It Happened in Crawford County: A life of community involvement for Sue Shadeed

Sue Shadeed is a daughter of Norman and Ethel Roundy. Her siblings are Marilyn Kostansek and Paul Roundy. Sue was born and raised in Akron. Her mom was a church secretary, and her dad had to quit school because of the war. Later, he became an assistant buyer for O’Neil’s department store. The family was of German heritage and outward affection wasn’t displayed. After college while teaching in Hilliard, Sue had to force herself to respond to the students’ hugs; she wasn’t raised that way. Sue said they would have been considered as poor, but they didn’t think about it that way. Evenings were spent playing Solitaire and sharing one bottle of pop and enjoying popcorn.

Sue graduated from North High School in 1966 and then went on to the University of Akron. She majored in elementary education, and graduated early in 1970 but had to substitute until she received her certificate. Sue met Joe Shadeed while in college, but it took him about two years to ask her for a date. Meanwhile, Sue started teaching as a sub in an underprivileged school. While she was at lunch the kids threw their books, pencils — anything they could shove out the window. The principal took away their free lunches for a week and stayed in the room awhile so Sue could try to teach. The teacher next door said “have them put their heads down,” but it was only 9 a.m.! When Sue left that day, they asked her to come back, but she said no and ran to her car and cried. She questioned herself wanting to be a teacher.

Sue’s next sub job came up in Fairlawn and she planned to read the first graders a story on a carpeted floor. One boy said, “I can’t sit on the carpet, I’ll get my pants dirty, and my parents will send you the bill.” Now, for sure Sue thought teaching wasn’t in her niche. When she finally got a teaching job, the area had experienced recent riots. The concept was a school in the round — library in the center, classrooms around it. But in the end it was a poor idea. While teaching there it was a good experience for Sue, and the kids were mostly wonderful. The worst experience was when one mom came into the classroom with a gun following a water fountain incident with her son. Sue explained and the mom put the gun down and left.

How could newlyweds make it with no money

After Joe Shadeed’s undergrad work at the University of Akron, he moved to Columbus and enrolled at the OSU School of Dentistry in 1970. It was a long-distance relationship — Joe in dental school with no job, and Sue in Akron trying to get work in Columbus. She got a job at Hilliard School with starting pay at $6,000. Sue finally convinced Joe to propose, but he worried how they could make it with no money; but they did get married in August 1971. They had a car and a bike, and Sue became very adept at riding it while balancing two bags of groceries. She also learned how to cook some of Joe’s family’s Lebanese recipes.

When Joe graduated from dental school, he had to pay back an ROTC scholarship and entered the Army for four years in Virginia. They had many experiences during this time. Dr. Shadeed and Sue moved to Bucyrus in 1981 where he opened his office. Sue joined Welcome Wagon; a great way to meet new people. She also had her family in school at Holy Trinity. Sue talked with the priest and together they established the PTO for the school where both Sue and Joe were active. She also joined the hospital auxiliary, at that time called the Twigs, where she is still a member for the past 38 years. Later on, she became one of the buyers for the hospital gift shop for 25 years now. It’s unfortunate that she buys things she would like to take home. Joe acknowledges, “Yes, that’s from the hospital gift shop.”

Choir director for about 30 years

Sue went to a choir practice at Holy Trinity Church shortly after moving to Bucyrus and announced she was not going to join the choir but sing for Christmas. Famous last words. She was fortunate to give in and join the choir under the direction Mary Jones. When Mary quit, the only person who could read music was Sue, and she’s been the choir director for about 30 years now. She thinks she will never get rid of the job. The choir is a group of people who support and enjoy each other. If someone has a problem, they share. It’s a close-knit group, all with different levels of musical ability.

Sue is also volunteering for the Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, and was on Bucyrus City Health Board, the Renovation Committee for Holy Trinity and helped with the Avita Foundation's recent fundraiser, Divas and Dolls.

Joe and Sue have three children: Michael (Kara) is a computer programmer living in Cuyahoga Falls; Steven is a financial planner in Columbus, and Catherine (Michael) Turner works in marketing promotion for PINK, a spin-off of Limited Brands. They also have four grandchildren.

