ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peoria, IL

'I'm home': Bradley Braves man in the middle has found a basketball family

By Dave Eminian, Journal Star
Journal Star
Journal Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uog77_0jFTCCyM00

PEORIA — Darius Hannah just keeps growing.

From a 6-foot-9 frame now bigger at 205 pounds, to a key role as a starting center for the Bradley Braves.

And as a player with a story to tell about his journey from a tough inner-city neighborhood to a place in a college program on Peoria's hilltop.

"I was supposed to have a big role this year," the junior from Milwaukee said. "But when (incumbent center) Rienk Mast got hurt, that role suddenly became huge.

"I had to open my eyes and get locked in, take in every detail. That first game, starting, it felt good. It's ongoing work, Rienk is there, all my teammates are there, and I don't want to let them down."

A father's legacy

Darius Hannah is just 20. He grew up in the north neighborhoods of Milwaukee.

"It was challenging growing up on Milwaukee's north side," Hannah said. "It wasn't good stuff there. I was blessed to have parents who kept me out of that stuff. I saw choices between right and wrong every day.

"They just would not let me make the wrong decisions."

His parents, Jelani Hannah and Zakiyyah Evans, guided him toward basketball and applied their own life lessons earned on and off the court.

"My dad grew up in the streets in Toledo, Ohio," Hannah said. "He played sports and he had a pretty rough environment around him. My dad's godparents watched over him. My grandfather was an Army veteran.

"They all wanted more for me. My dad made the mistakes, learned from them, and made sure I didn't live that way."

And so the Hannah brothers, Darius, 20, Desmond, 18 and Davion, 16, have grown up on basketball.

The Warning Basketball League

Hannah was always the youngest kid in his class, always the biggest, and always around basketball.

As an elite city player, that meant days and nights on park courts and in the Warning Basketball League.

The WBL is the oldest basketball league in Milwaukee and the third-oldest inner-city league in the nation. It was founded in 1975, with teams from grade school age to adults in each neighborhood.

Bradley associate head coach Jimmie Foster played in it.

"It's a big playground tournament back in Milwaukee," Foster said. "The who's who's come back from college and play in it. It's a big-time league that top guys in the state play in. A good test for anyone.

"He grew up in a tough background. His parents did a great job raising him. He's a leader in his family, he represents Bradley and his family proudly."

Hannah passed that test, playing in the Warning league and at his favorite place, Lincoln Park.

"Warning was founded to stop violence, a youth outlet, and I started playing in it when I was 10," he said. "I was at Beam Academy (Business and Economics Academy of Milwaukee) and started playing with the team there."

By the time he reached high school with the Milwaukee Academy of Science, Hannah was a rising prospect.Then he tore his ACL and everything slowed down.

The recruitment of Darius Hannah

Bradley coach Brian Wardle saw Hannah when he was a sophomore in high school. The program really liked him, and an ACL knee injury did not change that interest level.

"He was injured and we stayed with him, stayed by his side," Wardle said. "Just a tremendous young man. He's devoted to the team and to the game, and he stayed here all offseason, working out, eating right, changed his body and prepared mentally for a bigger role."

Hannah averaged 17.6 points and 11.3 rebounds as a high school senior, coming off a junior season missed because of that ACL injury. He had offers from Milwaukee and Liberty. And he had Bradley, there from the beginning of his recruiting journey.

"I'd heard about him, saw him in an AAU tournament and all my connections back home said he was a guy we needed to look at," Foster said. "Then he tore his ACL right when we were getting ready to go see him.

"In the recruiting process, me and his dad had many conversations about how to get him better. He's done those things here. He's always been around good players here and he knew what to expect. He didn't go home in May. He stayed on campus, worked out, had eight-hour days.

"Coming in, we knew he would be a little bit delayed (because of youth and injury) but we knew his development to college basketball and his upside would be tremendous. A lot of schools don't want to give guys time."

Hannah feels grateful the Braves stayed with him in the process. He's right where he should be.

"Bradley was my second school that offered," he said. "I tore my ACL in AAU summer league, but after surgery Bradley was always there for me. They treated me like family.

"I'm here because I felt I could trust the program. Meeting with Jimmie Foster and Brian Wardle, it just always felt right I'm home."

The next man up can fly

Hannah, in his first three games as Bradley's starting center, has averaged 10.3 points on about 20 minutes per game, averages four rebounds and has a team-best six steals and a handful of highlight dunks.

Those athletic moves above the rim are his signature with his teammates, who in preseason declared him their dunk champion. As a freshman in 2020-21, his dunk against Oakland ended up as the No. 3 pick on ESPN's play list for the night.

"As a kid, I idolized Kevin Durant for a long time," Hannah said. "In high school and college, it's Ben Simmons. I hope he gets it together because I like watching him play."

What NBA player would he love to face in a dunking contest?

"Zach LaVine would be one for sure," said Hannah, of the Chicago Bulls two-time NBA Dunk Contest winner. "But for me, I'd love to face (Memphis) Ja Morant."

How well Hannah plays in Mast's absence will be a huge impact on Bradley's season. And the possibilities of how that lineup will look when both Mast and Hannah are available are exciting.

"This is a huge time for Darius," said Bradley fifth-year forward Ja'Shon Henry, who has watched Hannah grow as a player and a teammate. "He's awesome in practices and games. It's a whole new role for him and he's stepped up."

Dave Eminian is the Journal Star sports columnist, and covers Bradley men's basketball, the Rivermen and Chiefs. He writes the Cleve In The Eve sports column for pjstar.com. He can be reached at 686-3206 or deminian@pjstar.com. Follow him on Twitter @icetimecleve.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
royalpurplenews.com

Basketball freshman possesses unlimited potential

Renee Rittmeyer is a freshman at UW-Whitewater from Winnebago, Ill. Rittmeyer made her first appearance for the Warhawks on Saturday, Nov. 12 and played a big role in the team’s win over Millikin. In addition to her on court potential the freshman is also an impressive student who is pursuing a business degree here at Whitewater.
WHITEWATER, WI
CBS 58

King, Marquette upset No. 3 Texas in Battle 4 Atlantis

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Jordan King scored 17 of her 25 points after halftime while Marquette held third-ranked Texas to 31% shooting to beat the Longhorns 68-61 in Saturday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis. The Golden Eagles led this one by 13 in the third quarter,...
AUSTIN, TX
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria High, Tri-Valley headed to football state championship games

PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Peoria and Tri-Valley are both headed to the IHSA State Championships next week in Champaign after winning in the semis on Saturday. Peoria won a barnburner 76-56 at home over Morris. Running back Malachi Washington finished with nearly 383 yards rushing and five touchdowns for the Lions.
PEORIA, IL
Channel 3000

Warhawks fall silent in third quarter, end season with loss to Aurora

WHITEWATER, Wis. — UW-Whitewater’s postseason ended before it truly had a chance to begin. The Warhawks came up short on Saturday, falling to Aurora University at Perkins Stadium, 33-28. The loss brings Whitewater’s season to an end in the first round of the NCAA Div. III Championship.
AURORA, IL
WGIL - Galesburg's news

‘It’s going to be a struggle’: Galesburg tourism, business officials lament loss of Amtrak service

Local tourism officials and downtown businesses are bracing for a negative impact from Amtrak’s decision to suspend partial passenger rail service between Galesburg and Chicago. Amtrak announced earlier this week it was suspending two morning trains leaving and arriving in Galesburg. Starting immediately, Amtrak trains 380 leaving Galesburg at...
GALESBURG, IL
1470 WMBD

Man wanted since April for shooting arrested

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police say they finally have a man in custody who’s been wanted since an April shooting. Police say Jahmahn Williams, 19, was arrested Thursday on charges of Aggravated Battery, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Criminal Damage to Property, and Burglary. He and Jontarique...
PEORIA, IL
WCIA

Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
WEYAUWEGA, WI
wcbu.org

Woman dead in Peoria's 24th homicide of 2022

A woman is dead in the city's 24th homicide of this year. Peoria police responded just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday to a house in the 2800 block of W. Montana after a 911 caller reported a burglary in progress and shots fired. Officers on scene found an adult woman suffering...
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Peoria man gets federal prison on weapons charge

PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man is going to prison for a little more than three years after pleading guilty in July to a federal weapons charge. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says a judge gave Datreon Linwood, 25, 40 months in prison on a charge of Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.
PEORIA, IL
1470 WMBD

Woman shot, killed after reported burglary call in South Peoria

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police have announced some details related to the city’s latest homicide, but a victim I.D. and precise motive for the shooting remain unknown. Just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Peoria Police spokeswoman Semone Roth says officers were called to the 2800 block of West Montana Street in South Peoria for a reported burglary in progress.
PEORIA, IL
25newsnow.com

Coroner: Man identified, found dead in OSF St. Francis bathroom

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Morton man has been identified after being found dead in a bathroom at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood says the man, Ronald Richardson, 47, had ended his workday and it was presumed he had left for the day, when he was discovered in the locked bathroom hours later on the second-floor surgical area.
PEORIA, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Kenneth Twyman's $112K bail rescinded, man says posting it was 'bad judgment'

MILWAUKEE - The man who paid more than $100,000 to bail out three-time "Most Wanted" fugitive Kenneth Twyman now says he regrets doing so. Richard Stulo, 51, apologized for getting off on the wrong foot with FOX6, and then told the court he wants his bail money back. He said the media attention is hurting his business.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WISN

Mother and sons convicted in Kenosha County THC vape ring avoid prison time

KENOSHA COUNTY, Wis. — All three of the people connected to a massive black-market THC vape ring in Kenosha County will avoid prison time. Brothers Jacob and Tyler Huffhines along with their mother, Courtney Huffhines, were all charged back in 2019 after a massive raid at a Bristol condominium. Huffhines, a real estate agent, had helped rent the condo to her sons where a massive stash of THC oil and packaging materials worth $1.5 million were uncovered, according to prosecutors.
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
Journal Star

Journal Star

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Peoria, IL from Peoria Journal Star.

 http://pjstar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy