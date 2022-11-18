Read full article on original website
Related
TechRadar
Save big on these early Black Friday gaming laptop deals
We're now just mere days away from Black Friday 2022, and the early deals just keep coming. If you're looking for a new gaming laptop this Black Friday, TechRadar has got you covered. We've got a full list of all the good gaming laptop Black Friday deals, but we thought we'd put together a shortlist of the very best early deals you can find right now.
TechRadar
Black Friday TV deals live: $89 smart TVs, cheap OLEDs and more
With multiple sales in full swing, we're kicking off our live coverage of all the best Black Friday TV deals available right now. We've already spotted hundreds of savings on everything from cheap smart TVs that are ideal for everyday viewing to gigantic OLED displays that will show off all your favorite shows, movies and games. Prices for some of these TVs start at just $89.99, while there are savings of up to $3,000 on the more premium models.
TechRadar
Don't miss the Black Friday double discount on a year's PS Plus subscription
Amazon's hosting a 10% off deal for PS Plus subscriptions this week only, which includes all three tiers of Sony's online service. That might not sound like much, but Sony's hosting its own Black Friday 2022 sale for PS Plus subscriptions on PS5 and PS4. The PlayStation Store currently lets you buy a PS Plus subscription at 25% off. Add Amazon's own 10% (15% for Premium) discount on top of that, and you're effectively saving 35% off a year's subscription for the Essential, Extra, and Premium tiers. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).
TechRadar
The real deals: 19 Black Friday 2022 offers that are genuine bargains
One of the biggest stories about this Black Friday is that many deals are apparently not genuine. According to a Which? report, just one in seven deals offer a genuine discount (opens in new tab), and many have been available for less earlier in the year. That sounds about right...
TechRadar
Want a cheap KitchenAid mixer? You can $200 in this year's best Black Friday deal
If you're looking for a Black Friday KitchenAid deal, then look no further than Best Buy's Black Friday sale, as right now you can save big on one of the brand's most impressive stand mixers: the KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus. You can currently nab the Professional 5 Plus stand mixer...
TechRadar
Our favorite budget gaming laptop is even cheaper thanks to this Black Friday deal
When it comes to cheap gaming laptops that deliver solid gaming performance, it is hard to miss with the HP Victus 15 on sale for just $479.99 at Best Buy (opens in new tab) right now, down from $799.99 for an incredible $320 saving. (Not in the US? Scroll down for deals in your region).
TechRadar
Black Friday TV buying tips: how to get the best deal on the best set
Black Friday TV deals are happening now, and some of the best ones are for TVs, a Black Friday sale item as traditional as a Thanksgiving turkey. While it’s tempting to buy on price alone (a TV for under $100 / £100? Yes, please!) There are some things to look for that will let you know you’re getting a really good TV, rather than just a really cheap one. Here are some general TV buying tips to follow as you're seeking out Black Friday deals.
TechRadar
Why I'm getting the Garmin Approach S62 golf watch, but waiting for Black Friday
Black Friday could be the perfect time to improve your golf game with an affordable Garmin Approach tech upgrade. The Garmin Approach S62, and golf watch models like it, are definitely worth investing in to improve your golf game, but waiting until the Black Friday deals to do so makes the most sense.
TechRadar
13 Black Friday Apple deals to shop now: $90 AirPods, $269 iPad, $349 Apple Watch 8
Black Friday Apple deals are always some of the most coveted offers, thanks to record-low prices on best-selling devices like AirPods, iPads, the Apple Watch, and more. While we're just days away from the official Black Friday deals event, retailers have launched early sales with incredible offers, and we have all the best early Black Friday Apple deals that you can shop for right now.
TechRadar
How to buy a really cheap Apple Watch on Black Friday
Want an Apple Watch? If you’re an iOS user interested in looking after your health in 2023, or kick-starting a new fitness regime, an Apple Watch is a near-essential purchase. Perhaps you’re looking to upgrade your old one, or maybe this will be your first Apple Watch. Either...
TechRadar
Black Friday 2022 live: more deals today as prices continue to drop
The latest Black Friday news and deals on Sunday, November 20. * Many products have dropped to their cheapest prices of the year already. * Black Friday has started at Amazon. Half price Alexa devices, video games, homeware and more. * There's up to £1,600 off energy efficient LG and...
TechRadar
Best Black Friday web hosting deals 2022: Early discounts from Hostinger, InMotion Hosting and more
We are officially in Black Friday (opens in new tab) week and the discounts have already begun. The best Black Friday web hosting deals will save you plenty as you navigate your journey to building the website you've always wanted. While some web hosting companies are more expensive than others,...
TechRadar
When does Black Friday start? Here's the date - plus when the best deals will start
Loads of sales are underway today, but has Black Friday actually started yet? We're here to provide all the answers. It's late November and there are Black Friday 2022 ads everywhere. But when does Black Friday actually start? Is it already running?. Black Friday doesn’t officially start until November 25...
TechRadar
These are the ridiculously cheap Black Friday earbuds I'd buy
Three options, all with ANC, all TechRadar reviewed and all super cheap for Black Friday!. Maybe you don't want to spend hundreds on a set of AirPods this Black Friday – and I don't blame you. Times are tough for many of us, but gift-giving is fun and you don't have to spend three-figure sums of money to make the music-lover in your life smile.
TechRadar
Best Cyber Monday website builder deals 2022: Early sales and discounts from Bluehost, HostGator and more
Cyber Monday (opens in new tab) is just as big as Black Friday when it comes to massive discounts across the globe. Most importantly, almost all Black Friday (opens in new tab) deals run through to Cyber Monday (with some businesses offering further reductions on goods and services. To make finding deals from top-quality website builders easier, we’ve saved you the hassle by creating a detailed list of cheap website builder deals (opens in new tab) on the market right now.
TechRadar
Apple Black Friday Shopping Event: the good, the bad and the missing deals
The Apple Black Friday deals are now starting to ramp up, but the manufacturer itself doesn't really do discounts in its own sales. Instead, as we've seen in previous years, it'll be running an Apple Shopping Event (opens in new tab) that'll give you gift cards, rather than price cuts, on certain products.
TechRadar
HTC Vive's best VR headsets are down to their lowest-ever prices this Black Friday
The Black Friday deals are rolling in as we get closer to Black Friday proper, (November 25) and HTC is the latest brand to reward buyers who've being holding out for some great deals. These Black Friday HTC Vive deals can get you the Vive Flow glasses at their lowest-ever...
TechRadar
These PC deals are as good as any you'll find on Black Friday, so grab em while you can
Computers for your home or office are some of the most popular holiday items on everyone's shopping list this time of year, and this year's sales are bringing some of the best prices we've ever seen on powerful new PCs like the HP Victus 15L and the Apple iMac 24-inch.
TechRadar
Here's one spec where the Samsung Galaxy S23 might not get an upgrade
We're expecting the Samsung Galaxy S23 phones to bring a host of upgrades with them, from the cameras to the processors, but there is apparently one key spec that won't see an improvement: the fingerprint sensor. Reliable leaker Ice Universe (opens in new tab) seems to have got hold of...
Comments / 0