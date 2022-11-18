NY-22 race concludes one week later: Conole concedes, Williams heads to Washington

After the race for New York’s 22nd Congressional District was called for Brandon Williams by the Associated Press, Democrat Francis Conole conceded the race Wednesday evening.

In a statement, Conole said he called Republican Brandon Williams to congratulate him on the victory.

“While we offered voters a sharp contrast on our vision for this country and for Central New York, Brandon and I share a background of service and I appreciate his commitment to continuing to serve our country,” he said.

Williams posted a picture of himself and his wife, Stephanie, in Washington, D.C., to his social media accounts on Tuesday, where he attended new member orientation.

Conole carried his home turf, outperforming Williams 94,118 to 74,003 in Onondaga County, but lost the race in the remainder of the district. Williams outperformed Conole in Oneida County, with 46,020 votes to Conole’s 27,800 and 14,936 to 10,418 in Madison County.

Williams also won the single election district in Oswego County included in NY-22 by a margin of 102 to 26.

The concession marks the end of a rapid-fire election season that pitted two U.S. Navy veterans against each other. New York did not finalize its congressional maps until May, delaying primary elections until August.

Both candidates faced primary opponents, with Williams defeating Steve Wells and Conole winning a four-way primary of Onondaga County candidates. The final race to the general election featured plenty of spending and targeted advertisements, with Conole maintaining a significant fundraising advantage.