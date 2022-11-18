Lucille Robbins 94 of Freelandville peacefully went to be with her Lord and Saviour Saturday November 19, 2022. Lucille was born on August 21,1928 to the Late Anna (Albrecht) Struckmeier and Fred Struckmeier Lucille and her husband Warren raised her four sons on the same farm where she grew up and she was proud of that. She was worked as a volunteer beautician from 1968 until her retirement in 2003 at the Freelandville Community Home. She was a member of the Knox County Home Makers Club for many years.Shirley Miller and Lucille taught Sundays School class at the Bethel Church for many years. She enjoyed spending time with with her family.

FREELANDVILLE, IN ・ 1 HOUR AGO