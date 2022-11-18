Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wamwamfm.com
William “Bill” Lee Allen
William “Bill” Lee Allen, 96, of Bicknell IN passed away at Good Samaritan Hospital in Vincennes, IN on Nov 17, 2022. Bill was born Jan 14, 1926 in Vincennes, IN, the son of Thomas and Flossie (Smith) Allen. He was the youngest boy of his parents and the last of all fourteen to grace this earth.
wzdm.com
Washington Police Start New 9 PM Routine
The Washington Police Department is launching what it calls its #9PM routine. The #9PM Routine is a nightly reminder to residents to remove valuables from their vehicles, lock their vehicle doors, lock the doors to their residences, turn on exterior lights and activate all alarms and security systems. Police will...
wzdm.com
Lucille Robbins, 84, Freelandville
Lucille Robbins 94 of Freelandville peacefully went to be with her Lord and Saviour Saturday November 19, 2022. Lucille was born on August 21,1928 to the Late Anna (Albrecht) Struckmeier and Fred Struckmeier Lucille and her husband Warren raised her four sons on the same farm where she grew up and she was proud of that. She was worked as a volunteer beautician from 1968 until her retirement in 2003 at the Freelandville Community Home. She was a member of the Knox County Home Makers Club for many years.Shirley Miller and Lucille taught Sundays School class at the Bethel Church for many years. She enjoyed spending time with with her family.
500 LB grill returned to German Oberlander Club
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A little over a week after a 500-pound grill went missing from the German Oberlander Club in Terre Haute, the grill has been recovered. According to Terre Haute Police, the club received information about the grill’s location Monday morning. Police investigated the tip and were led to a property in […]
Pedestrian hit on 41 identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
Deaconess physician loses license after recent allegations
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — A law firm alleges yet another Deaconess physician has accessed protected health information of women he was romantically interested in. This claim mirrors one from earlier this year in which an Evansville Deaconess doctor faced similar accusations of privacy breaches. This claim, however, crosses over the bridge into Henderson. Ladendorf Law, […]
VIDEO: Princeton fire ignites investigation
PRINCETON, Ind. (WEHT) — Fire officials responded to a detached garage fire earlier Saturday morning, but not too many other details have been released. The Princeton Fire Territory says the fire happened sometime after 11 a.m. on Broadview Circle Drive in Princeton. They tell us the fire is under investigation and cannot release any other […]
cbs4indy.com
Indiana child accidentally shot after kids find gun outside
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville Police tell us a shooting that happened last Friday on West Mill Road was accidental. We’re told the shooting involved a group of children. Officers believe a juvenile found a gun outside and was showing it off when it fired and wounded another...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report (11/21)
Michael Foote, 39, of Princeton, was arrested on a charge of distributing harmful material to minors. Bond was set at $2,500. Christian Irvin, 25, of Washington, was arrested for Strangulation and Domestic Battery. No bond set. Primitivo Ramirez, 23, of Washington, was arrested on 2 counts of Domestic Battery. No...
wzdm.com
VU Welcomes Return to Normal Schooling
Vincennes University welcomes a return to normal schooling as the first semester of 2022 comes to an end. VU president Chuck Johnson is glad to see everything coming back to normal after the Covid pandemic. Johnson also feels the normal campus atmosphere is also good for the University’s students.
WISH-TV
Indiana woman sentenced to prison for federal fraud crimes
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana woman was sentenced Wednesday for multiple cases of bank fraud and identity theft. According to a news release, court documents say Stephanie Wells, 37, from Jasonville, Indiana, was sentenced Wednesday to two years and six months in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release, for bank fraud and aggravated identify theft. Wells was also ordered to pay $10,100 in restitution.
wzdm.com
Gas Prices Down a Bit in Indiana; Down More in Vincennes
The Triple-A Motor Club reports the average price of gas in Indiana Sunday stood at $3.86 a gallon, two cents lower than Saturday and 19 cents higher than Sunday’s national average. It’s also 19 cents lower than a week ago, 14 cents lower than a month ago, and 53...
A familiar face in Terre Haute retires after 43 years at the same place
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A familiar face at the MCL restaurant is saying goodbye. After 43 years with the restaurant, Fulgencio Ragudo is heading to retirement. Fulgencio, also known as Fugi, started at MCL back in 1979 when the restaurant was in the Honey Creek Mall. He is originally from Hawaii but came to […]
wamwamfm.com
Christina Lynn Russell
Christina Lynn Russell, 53, of Petersburg, passed away November 14, 2022 after a long hard fought battle against cancer. She was born December 29, 1968 to Leo Wesley and Evelyn (Furman) Woods in Washington, IN. Chris worked in EMS and was the assistant manager at the Petersburg Casey’s for many years. She was baptized on July 5, 2020.
Greene County, Ind. woman sentenced for cashing stolen checks in West Virginia
A Greene County, Indiana woman was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for her role in writing and cashing checks from a stolen checkbook in West Virginia. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia, Stefanie Marie Wells, 37, of Jasonville, Indiana wrote a $2,700 check from a […]
14news.com
Pedestrian hit on Highway 41 has died
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a section of Northbound Highway 41 was shut down near Washington Avenue. They say a pedestrian was hit by a car shortly before 11:30 a.m. Saturday. Police say the road was closed for about 30 minutes. They say witnesses reported the man walked out...
wzdm.com
10 A.M. Groundbreaking Set for Daviess County Tech Project
Governor Eric Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers will join representatives of the Indiana Uplands region this morning at 10:00 to break ground on a new microelectronics campus being developed at WestGate@Crane Technology Park in Odon. At the event, four semiconductor industry companies will announce plans to locate...
wamwamfm.com
Three-Vehicle Accident in Front of Bobes in Washington
A three-vehicle accident occurred yesterday evening at approximately 6 p.m. on S. State Road 57 in front of Bobes in Washington. The southbound lane was closed for approximately 25 minutes before being reopened. Within a half-hour, first responders had cleaned up the scene.
Hit-and-run leaves victims injured in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say several people were hurt after a hit-and-run accident Saturday afternoon in Evansville. According to one of the victims, they were driving along SR66 when a very large SUV hit their vehicle and kept going. Officers say the victim’s Dodge Caravan had heavy damage to theleft side of the vehicle, […]
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
Comments / 0