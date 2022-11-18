Read full article on original website
Rick Wright
3d ago
There are books you read for knowledge and those you read for fun. In school the students are there to learn. That's their job. It's to take uniform tests and write proper English and all the other requirements. Once they get home then they can have fun and read the comics. But from 8-3 I expect them to be educated, not entertained.
Reply(1)
3
Related
ocj.com
Asian longhorn tick spread in Ohio in 2022
It was not the first time, and probably will not be the last. This summer, Morgan County Extension educator Chris Penrose came into his office to find a jar of some questionable critter to identify. In many cases, the contents of the jars prove to be unremarkable. That was not the case with this one.
Ohio bill permitting ivermectin, alternative COVID-19 drugs gets hearing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Lame-duck session is underway at the Ohio Statehouse, and lawmakers are heeding former President Donald Trump’s calls to promote the use of alternative COVID-19 treatments. Receiving its first hearing Tuesday was House Bill 631, or the COVID-19 Health Care Professional-Patient Relationship Protection Act, which would protect the use of drugs not […]
What makes Ohio politics different from Michigan and Pennsylvania? Trump voters.
Regarding Andrew J. Tobias’ Nov. 20 analysis of “the stark political divergence between the Buckeye State and its swing-state neighbors” (“The grand old party had a grand old time in Ohio, yet ....”): When comparing Ohio with Michigan and Pennsylvania, the difference is that current Republican politicians and voters in Ohio are mostly Donald Trump supporters.
Nursing homes spent big on Ohio politics. They could be in for a big Medicaid boost
COLUMBUS – Ohio lawmakers are considering legislation that could send hundreds of millions in extra funds to Ohio’s nursing home industry – a political powerhouse that says its facilities are underwater. House Republican leaders haven’t shared details about the size or shape of the package. Industry officials...
University offers free teaching degree to combat Ohio teacher shortage
Baldwin Wallace University, partnered with Meteor Learning, announced a new initiative that will allow a number of candidates to receive an accelerated math or science teaching degree for free.
Artist creates exhibit showcasing Ohio’s trans community
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Transgender rights are at the forefront of conversation in Ohio in both the statehouse and in schools. On Saturday, members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community gathered to show that trans people are humans just like every else through art. A new art exhibit called “This is Trans” at Stonewall Columbus […]
Rev. Anne B. Jolly selected to be next Bishop of Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Rev. Anne B. Jolly was selected to be the next bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio during its 206th annual convention Saturday. She was elected at the Cleveland Marriott Downtown at Key Tower. She is the first woman to be chosen as bishop in the Episcopal Diocese of Ohio.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine orders flags to be lowered in honor of Cleveland firefighter Johnny Tetrick
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Following the tragic death of Cleveland veteran firefighter Johnny Tetrick, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is ordering flags to fly at half-staff until sunset on the day of his funeral. Gov. DeWine released the following statement on Sunday:. "In honor of the life and service of Cleveland...
Ohio man accused of threatening shooting at California middle school
DAYTON, Ohio — A man in southwest Ohio is in federal custody after he reportedly threatened to open fire at a middle school in California, posting videos online that showed him shooting at a computer that had a sticker with the school’s name. Alex Jaques, 21, of Centerville,...
Could partisan hatred cause an Ohio man to kill his neighbor? The Wake Up for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Every time a reporter posts a story on cleveland.com, I get an email with the link – and usually a headline. This one, from Cliff Pinckard on the overnight shift, was...
Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Democratic-affiliated candidates won control over the State Board of Education in Ohio, and […] The post Ohio GOP moves forward bill to strip powers from Board of Ed. after losing control to Democrats appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
On Transgender Day of Remembrance, let’s honor lives lost by committing to a kinder, safer community: Leslie Kouba
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Thank goodness it’s almost Thanksgiving, and the end of the endless 2022 midterm elections draws nigh! In case you follow my writings, here’s a spoiler alert: This column is hard but necessary. After this, I’ll be writing happier pieces through the holidays, I promise.
Republicans dominated Ohio’s elections again. What makes the Buckeye State so different from Michigan and Pennsylvania?
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio might share a border with Michigan and Pennsylvania, but the 2022 midterm election showed the stark political divergence between the Buckeye State and its swing-state neighbors. Ohio Republicans swept every partisan statewide office, including for governor and U.S. Senate while adding to their existing supermajorities...
Ohio woman scammed $17,000 from Ohio worker’s comp fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A Franklin County woman was ordered to pay $17,000 in restitution she defrauded from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. Frances Davis pleaded guilty to one count of attempting to commit workers’ compensation fraud, a fifth-degree felony, and pay $17,144.79 in restitution, according to the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation. The […]
wvxu.org
What could happen with redistricting and a possible abortion amendment in Ohio under this new legislature?
With the midterms behind us, Ohio's lame duck session is underway. Lawmakers are considering bills that could strip power from the State Board of Education, change the rules for ballot issues that amend the state constitution, and more. Republicans have supermajorities in both the state House and Senate, and that will have a big impact on what passes and what fails.
Here are the resources available for families living with Alzheimer's and dementia in Northeast Ohio
CLEVELAND — As part of our salute to Alzheimer's Awareness Month and National Family Caregivers Month, 3News has been bringing you stories of the fight against the dreaded disease. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Breweries with the most highly ranked beers in Ohio
In a world where just a small number of massive companies dominate the beer market, sipping on a brew created close to home can be all the more satisfying. The last decade has seen an explosion of breweries that operate on a smaller scale and offer a wider, and sometimes more experimental, selection of beer. […]
This Pizza has Been Named the Best in Ohio
Ohio is a state abundant with pizza options. From downtown areas to strip malls and shopping complexes, it seems as if there's a pizzeria on every corner. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to discern which pizza parlors are good, and which ones are great.
Focus returns to Ohio’s congressional maps following midterm elections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Redistricting is an ongoing battle at the Ohio Statehouse, even after the midterm elections have come and gone. District maps were struck down by the Ohio Supreme Court several times before this year’s midterm elections, increasing the supermajority Republicans hold in the statehouse. “The legislature at this point, 67% of the […]
Ohio's Intel project triggers housing fears in tight market
COLUMBUS, Ohio — (AP) — Intel's announcement earlier this year of a $20 billion manufacturing operation bringing thousands of jobs to rural Ohio was greeted as an economic boon. But behind that enthusiasm lurked a pressing question. “Where are we putting everybody?” asked Melissa Humbert-Washington, vice president of...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 3