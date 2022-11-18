ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Fayetteville senator: Fixing Florida’s airspace problem is in NC’s interest

By Sen. Kirk deViere
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k4JW9_0jFTBPAM00

The air above our state is an invaluable commodity — thousands of times per day, aircraft carrying cargo and travelers transit the North Carolina skies.

As the country continues to rebound in air travel following the pandemic, some regions are struggling to keep up with the resurgence in travel demand, which is having a troubling spillover effect. Most notably in Florida, numerous users are vying for their own piece of airspace, leading to congested routes, delays and flight cancellations.

What’s shocking is that this issue has persisted for months, and little has been done to fix the underlying issues. While more and more aircraft crowd into limited routes and slots, it can set off a wave of delays for commercial airlines, pushing back carefully timed schedules. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg even highlighted this issue in a recent letter, noting: “the FAA expects a significant volume increase in Florida this winter,” after the summer saw countless stressful tourists waiting with the hope that their flight was not delayed or canceled outright.

One of the chief factors contributing to overcrowded airspace is that flights accounting for the vast majority of travelers are not prioritized when contending for routes. There is no reason that a private jet carrying a few passengers is allowed to claim airspace over a commercial airliner carrying hundreds of people to the busiest cities for business travel and tourism. With the use of private jets continuing to grow with no signs of slowing and thousands upon thousands of flights being added each year, there will be more fights for positioning in the coming months.

Additionally, space launches on the Florida peninsula are cutting out passenger routes along Florida’s east coast. Once a rocket is launched, hundreds of miles of the sky become no-fly zones for hours at a time to avoid any debris falling on nearby airplanes.

Launches throughout 2022 are the culprits for many disruptions — for example, nearly 9,000 flights were delayed at the Jacksonville International Airport in one month. This problem could become significantly worse, especially as new launch facilities open in other parts of the country.

Our airspace is now becoming a congested two-lane highway when there ought to be better ground rules so that people hoping to visit their families over the holidays aren’t forced to grapple with cancellations or unexpected delays.

When a state as busy as Florida is experiencing this type of bumper-to-bumper traffic in the air, it is critical to acknowledge that the problem is not limited to that state alone. Flights and aircraft do not often limit themselves to flying within the borders of a single state, so when delays spring up, the schedule that brought a lone aircraft from Orlando to Charlotte and then on to Columbus is ripped apart.

These circumstances played themselves out hundreds of times during the summer when the problem reached its peak. And, as millions prepare to rush home or on vacation for the holidays, the same circumstances are due to repeat.

Airspace is a finite resource, and Floridians and North Carolinians will continue to share the same issue as we saw earlier this year. When looking forward, it will be critical that the Federal Aviation Administration as well as the other affiliated entities receive the proper support to face down these problems and continue to keep us all safe and flying on time.

Kirk deViere reprsents District 19 in the N.C. Senate. He lives in Fayetteville.

Comments / 3

Related
country1037fm.com

Convenience Chain Selling $1.99 Gas For Thanksgiving In North Carolina

The trip over the river and through the woods could cost less this year. A convenience chain is selling $1.99 gas for the Thanksgiving holiday in North Carolina. Sheetz will sell its Unleaded 88 gasoline for $1.99 a gallon through midnight on November 28, 2022. We spoke to a worker at Sheetz in Wake Forest (1895 South Franklin St.), who said the promotion is only available at Sheetz locations that sell Unleaded 88. Unleaded 88 is a gasoline/ethanol blend with a higher percentage of ethanol. It is also known as E15, indicating that it contains 15% ethanol.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WXII 12

'We the People,' of North Carolina have spoken, but now what? | Editorial

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The votes have been cast and counted. Well, at least in North Carolina. The signs are coming out of the yards and intersections, and newly elected state and federal leaders are making preparations to begin their new jobs. Here in the Tar Heel state, we were fortunate to remain somewhat above the fray of this political season. But now comes the hard part. The actual governing of We The People. Yep, I’m talking about each and every constituent regardless of how they cast their ballot. After all, the preamble of the United States Constitution does not read 'we the party' or 'we the person'. It is 'we the people', and that means for the men and women serving this state, whether in Raleigh or Washington, D.C., you are serving even those that voted against you.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Raleigh News & Observer

This election, rural voters like me flipped the script. We saved the day in NC.

If you live in North Carolina, you’ve heard something like this before: “Rural voters are holding back our state. They just keep voting against their interests.”. People in small towns and rural communities like the ones I come from are often scapegoated after an election. This never sat right with me. I’ve always been a voter. Every election, I would go to the polls and vote. I would wear the “I voted” sticker on my shirt and peel it off before doing the laundry. The next election, I would do it again.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
Up and Coming Weekly

N.C. 59 being re-designated as a secondary route

N.C. 59 is being eliminated in Cumberland County and will be redesignated as a secondary route, the North Carolina Department of Transportation said in a release. The state route consists of about 8 miles that runs through portions of Hope Mills and Fayetteville. At the request of both municipalities, the...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC
Washington Examiner

North Carolina distributes last of $3.6B in federal COVID-19 relief funds

(The Center Square) — The North Carolina Pandemic Recovery Office finished disbursing $3.6 billion in federal Coronavirus Relief Funds this week. "Coronavirus relief funds were among the first to get into the hands of local leaders, at a time when we were just beginning to realize the magnitude of COVID-19's impact on our economy, schools, government services, and healthcare system," NCPRO Executive Director Stephanie McGarrah said on Wednesday. "Closing this chapter is a major achievement for NCPRO's staff and everyone who worked with us during one of the most difficult periods in our state's history."
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants in Raleigh, NC

Raleigh is one of North Carolina’s most diverse cities and there are many things to do, including eating great food. When you’re visiting Raleigh, NC, one of the top things to do is to find a good spot to grub. Raleigh has the cool distinction of being one of the state’s top foodie destinations. Fortunately, the cuisine choices are just as diverse as the people that live there.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

WATCH: Deer escorted out of Food Lion in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — On Friday, a deer was spotted in a grocery store and firefighters helped escort the deer out of the store. Friday morning at 10:45 a.m., firefighters from Station 22 on Durant Road responded to a deer at Food Lion on Falls River Avenue. Firefighters were able to safely take the deer to a forested area nearby.
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

Here’s North Carolina’s Biggest Tourist Trap

Welcome to North Carolina where there’s so much to see and do. Here’s North Carolina’s biggest tourist trap according to Bestlife. It’s actually a place I’ve never been to or even heard of for that matter haha. It’s called “Mary’s Gone Wild” in Supply, NC. Who? What? BestLife says the following about this crazy spot. With hit or miss reviews on Tripadvisor, Mary’s Gone Wild in Supply, North Carolina is an oddball tourist trap. Artist Mary Paulsen started making folk art from glass bottles in 1996 and now her thousands upon thousands of art pieces are available for public viewing. The Visionary Folk Art Garden and Doll Village have a philanthropic side too in abating childhood hunger, according to its website. So. tourist trap or art gallery, it’s the only place on this list that’s giving back.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
Mark Hake

North Carolina Says Residents Have Until May 3, 2023, To Get a REAL ID Driver's License - To Fly on a Plane

North Carolina's Dept. of Motor Vehicles (NCDMV) says that May 3, 2023, is the deadline that the Federal Government will begin enforcing the REAL ID Act of 2005. That means that no one without a REAL ID driver's license or ID (usually with a gold star in the upper right-hand corner) can fly on a commercial plane. Without it, they will have to show a current passport, passport card, or military ID.
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

9K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy