kttn.com
Galt Board of Aldermen approve increase in water and sewer rates
The Galt Board of Aldermen approved ordinances on November 16th to increase water and sewer rates for residential and commercial customers. The new rates include commencing with the first 1,000 gallons or a fraction of that, water usage will be billed at a base rate of $20 inclusive per month per service connection. Each subsequent 1,000 gallons will be billed at a usage rate of $10 per 1,000 gallons.
kttn.com
Gallatin Board of Education approves insurance renewal for 2023, vote to hold election for open board positions
The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education on November 16th approved liability and property insurance renewal for 2023. The insurance is through CPSK. The board decided to start a snow removal bidding process and an updated Procurement Policy was approved. The board voted to hold an election on April 4, 2023,...
kttn.com
Gilman City Board of Education announces results of meeting from November 16th
The Gilman City R-4 Board of Education November 16th approved insurance rates for the 2023 year. The board will still pay 100% of the $5,000 deductible monthly premiums of $516.83. That is an increase of 3.9%. Employees will be able to get a deductible of $3,000 at a cost to the employee of $34.90 monthly.
kttn.com
Grundy R-5 Board of Education announces results of meeting on November 17th
The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education approved Missouri United School Insurance Council insurance coverage on November 17th. Coverage will go from December 31st this year to December 31st, 2023. The total cost of the coverage will be $41,931. The board approved a Christmas appreciation gift for non-certified staff members....
kttn.com
Boil advisory issued for Jamesport
The community of Jamesport reports a precautionary boil advisory has been issued following the replacement of a fire hydrant. Jamesport city hall reports the advisory continues until noon on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, for water customers.
kttn.com
Newtown-Harris to postpone classes on Tuesday, November 22 to honor Carolyn Reger
Newtown-Harris R-III will postpone classes on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, in order to honor the memory of a long-time, beloved member of the community. Carolyn Reger passed away on Thursday, November 17, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, November 22, at the Newtown Christian Church in Newtown, Missouri. A visitation is scheduled on Monday, November 21, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Ruschmeier Funeral Home in Milan, Missouri.
agdaily.com
Missouri school’s FFA Drive Your Tractor to School day is a hit
Each year, the FFA members of Carrollton High School in Missouri get an extra taste of freedom and celebration while driving their tractors to school. Days that encourage driving your tractor to school are an ag uplifting holiday celebrated by high school students across rural America. Some schools choose to celebrate during National FFA Week, while others celebrate in the fall after harvest.
kttn.com
Vehicle flees from Trenton police, attempt by Livingston County authorities to stop vehicle results in high-speed pursuit
Chillicothe Police report the driver was apprehended after eluding officers in Trenton early Sunday morning. A Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive after it reportedly fled from officers in Trenton. As other officers approached the vehicle, it drove off. The Livingston...
kttn.com
Trenton woman faces multiple charges after fleeing from Trenton police, leading county and state authorities on high-speed pursuit
Three felony counts and two misdemeanors have been filed against a woman who eluded Trenton Police early Sunday but was taken into custody after a high-speed pursuit by the Missouri State Highway Patrol in Caldwell County approximately one hour later. Forty-nine-year-old Tammy Nevels has been charged in Grundy County with...
kttn.com
Top winners announced in Chillicothe Holiday Parade
The Grand Marshal winner at the Chillicothe Chamber Holiday Parade on Saturday was Boy Scout Troop 120. Placing first in the float divisions were Cornerstone Church among youth, Chemically Dependent Salon among businesses and organizations, and Bishop Hogan Memorial School among non-profits. Tri-County was first in the band division. There...
kttn.com
Trenton Fire Department responds to house fire on Little Woods Drive
The Trenton Fire Department responded to a house fire at 3917 Little Woods Drive Thursday night, November 17th. Trenton Fire Lieutenant Jeremy Summers reports light smoke was visible from the outside when firefighters arrived at the house owned by David and Lindsay Ortega. The fire was located in the basement-level utility room, and a water can extinguisher was used to put out the fire.
kttn.com
Trenton man arrested on warrant for failing to appear
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on November 17th on a capias warrant for failure to appear. Fifty-eight-year-old Donald Keith Swigart’s original charge was felony possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $15,000 cash only, and he is scheduled...
kchi.com
Driver Arrested After Fleeing Traffic Stop
A chase and two arrests are in the Chillicothe Police Department report for Sunday. At about 2:45 am, a Livingston County Deputy and Chillicothe Officers stopped the vehicle on Highway 65 near Thompson Drive that had fled from Officers in Trenton. As Officers approached the vehicle, the vehicle drove off. Livingston County Deputy started a pursuit and the vehicle continued south on Washington Street to Highway 36, then headed west on 36 Hwy. The pursuit continued west of the Livingston County line into Caldwell County. Missouri State Highway Patrol then became involved with the pursuit as well. The vehicle later stopped and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. Charges are pending.
UPDATE: Missing Ray County man located
HARDIN, Mo. — Officers have issued an endangered Silver Alert for a missing 70-year old man.
bethanyclipper.com
Bethany man charged with stealing vehicles from local businesses; arrested in Chillicothe
Bethany, MO: A Bethany man was charged with two counts of vehicle tampering following the theft of vehicles from two Bethany area businesses. No votes so far! Be the first to rate this post.
kttn.com
Bright Futures Trenton to hold clothing giveaway on December 11
Clothing for kids will be offered at two churches in Trenton on Sunday, December 11, 2022. A third location also will offer clothing, not limited to children. A spokesman for Bright Kids Bright Futures said collected items will be offered free of charge from 3 until 5 pm on December 11th at the First Baptist Church and the First Assembly of God Church.
kttn.com
Chillicothe Area Arts Council to feature string quartet performing Christmas music
The next performance on the Chillicothe Area Arts Council schedule will feature St. Mark’s Squared from Springfield, Missouri. The group will present “The Music of Christmas” on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 3 pm in the Gary Dickinson Performing Arts Center in Chillicothe. St. Mark’s Square is...
kttn.com
Two children and adult injured in crash near St. Joseph, driver accused of DWI
One person was seriously hurt and two youths received minor injuries when a pickup truck went off a road northeast of St. Joseph. A passenger, 41-year-old Damian Gillenwater of the Northwest Missouri community of Oregon, received serious injuries. Two other passengers, a 12-year-old boy from Oregon, Missouri, and a 13-year-old girl from Stewartsville, received minor injuries. All three were taken to Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph.
Missouri man sentenced to 30 years for deadly Audrain County home invasion
A Kirksville, Missouri, man was sentenced to three decades in prison Friday in the 2020 death of an Audrain County man. The post Missouri man sentenced to 30 years for deadly Audrain County home invasion appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
ktvo.com
Northeast Missouri woman facing multiple drug related charges
UNIONVILLE, Mo. — A northeast Missouri woman was arrested last week and is facing multiple charges. Kayla Dawn Bramhall, 35, of Unionville, was taken into custody by Putnam County, Mo., sheriff's deputies Wednesday afternoon. Bramhall is being held on the following charges:. Possession of controlled substance except 35 grams...
