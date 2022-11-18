ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hagerstown, MD

Hosting a free community dinner on Thanksgiving? Let your neighbors know

By Staff report
The Herald-Mail
The Herald-Mail
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xv81U_0jFTBQ3500

Is your church or nonprofit organization hosting a free Thanksgiving dinner this year?

Let us know, and we'll include the details in a story in print and online in the USA Today Network newspapers in Hagerstown, Chambersburg, Waynesboro and Greencastle.

Please include the time, date and place of your meal, as well as any details about what will be on the menu — aside from turkey, of course. Also include contact information, such as an email address, a website or a phone number so people can get more information, should they need it.

Email your announcement to community@herald-mail.com by no later than 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 21.

Thanks, and have a happy and safe Thanksgiving.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Franklin County Free Press

December Calendar of Events: Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library

Do you find yourself thinking that there is nothing to do? Are you bored with your daily routine? Do you want to learn something new? If you answered yes to any of these questions, it is time to check out your local library to see what they are offering to the community. Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library located in Waynesboro, PA, has a full calendar of adult programs scheduled for December. Why not plan to check one or more of these programs out.
WAYNESBORO, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Olde Tyme Christmas at Renfew

It’s an Olde Tyme Christmas this year during two special events at Waynesboro’s Renfrew!. Rediscover the simple joys of Christmas past at Renfrew Museum and Park this holiday season! Kick off the holiday season at Renfrew with a special presentation on how the celebration of Christmas evolved in Early America!
WAYNESBORO, PA
FOX 43

Festival of Trees opens in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Franklin County Visitors Bureau launched its fourth annual Festival of Trees in downtown Chambersburg on Nov. 21. The festival includes 51 trees and 18 wreaths, all decorated and donated by community members and groups. A silent auction on all the trees and wreaths will support the Cumberland Valley Breast Care Alliance.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
WUSA9

Tribute page started for mother, 4-year-old daughter found dead in Hagerstown hotel

HAGERSTOWN, Md. — A tribute page has been developed for a mother and daughter found dead in a Hagerstown hotel room Wednesday afternoon. Rollins Life Celebration Center in Frederick, Maryland added the page to their website to commemorate 40-year-old Elise Wars and her 4-year-old daughter Khori Ashton. The two were found dead in a room at APM Inn and Suites, located on Dual Highway, after a shooting, according to the Hagerstown Police Department.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
newstalkwsba.com

Christmas Magic – A Festival of Lights at Rocky Ridge County Park

We are proud to partner with York County Parks to present the 39th edition of Christmas Magic!. Stroll through our festive half-mile, ADA accessible, woodland trail filled with numerous sparkling Christmas lights and holiday scenes. The event runs November 25 – December 30 at Rocky Ridge County Park, an only closed on December 24, 25, and 31. For weather cancellations, check the website.
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Franklin County seeks input on newly proposed transportation plan

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Franklin County Metropolitan Planning Organization (FCMPO) announced Monday that they are looking for public input on their new Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). According to Franklin County, the LRTP is a drafted plan which outlines the county’s transportation priorities for the next 20+ years, with...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
Franklin County Free Press

Farmer incorporates smart technology

A local farmer incorporated smart technology in his dairy barns as a way of bringing the business into the 21st century following a devastating 2019 fire. Matthew Brake rebuilt his barn using “smart” technology after fire destroyed the structure in 2019. In “Full-Time Farmer, Part-Time Pilot,” which debuted...
MERCERSBURG, PA
dcnewsnow.com

Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming Communities of Warehouses

There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual pop-up of warehouses could take something away from the area. Some Worry Hagerstown and Washington County Becoming …. There have been many projects bringing businesses to Washington County, but some people think the continual...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
wmar2news

Near record lows for Monday morning

MARYLAND — We are not done with the cold snap just yet as we face a very cold start to our Monday. A cold front has passed over us and allowed for more cold air to reinforce our already cold setup. Areas like BWI, Annapolis, Hagerstown, and even Dulles...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
The Herald-Mail

The Herald-Mail

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Hagerstown, MD from Herald-Mail Media.

 http://heraldmailmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy