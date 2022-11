(Capitola, CA) – A little over twelve hours after the big news regarding Cellarmaker Brewing and The Rare Barrel merging, Sante Adairius Rustic Ales of Capitola, Santa Cruz and Oakland drop big news about their ownership structure. Adair Paterno along with Tim Clifford were the figure heads behind the world class farmhouse style brewery that redefined saison and other elegant yet rustic styles in California. This morning, we learn that Tim Clifford is leaving the company. Please see the note below from their Facebook:

CAPITOLA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO