NZD/USD Fluctuates Above 0.6100 As Attention is Focused on US Retail Sales
After getting back to 0.6100, the NZDUSD pair in Tokyo is going back and forth. The US dollar index’s (DXY) drop at the start of the day has stopped, which is good for the currency linked to commodities. After hitting a new three-month low at 106.28, the DXY pulled...
GBP/USD Climbs Higher on Tuesday, But Lacks Bullish Conviction
The GBP/USD pair doesn’t take advantage of intraday gains and goes in the opposite direction from the day’s high. The pair is just below the mid-1.1800s, up 0.20 per cent for the day, and is still at the mercy of the US Dollar. The USD Index, which measures...
USD/CAD Falls Amid Increased Dollar Selling Bias
The USDCAD pair can’t take advantage of a small rise during the day and falls again on Wednesday. During the first part of the European day, the pair stayed low and is now close to the 100-day SMA support, which is around 1.3230. This is a nearly two-month low.
AUD/USD Tinkers Around 0.6700 on Busy Day Among Conflicting Worries
The AUD/USD currency pair was up 0.10% intraday at the latest near 0.6710 on Tuesday morning in Europe, reflecting the market’s cautious optimism. While doing so, the Australian pair tries to explain a number of data points and events that were reported earlier in the day from Beijing and Canberra, despite generally favourable news from the Group of 20 Nations (G20) summit in Indonesia.
EUR/USD Pair Appears Ready to Breach Below 1.0300
As Asian trading starts, EURUSD is getting close to 1.0300. After hitting its low on Friday, the asset has attracted buyers and may now focus on how people feel about risks. The risk profile isn’t under stress, which should help currencies that are seen as riskier. Friday was a...
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
After Brief Recovery Around 1.0400, EUR/USD Comes Under Pressure
Sellers knocked the EUR/USD currency pair below 1.0400 on Thursday now that they have the upper hand. As investors look at European Central Bank (ECB) statements, the EUR/USD pair has struggled to gain from US dollar selling pressure (USD). The pair trades around 1.0400 and must stabilise above that level to attract bulls.
US Dollar Records Modest Gains As Inflation Expectations Surge on Higher Food, Gas Prices
The US dollar strengthened against its Canadian counterpart to kick off the trading week, with consumers’ inflation forecasts in the news. The greenback has tanked over the last week, driven by expectations that the Federal Reserve will start easing its tightening cycle, allowing stocks to rally. According to the...
EUR/GBP Descending Triangle Support at .8700
EURGBP has formed lower highs and found support at the .8700 major psychological mark, creating a descending triangle on its short-term time frames. Price is down to the support and might be due for another bounce to the top. The moving averages are oscillating, barely offering strong directional clues at...
Crude Oil Plunges on Climbing COVID Cases in China, Global Recession Fears
Crude oil futures settled at their lowest levels since the end of September as concerns over a global recession and rising cases of COVID-19 in China weighed on the energy commodity. But market experts believe that oil is currently oversold, meaning that it could pare some of its losses in the coming sessions.
GBP/USD Sells Down as Greenback Demand Rises
The GBP/USD currency pair falls from its daily high to 1.1870 during the first part of the European session. The US dollar makes up for the small losses it had yesterday, which makes the GBP/USD pair less stable. The strong US retail sales report on Wednesday may have made the markets bet on the Fed being less aggressive about tightening policy. The safe-haven greenback gets stronger when the yields on US Treasury bonds go up and the market mood is cautious.
USD/JPY Fails To Build On Its Modest Intraday Gains As USD Selling Bias Returns
On Wednesday, the USDJPY pair picks up speed and moved away from its lowest point since August 29. (137.65). During the first half of the European session, spot prices fall to the mid-139s as the intraday gain stops at 140.30 ceilings. Fears that tensions between Russia and the West will...
CHF/JPY Short-Term Range Still Holding
CHFJPY has been moving sideways for the most part of the month, finding support at 146.25 and resistance near the 149.00 major psychological mark. The pair just bounced off the range resistance and might be due for another dip to support. However, the middle of the range appears to have...
USD/JPY Finds Strong Support at 100-Hour MA After Pullback
The USD/JPY currency pair on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line after pulling back on Thursday. The currency pair continues to trade within a gently ascending channel formation in the 60-min chart. The pair has now advanced to trade a few levels above the 100-hour MA after the...
WTI Crude Oil Price Analysis for Nov. 18, 2022
WTI crude oil fell through the bottom of its descending triangle to signal that a selloff that’s the same height as the chart pattern is due. Price might still pull back to the former support for a retest before heading further south. The Fibonacci retracement tool shows where more...
Nasdaq Drops Monday Despite Federal Reserve Appearing Hawkish
The main indexes on Wall Street plunged on Monday after hawkish comments from an official of the US Federal Reserve. The comments lowered hopes that the Fed would ease its aggressive monetary tightening policies. Nasdaq plunges as Fed appears hawkish. The governor of the Federal Reserve, Christopher Waller, has opined...
Gold Tries To Hold $1,750 As Stronger Dollar, Rising Yields Weigh on Metal
Gold futures struggled to stay above $1,750 to end the trading week, as the metals market was impacted by a strengthening US dollar. While gold is down in 2022, the yellow metal has performed better than many assets in the global financial markets. With expectations of the Federal Reserve easing its tightening cycle next year, will gold have a better year?
Bitcoin Continues to Trade Sideways Amid FTX Aftershocks
The bitcoin price on Friday extended sideways movement pattern formation amid a lack of directional bias. The pioneer cryptocurrency is struggling to make a rebound following the collapse of the world’s 3rd largest crypto exchange platform FTX and the subsequent aftershocks. Bitcoin now seems pinned next to the 100-hour...
US Dollar Index Bounces Off 100-Hour MA to Trade Closer to 107
The US dollar index on Friday bounced off the 100-hour moving average line at 106.558 to trade at about 106.969. The USDX still appears to be trading within a sideways channel formation in the 60-min chart. The dollar currency index has now advanced to trade slightly above the 100-hour MA....
Soybeans Trade Sideways As Investors Monitor China’s COVID Cases, Rainfall in Brazil
Soybean futures traded relatively flat during the Thursday session, as investors monitored the COVID-related events in China and the military conflict in Eastern Europe. Soybean prices have failed to retain their rally amid positive outlooks for Brazil. January soybean futures edged up $0.015, or 0.11%, to $14.185 per bushel on...
