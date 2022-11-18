'A lot of people are counting us out': Henderson County football unfazed by Male showdown

HENDERSON, Ky. — Henderson County coach Josh Boston had never advanced this far in the KHSAA playoffs, even dating back to his playing days with the Colonels.

The second round always marked the end of the road for his teams. At least that was the case until this season. Now none of those previous postseason runs matter.

The Colonels (10-2) are locked in for Friday's third-round showdown with Louisville Male (8-4) in the Class 6A quarterfinals. The Bulldogs are three-time defending state runners-up. Defeating them is all that matters. Henderson County is simply focusing on continuing to take care of business as they embrace an underdog mentality.

"We can't talk about making it to the Final Four," Boston said. "We got to make sure that we're focused on Male and focused on winning this game."

Henderson County is experiencing its best season since 2006. The offense averages over 42 points per game, and the only touchdown the defense has allowed in the playoffs so far came in garbage time. While the challenge of facing a team that consistently plays at Kroger Field may be daunting, the Colonels are ready for that challenge.

Friday's showdown also holds extra special meaning for the senior class. They experienced their season end in the second round each of the past three seasons — and 2020 was especially painful because it was a COVID-19 forfeiture. They're more than ready to take their cracks at the Bulldogs and keep this special run alive.

"They've always had a big name," running back Jordan Wright said. "And a lot of people are counting us out. But we're looking to definitely turn some heads and shock some people this coming Friday."

"I'm very pumped for this game this week," defensive lineman Saadiq Clements added. "I'm not ready to hang (my cleats) up yet."

Clements reached his goal of 20 sacks on the season during last week's 35-6 victory over Meade County and still leads Class 6A. With the Purdue commit leading the way for the Colonels' defensive line, Boston referred to that unit as the most consistent part of their game. It'll be important to provide consistent pressure on Male's balanced offense.

"We've been able to consistently get pressure and consistently stop the run game from other teams," Boston added. "It makes teams a little more one-dimensional because of the way we're able to attack the run game. And with the way that our defensive line gets pressure, that helps our defensive backs in the passing game."

Henderson County's players were giddy every time Friday's game was mentioned at practice earlier this week. When Boston talked about wearing winter gear to prepare for the 20-degree temperatures in Louisville, they were even more excited.

This is uncharted territory for all of them.

The rushing tandem of Wright and Jaheim Williams each have run for 16 touchdowns and average roughly 180 yards on the ground per game. That consistent attack has made the offense more robust with sophomore quarterback Trajdon Davis in the mix. He has 11 scores on the ground in addition to 14 through the air.

"There are other weapons on our team. It isn't just me," Williams said. "Our linemen have really stepped up to affect our run game."

Wright added: "I always love playing with my brother Jaheim. That's my dog right there. We both work our butts off. And Trajdon running the ball definitely takes some of the attention off us two. Teams are scouting us and trying to take us out of the game. But having Trajdon there as that additional 'boom' helps a lot."

Davis also has a personal motivation to beat Male. He smelled a magical run for his team back in August before he took a snap under center. He mainly wants the win for those seniors that had previously never experienced this deep run.

"I knew that we had a special group," Davis said. "When we're all on the same page, I knew that we were going to go pretty far."

"They've done well," Boston said. "They've got 10 wins under their belt. Hopefully, the community can come out and support these guys in Louisville."

Courier & Press sports reporter Treasure Washington can be reached via her email, treasure.washington@courierpress.com, and on Twitter @Twashington490.