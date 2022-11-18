ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapel Hill, NC

How to watch UNC football vs. Georgia Tech on TV, live stream, plus game time

By Robert Franklin, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 4 days ago
The North Carolina Tar Heels football team is scheduled to play the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Saturday, Nov. 19.

The game is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. in Chapel Hill.

The Tar Heels moved up two spots to #13 in the College Football Playoff rankings after beating Wake Forest 36-34 on the road last week. They enter the game 9-1 overall and undefeated in the ACC. Their lone loss came from Notre Dame on Sept. 24.

The Yellow Jackets are 4-6 overall and 3-4 in the ACC heading into Saturday's game.

Here's everything you need to know to watch Saturday's game:

How to watch UNC vs. Georgia Tech on TV, live stream, plus game time

Start time: 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Nov. 19

Location: Kenan Memorial Stadium, Chapel Hill

TV: ESPN2

Online live stream direct link: ESPN.com/watch

Radio: Tar Heel Sports Network

Online Radio: The Varsity Network

Read more UNC football news:

Mack Brown is the North Carolina football coach. Brent Key is Georgia Tech's interim head coach.

Robert Franklin is a digital producer for the USA Today Network. You can follow him on Twitter @therobfranklin.

