Fayetteville senator: Fixing Florida’s airspace problem is in NC’s interest

The air above our state is an invaluable commodity — thousands of times per day, aircraft carrying cargo and travelers transit the North Carolina skies.

As the country continues to rebound in air travel following the pandemic, some regions are struggling to keep up with the resurgence in travel demand, which is having a troubling spillover effect. Most notably in Florida, numerous users are vying for their own piece of airspace, leading to congested routes, delays and flight cancellations.

What’s shocking is that this issue has persisted for months, and little has been done to fix the underlying issues. While more and more aircraft crowd into limited routes and slots, it can set off a wave of delays for commercial airlines, pushing back carefully timed schedules. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg even highlighted this issue in a recent letter, noting: “the FAA expects a significant volume increase in Florida this winter,” after the summer saw countless stressful tourists waiting with the hope that their flight was not delayed or canceled outright.

One of the chief factors contributing to overcrowded airspace is that flights accounting for the vast majority of travelers are not prioritized when contending for routes. There is no reason that a private jet carrying a few passengers is allowed to claim airspace over a commercial airliner carrying hundreds of people to the busiest cities for business travel and tourism. With the use of private jets continuing to grow with no signs of slowing and thousands upon thousands of flights being added each year, there will be more fights for positioning in the coming months.

Additionally, space launches on the Florida peninsula are cutting out passenger routes along Florida’s east coast. Once a rocket is launched, hundreds of miles of the sky become no-fly zones for hours at a time to avoid any debris falling on nearby airplanes.

Launches throughout 2022 are the culprits for many disruptions — for example, nearly 9,000 flights were delayed at the Jacksonville International Airport in one month. This problem could become significantly worse, especially as new launch facilities open in other parts of the country.

Our airspace is now becoming a congested two-lane highway when there ought to be better ground rules so that people hoping to visit their families over the holidays aren’t forced to grapple with cancellations or unexpected delays.

When a state as busy as Florida is experiencing this type of bumper-to-bumper traffic in the air, it is critical to acknowledge that the problem is not limited to that state alone. Flights and aircraft do not often limit themselves to flying within the borders of a single state, so when delays spring up, the schedule that brought a lone aircraft from Orlando to Charlotte and then on to Columbus is ripped apart.

These circumstances played themselves out hundreds of times during the summer when the problem reached its peak. And, as millions prepare to rush home or on vacation for the holidays, the same circumstances are due to repeat.

Airspace is a finite resource, and Floridians and North Carolinians will continue to share the same issue as we saw earlier this year. When looking forward, it will be critical that the Federal Aviation Administration as well as the other affiliated entities receive the proper support to face down these problems and continue to keep us all safe and flying on time.

Kirk deViere reprsents District 19 in the N.C. Senate. He lives in Fayetteville.