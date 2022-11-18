ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

A glance at Southeastern ahead of the girls basketball season

By Jack Gleckler, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r9FuG_0jFTBKzx00

CHILLICOTHE − Three years ago, Southeastern took home its sixth sectional championship in two decades and garnered second place in the Scioto Valley Conference standings. It has yet to reach those heights again. A middling overall record doomed it in the bottom half of the conference standings last season.

But even in the three years since its last sectional championship, the Panthers haven't folded. They've maintained consistency during conference play in their two most recent seasons and have held their own against a handful of heavy-hitting opponents.

Opportunity now lies ahead. Southeastern is showing signs of growth. Its lineup consists of multiple experienced upperclassmen bolstered by a swath of promising freshmen recruits. Before the 2022-2023 season gets underway, here's a quick look at the Panthers and what you need to know:

Inside the Panthers

The Panthers are preparing for their fourth season under coach Doug Hice and hope to bounce back after a 2021-2022 season in which they lost six of their final eight games. Hice holds a 39-32 record through his first three seasons and led the Panthers to a sectional championship during his first year.

Despite an 8-15 overall record last season, Hice has still provided the Panthers with modest results. The Panthers have earned winning conference records in two of the last three seasons and have never finished lower than fifth place in the conference standings during Hice's tenure.

Returns and losses

The Panthers lost four players during the offseason, including two of their strongest all-around players in Audrey Scott and Alexis Bailes to graduation. Scott led the team in rebounds per game and free throw percentage last season, while Bailes shot a conference-best 50.8 percent from the field.

Still, the Panthers aren't running thin. They retain seniors Grace Wireman and Reagan Ruby and added juniors Zaydah McNeal and Katy Pinkerton to the lineup.

Hice also emphasized returning juniors Gabby Pernell and Morgan Ware as forming the core of Southeastern's rotation. Both Pernell and Ware ranked in the top 10 in the SVC for assists last season, and Ware also knocked down the eighth-most 3-pointers in the conference last season with 23. Ware and Pernell are both able to set their teammates up for success while also pushing the Panthers offense along.

Freshmen on the rise

Southeastern is without a sophomore class this season, but the addition of four freshmen is bound to make up for the losses. Hice is impressed with what he has seen of his underclassmen thus far, and he plans to allow them adequate time on the floor to accustom themselves to Southeastern's system.

All four freshmen − Ally Fisher, Gracie Brown, Reese Ruckel and Rowan Ruckel − have already been granted considerable playing time. They were all brought in during Southeastern's scrimmage against Unioto last week, and Brown even led the team with five points.

"I'm really impressed with our four freshmen," Hice said. "They're going to get a lot of minutes. Two of them are big girls and two of them are guards. They all play hard, and I'm really happy for the four of them."

Comments / 0

Related
The Comeback

Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries

So far this season, linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been arguably the most dominant defender for the Ohio State Buckeyes, leading the team in both solo and total tackles while also having 2.5 sacks and an interception that he returned for a touchdown. He was dominant once again during Saturday’s game against the Maryland Terrapins, and Read more... The post Star linebacker playing through two horrible injuries appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Four Remaining Storylines Surrounding Ohio State's 2023 Recruiting Class One Month Before the Early Signing Period

We’re officially one month from the start of the Early Signing Period. Despite so little time remaining in the current cycle, there are still plenty of storylines surrounding Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class. A good chunk of them could find some clarity this week with the most important game on the Buckeyes’ schedule looming and arguably the most important recruiting weekend.
COLUMBUS, OH
detroitsportsnation.com

Michigan vs. Ohio State point spread released

It is finally Michigan vs. Ohio State week! On Saturday, the Wolverines survived a huge scare by kicking a very late field goal to beat Illinois 19-17 at the Big House, while the Buckeyes hung on for a win over upset-minded Maryland. A week from today, Michigan, who is now 11-0 on the season, will travel to Columbus where they will take on Ohio State, who is also 11-0. The winner of The Game will move on to the Big Ten Championship Game in Indianapolis.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Football Star Has 3-Letter Message For Michigan

A week from yesterday, undefeated Ohio State will host undefeated Michigan at The Horsehoe in Columbus. On Saturday, both the Buckeyes and the Wolverines narrowly escaped their opponents, to get to 11-0 heading into the final game of the year. It's all about The Game, now. One Ohio State football...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Spun

Ohio State Fans Were Furious With College GameDay

Ohio State fans were not very happy with a remark from College GameDay on Saturday. The college football pregame show took a shot at Ohio State's schedule, comparing it to USC's. They said USC's schedule "is about the same as Ohio State's... They haven't won a ranked vs. ranked game...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Comeback

CFB world reacts to one-handed catch despite pass interference

It’s no secret to anyone who has watched college football so far this season that Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is arguably the best wide receiver in the entire country. Harrison has made quite a few absolutely insane circus catches this season, including maybe his best one yet last week, and he Read more... The post CFB world reacts to one-handed catch despite pass interference appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotopost.com

Chillicothe Becomes Part of Ohio Holiday Lights Trail

CHILLICOTHE, OH – Shine On Chillicothe’s light display, lighting Yoctangee Park for the holidays, is ready to put you in the holiday spirit with more lights than ever! This year the display features a Field of Memory Spheres honoring loved ones that are no longer here. Along with...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
whbc.com

Southern Ohio Wagner Trial Nearing Its End

WAVERLY, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – The ongoing murder trial of George Wagner IV in Pike County has reached its next phase. Closing arguments are set for next Monday. On Friday, attorneys on both sides spent hours sorting through many weeks worth of evidence and exhibits.
WAVERLY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus stores are closed on Thanksgiving

Security footage could be key to solving mysterious murder …. Friday, on “Dateline,” after the wife of a college professor who was also a member of a famous oil empire family, Jill Halliburton Su, is found murdered in her South Florida home, her son tells investigators that footage from the home's security camera could hold the key to finding the killer.
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

A weed’s dream come true

By Dusty Sonnenberg, CCA, Ohio Field Leader, a project of the Ohio Soybean Council and soybean check-off It is a weed’s dream come true, that is if weeds had dreams. After 35 years of service as the Ohio State University Extension State Weed Specialist, Mark Loux, (a.k.a. Dr. Death to weeds) is retiring.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Body camera and security footage released in Ross County shooting

Body camera and security footage released in Ross County shooting. Body camera and security footage released in Ross …. Body camera and security footage released in Ross County shooting. Overnight weather forecast 11-19-2022. Overnight weather forecast 11-19-2022. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3V7oLu8. Artist creates exhibit showcasing Ohio’s trans community. Artist creates...
ROSS COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers of the Year announced

SOUTH EAST, OH. (WTAP) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol announced its Troopers of the Year. According to a news release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Trooper Dennison was selected at the Gallipolis Post. Trooper Dennison was selected by his peers at the Gallipolis Post because of his enthusiastic...
OHIO STATE
10TV

Lighting event to go on despite deputy shot in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — Volunteers working in blowing snow and bitter winds were not deterred from decorating the trees with Christmas lights 24 hours after Sgt. Eric Kocheran was shot by a suspect in Ross County Thursday night. The second annual “Shine on Chillicothe” lighting could have been postponed or...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
Times Gazette

A tale of two bells

From the annual Festival of The Bells to Bell’s Opera House to several recently commissioned commemorative murals in Hillsboro, the nominal and historical legacy of the C.S. Bell Company still pervades, but so, too, do the bells themselves. One such bell was involved in a collision on the evening...
HILLSBORO, OH
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
205K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy