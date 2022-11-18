Hometown pride: Where to watch U.S. team, Bedford native Gio Reyna in the 2022 World Cup

The last time the U.S. men's team qualified for a World Cup was 2014, so there's a lot of excitement building around their entrance in this year's tournament. There is also some hometown pride involved: U.S. team forward Giovanni Reyna grew up in Bedford.

Perhaps the most unexpected spot to watch? The Pelham Picture House.

Clayton Bushong, director of programming at the Picture House, noted that The World Cup is an event that people want to watch in groups. So, he's opening the Picture House in Pelham and Bronxville to show three U.S. Men's National Team World Cup matches on the big screen. Fans can catch the matches on Nov. 21, 25 and 29.

"We believe strongly in the power of shared experiences," Bushong said. "Our theaters are a community resource, and this is an exciting opportunity for us to provide a place for people to gather, cheer, and experience this global celebration together.” There will be a $5 cover charge at the door, and concessions, including beer and wine, will be available for sale. 175 Wolfs Lane, Pelham, 914-738-3161; 84 Kraft Ave., Bronxville, 914-961-4030, thepicturehouse.org

More places to watch the World Cup

The U.S. will face Wales on Monday, Nov. 21; England on Friday, Nov. 25; and Iran on Tuesday, Nov. 29. All three matches take place at 2 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are some more suggestions on where to watch. For more detailed info on schedules and results as the tournament progresses, go fifa.com/fifaplus.

Westchester

Alex Lounge, White Plains: Twenty TV's ensure you won't miss a beat at this bar where you'll also find a sampling of Mexican and American comfort foods. 213 E. Post Road, 914-358-9227, alexloungeny.com

Beechmont Tavern, New Rochelle: In business since 1928, this longtime Iona College hangout is now more family-friendly since owner Rob Hayes took over in October 2018. Come game day, that means you may see more kids, but hopefully they'll all be cheering for Westchester native Reyna on one of the nine TV's. 750 North Ave., 914-636-9533, beechmonttavern.com

Demeter's Tavern & Sports Bar, Tarrytown: There's an old-school feeling at this local haunt, in business since 1947. What's made it popular is the same as it always was: A welcoming vibe, solid food, and a sense of camaraderie especially when gathered around one of the tavern's 14 TV's. 51 Old White Plains Road, 914-631-9679, demeterssportsbar.com

Game Day Grille, Yorktown: It's called Game Day for a reason. This place is built for sports enthusiasts with 14 TV's focused on any and every game you can imagine. There's also an abundance of wing options along with potato skins, bacon bites, fried pickles and burgers. 1927 Commerce St., Yorktown, 914-302-6390, facebook.com/GameDayGrilleYorktown

Laughing Horse Coffee & Tea Co., Harrison: Who says you have to be in a sports bar to watch the game? Mike and Ali Nazzaro, the husband-and-wife owners behind this newish coffee shop (they opened in April!) are all about community and will, at least on Monday, have a U.S. flag and a British flag for those rooting for one team or the other. Beer and wine will be served (along with their coffees and teas) and their large TV will be tuned to the game. Stay after for their Monday night Open Mic night which will feature the new food truck Wing King. 6 Purdy St., 914-488-6848, thelaughinghorsecoffee.com

New York Firehouse Grille, Peekskill: Like to watch your game with wings? There are more than 50 varieties here including the Charlie Sheen (Tiger sauce and three-alarm sauce), Kickin’ Chicken (cheez whiz, chipotle mayo,bacon bits and spicy spices), Porky Pig (honey BBQ and house rub) and Wizard (Cajun, teriyaki and honey mustard). The restaurant, with 13 TVs, also has burgers, tacos and four kinds of fries. 63 Welcher Ave., 914-788-0808, newyorkfirehousegrille.com

Mickey Spillane’s, Eastchester: The bar is always happening at Mickey's where, along with 16 TV's in the bar area (including a 120-inch flat screen), you'll be able to watch all the action. 429-431 White Plains Road, Eastchester, 914-395-3838, mickeyspillanes.com

Smokehouse Tailgate, New Rochelle, Mamaroneck: You have your choice of where to eat ribs and brisket along with lots of TV's: There are seven in New Ro; eight in Mamaroneck. 587 North Ave., New Rochelle, 914-813-8686; 320 Mamaroneck Ave., Mamaroneck, 914-341-1655, shtailgate.com

Foley's Club Lounge, Pleasantville: No frills, but a long bar with cold beer on tap and in bottles and darts for when the game turns boring. Multiple televisions may be tuned to other sports, but the World Cup will definitely be on the playlist. For eats, you'll find excellent burgers and wings, tacos and chicken tenders. 479 Bedford Road, 914-741-2079, facebook.com/foleysclublounge

Rockland

Ambulance Brew House, Nanuet: You can never go wrong with beer and a game and at this spot, inside the refurbished original Nanuet Ambulance Corp building, you'll find 20 draft beer lines and two hand-pulled cask engines feature libations from all across the globe. There are also four TV's (including one in the beer garden), a full menu, and always, a lively vibe. Bar Manager Zachary Newman said he and his team are super excited for the World Cup and will be showing as many 2 pm games as possible. 202 Main St., 845-501-7100, ambulancebrewhouse.com

Hudson 303 Sport Cafe, Tappan: Eleven HD TV's, 24 rotating taps and artisan wood-fried pizza give you both a spot for watching the game plus good eats and drinks. 116 Route 303, Tappan, 845-848-2441, hudson303.com

The Henry Food & Beverage Co., Nyack: Bucket specials and sharable food define this lively gastropub where you'll also find 18 TV's. 100 Main St., 845-675-7704, thehenrynyack.com

The Patriot Lounge, Stony Point: Sixteen large TVs make this sports lounge a perfect perch for hanging with a cold brew and a front-row seat to the soccer match. The 10,000 square foot space, which also features golf simulators, pool tables, giant games and ax throwing, is part of the Patriot Hills Golf Club and features a variety of pub food (think burgers, sandwiches and salads). 19 Club House Lane, Stony Point, 845-523-6213, thepatriotlounge.com

Yard House, West Nyack: You're assured a good view from one of the 30 TV's at this Palisades Center restaurant which also boasts more than 160 varieties of beer and ciders and a large variety of seafood, steak, pasta and pizza options along with gluten sensitive choices. 4374 Palisades Center Dr., 845-348-1528, yardhouse.com

Jeanne Muchnick covers food and dining. Click here for her most recent articles and follow her latest dining adventures on Instagram @lohud_food or via the lohudfood newsletter.