grand Marshal winner at the Chillicothe Chamber Holiday Parade on Saturday was Boy Scout Troop 120. Placing first in the float divisions were Cornerstone Church among youth, Chemically Dependent Salon among businesses and organizations, and Bishop Hogan Memorial School among non-profits. Tri-County was first in the band division. There...
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Trenton Fire Department responds to house fire on Little Woods Drive

The Trenton Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3917 Little Woods Drive Thursday night, November 17th. Trenton Fire Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports light smoke was visible from the outside when firefighters arrived at the house owned by David and Lindsay Ortega. The fire was located in the basement-level utility room, and a water can extinguisher was used to put out the fire.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Trenton man arrested on warrant for failing to appear

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on November 17th on a capias warrant for failure to appear. Fifty-eight-year-old Donald Keith Swigart’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled...
TRENTON, MO
kchi.com

Driver Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop

A chase and two arrests are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Sunday. At about 2:45 am, a Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive that had fled from Officers in Trenton. As Officers approached the vehicle, the vehicle drove off. Livingston County Deputy started a pursuit and the vehicle continued south on Washington Street to Highway 36, then headed west on 36 Hwy. The pursuit continued west of the Livingston County line into Caldwell County. Missouri State Highway Patrol then became involved with the pursuit as well. The vehicle later stopped and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending.
CHILLICOTHE, MO
kttn.com

Bright Futures Trenton to hold clothing giveaway on December 11

Clothing for kids will be offered at two churches in Trenton on Sunday, December 11, 2022. A third location also will offer clothing, not limited to children. A spokesman for Bright Kids Bright Futures said collected items will be offered free of charge from 3 until 5 pm on December 11th at the First Baptist Church and the First Assembly of God Church.
TRENTON, MO
kttn.com

Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI

One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
ktvo.com

Northeast Missouri woman facing multiple drug related charges

UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was arrested last week and is facing multiple charges. Kayla Dawn Bramhall, 35, of Unionville, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. Bramhall is being held on the following charges:. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams...
UNIONVILLE, MO

