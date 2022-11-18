ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

17 festive events for you to ring in 2022 holiday season in Delaware

By Andre Lamar, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GdDvi_0jFTBIEV00

'Tis the season to start thinking about all the fun holiday events you can check out in Delaware this season.

From the rich tradition of "The Nutcracker'' to a holiday Cirque, there is something for nearly everyone.

So, before slipping into a turkey coma, check out the options with our guide to a very merry holiday season in Small Wonder. Here's a roundup of events from all over the state that you can hit up:

Winter Wonderfest in Milton

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GCNQN_0jFTBIEV00

A tour of shimmering lights are on view for you and your family to slowly drive past. Or you can get an enhanced experience of sights and sounds, paired with hot cocoa and cookies, while riding in an open-air wagon.

Vehicle pricing is $20 to $60, Monday through Friday (before Christmas Day); and $25 to $65, Thursday through Sunday. Winter Wonderfest (29763 Eagle Crest Road, Milton) is currently on view from 5 to 10 p.m. until Saturday, Dec. 31. For more info, visit wonderfestde.org .

Odessa Christmas

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07W8Ip_0jFTBIEV00

Historic Odessa Foundation has a Christmas tradition of turning a historic home into an exhibit inspired by classic children’s literature.

House tours are currently available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Candlelight walking tours are offered through December at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, by reservation.

Tours start at the Visitor’s Center (201 Main St., Odessa); Candlelight tours begin at the firepit in front of the Stone barn, behind the Wilson-Warner House (202 Main St., Odessa).

House Tours start at $8 and are free for children under age 6. Candlelight tours are $15 per person. For more info, visit historicodessa.org or (302) 378-4119.

Yuletide at Winterthur

There’s a large gingerbread replica of the Winterthur mansion on display, made by Bredenbeck’s Bakery of Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania.

That’s not the only thing sweet about the Yuletide tour at Winterthur. There are many Christmas trees inspired by trees seen at the White House in this exhibit, according to press materials.

New this year is a toy train display, presented by Standard Gauge Module Association. In December the display is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Winterthur (5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur) will host Yuletide from Sunday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Jan. 8. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. During Yuletide, Winterthur’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Tickets are up to $17. Free for children under age 2. For more info, visit winterthur.org or (302) 888-4600.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KjtO9_0jFTBIEV00

‘Forever Plaid’

The Off-Broadway darling “Forever Plaid” will dish popular tunes from the 1950s and 1960s in this holiday spectacular that includes traditional jams from this season.

Delaware Theatre Company (200 Water St., Wilmington). Show opens at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 with performances until Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets start at $29. For more info, visit delawaretheatre.org or (302) 594-1100.

Rehoboth Beach tree lighting

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aTT3F_0jFTBIEV00

The community Christmas tree will make its premiere this season, complemented by nostalgic holiday sing-alongs.

Rehoboth Beach Bandstand (Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach) from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. For more info, visit rehobothbandstand.com or (302) 644-2288 .

Wilmington Jaycees Christmas Parade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tTSox_0jFTBIEV00

The jolly red man and his green minions from the North Pole will hang out in downtown Wilmington this season.

They’ll be joined by local celebrities, marching and string bands, dignitaries and more. According to organizers, elves will accept Christmas wish lists from children for Santa. Children who provide their name and address will receive a response from Santa in December, they say.

The parade starts at 2nd & Market Street and travels North on Market Street, past the reviewing stand at 10th & Market and ending at 11th & Market.

Market Street in downtown Wilmington at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. For more info, visit wilmingtonjaycees.org .

City Hall Tree Lighting in Milford

Milford Central Academy Chorus wants you and your kiddos to sing carols with them and get hype for Santa.

And enjoy the magic and sparkle when the holiday lights at City Hall get turned on.

Milford City Hall (201 S. Walnut St., Milford) from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. For more info, visit cityofmilford.com or (302) 422-6616.

Georgetown Christmas Parade

Who doesn't love a parade? Especially when you can bundle up with loved ones, some cocoa or a candy cane in hand, and cuddle up curbside?

The theme of this year’s holiday parade is “Thru the Eyes of a Child.”

The Circle (The Circle, Georgetown) from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. For more info, visit georgetowncoc.com or (302) 856-1544.

Dover tree lighting

The Capital City is known to stop traffic (literally) for its colorful tree lighting ceremony in the heart of the First State.

You won't want to miss this merry and bright holiday event.

Dover City Hall (15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover) from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. For more info, go to visitdelawarevillages.com .

Winterfest in Newark

A fruitcake of holiday entertainment will be dished up in Newark.

The festivities will include caroling, ice carving demonstrations, roasted chestnuts and a tree lighting.

In conjunction with Winterfest, the Delaware Special Olympics will hold its annual Reindeer Run .

Downtown Newark (Academy Building Lawn, Newark) from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. For more info, visit newarkde.gov or (302) 366-7000.

Lewes Christmas Parade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KhEKp_0jFTBIEV00

Bragging rights are on the line as prizes will be awarded in the 90th annual Lewes Christmas Parade, which this year is themed “Celebrating an Old-Fashioned Christmas in Lewes.”

Prizes will be awarded in categories that include recognizing participants who add sound to their entry. Additional prize categories are for Marching Group, Band, Clown, Equestrian, Decorated Classic Car (vintage 1967 or older), Decorated Vehicle (after 1967 or more recent), Fire Company, Commercial Float, Community Organization Float and Youth Organization Float, according to Lewes Chamber of Commerce.

Zwaanendael Park Lewes, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. For more info, visit leweschamber.com .

Holiday Open House at Rockwood Park

Rockwood Park & Museum has two straight days of festive fun for you to indulge in. The event features a tree lightning (on day one) and includes local choirs, a chance to meet Santa, performances by dance companies and other entertainment. According to the website , the Santa Shop features students and groups making and selling crafts, jewelry and other gift items.

Rockwood Park & Museum (4651 Washington St., Extension, Wilmington) from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Free admission. For more info, visit newcastlede.gov or (302) 395-5555.

Milton Christmas Parade

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eEB8I_0jFTBIEV00

You can hang out with the cast of “The Wizard of Oz” at this festive event where guests are encouraged to bring their own chair.

In addition to all the jolly fun of the parade, there will be a beer garden, wine, fresh baked cookies, soft drinks and more.

Milton Theatre (110 Union St., Milton) from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. For more info, visit historicmilton.com or (302) 684-1101.

Christmas in Smyrna

The holiday season gets underway in Smyrna with a number of festive events.

The fun starts off on Sunday, Dec. 11 with a 5K run/walk (9 to 11 a.m.), followed by a craft/vendor fair (noon to 4 p.m.), a meeting with Santa (1 to 4 p.m.) and it's capped off by a parade and tree lighting (5:30 to 8 p.m.).

The parade route starts at Market Street and W. Commerce Street and will go one block east and turn north on Main Street. The parade will continue north on Main and pass Smyrna Municipal Park.

Activities will be held downtown and at Smyrna Opera House (7 W. South St., Smyrna) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. For more info, visit smyrnapolice.com or (302) 653-9217.

‘Holiday Dreams, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque’

The worlds of cirque and Christmas collide to form a visually impressive production that will likely keep your eyes glued to the stage the entire time.

Performances include crazy lasers, holiday tunes, holograms and more, along with a cast of acclaimed daredevils and cirque professionals.

The Playhouse on Rodney Square (1007 N. Market St., Wilmington) at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Tickets are $48 to $88. For more info, visit thegrandwilmington.org or (302) 888-0200.

Wilmington Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

This Christmas classic production starring Wilmington Ballet will also include Wilmington Ballet Orchestra and The Wilmington Children's Chorus.

The Playhouse on Rodney Square (1007 N. Market St., Wilmington) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets are $28 to $53. For more info, visit thegrandwilmington.org or (302) 888-0200.

First State Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Dancing candies, rats, a charming prince and other colorful dancers will be afoot in the holiday favorite “The Nutcracker,” performed by First State Ballet.

The Grand (818 N. Market St., Wilmington) at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. For more info, visit thegrandwilmington.org or (302) 652-5577.

Are there any Christmas events we missed that you'd like to add? Please reach out to lifestyle reporter Andre Lamar at alamar@gannett.com.

More Delaware entertainment

Rapper Nelly to play 2023 State Fair: Fans fight urge to take off their clothes

Superhero actress from 'Black Panther': She lives in tiny Delaware

We rate 7 vegan dishes in Delaware: One restaurant has a Big Mac version

Delaware man battles against Beyoncé: It's for his chance to win a 2023 Grammy

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 17 festive events for you to ring in 2022 holiday season in Delaware

Comments / 0

Related
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Nov. 20, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Interest rises in A.I. duPont going green to stem enrollment drop Bridgewater Jewelry: 5 generations, 140 drama-studded years Colonial surprise: Reading scores higher after COVID Planners want to put 12-acre park on top of I-95 Culture Want a low-digit surf fishing plate? Bids start ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Pizza in Delaware

- Whether you are a Delaware resident or just passing through, there are plenty of great places to get pizza in Delaware. There are a few locations to choose from, including Newark, Rehoboth Beach, and Millsboro. You can find pizza at Crust & Craft, Grotto, Vinny's Pizza in Rehoboth Beach, and Wood-Fired Pizza in Newark.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Katie Cherrix

Six Reasons to Move to Delaware

Located on the Delmarva Peninsula, Delaware is a unique place with a lot to offer. Situated just south of Philadelphia, Delaware offers calm, coastal living that's ideal for families and retirees. Here are seven reasons to consider moving to Delaware if you're looking for a place to call home.
DELAWARE STATE
hayestalisman.com

The quest for Delaware’s best coffee shop

Chilling fall weather rushes in a new season of sweaters, scarves and of course, pumpkin spice lattes. Yet, a new battle emerges from an era of frosty hands and frothy drinks: the search for Delaware’s best coffee shop. Honorable Mentions. Although Delaware is home to many dedicated coffee outlets...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Arts Playlist: ‘Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure’

A husband-and-wife team from central Delaware’s second book is out. “Secret Delaware: A Guide to the Weird, Wonderful and Obscure” is intended to serve as an armchair explorer guide to the First State. Rachel Kipp and Dan Shortridge leaned on their four decades of combined experience in journalism and public relations to produce this look into some of the stories that make Delaware unique.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Unemployment rate in Delaware remains unchanged in October

Delaware’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was unchanged in October. Last month Delaware’s unemployment rate was 4.3% which is the same as in September, but in the last year it’s down from 4.9%. The unemployment rate is still higher than the national number, which was at 3.7% last...
DELAWARE STATE
delawaretoday.com

Where to Dine in or Eat out for Thanksgiving in Delaware

Want to ditch your kitchen this year? From dine-in to pickup, these Delaware eateries have your Thanksgiving dinner covered. Thanksgiving means time well spent with family, friends and loved ones, but it can also mean hours of cooking, serving and cleaning. Consider dining out instead at one of the many nearby eateries that are offering Turkey Day to-go menus and dine-in specials this year.
DELAWARE STATE
dsp.delaware.gov

Troopers Warn Public About Leaving Cars Unattended While Idling

The Delaware State Police would like to warn the public about leaving their cars unattended and unlocked while idling. Delaware State Police Criminal Investigative Units have recently been handling numerous vehicle thefts occurring throughout the State of Delaware. A large majority of the thefts have occurred at gas station and convenience store parking lots where a vehicle was left unattended, idling, and unlocked. Victims often leave their car running while they go into a store to make a purchase. Investigations show that suspects will specifically look for and target unattended vehicles idling in parking lots.
DELAWARE STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Delaware deadline to claim $300 direct tax rebate checks 10 days away

Delaware residents have 10 days to submit their applications for the latest round of relief checks worth up to $300. The state of Delaware has issued over 782,000 relief rebates featuring a direct payment of $300 for each adult Delaware resident so far, but thousands more residents qualify for the disbursement, according to state officials, and have until Nov. 30 to file for it.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Division of Services for Aging announces push to increase access to caregiver support

Delaware’s population is aging faster than the national average, and that growth leaves a growing number of Delawareans to provide in-home care to parents or spouses. Delaware Division of Services for Aging and Adults with Physical Disabilities Director Melissa Smith says while support services – like housing vouchers or home health aids – are available to caregivers, the state currently does not have an accurate estimate of how many people in Delaware need those services. Many caregivers, she says, don’t identify as such.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Delaware Covid case count declines for 4th straight month

The Delaware Division of Public Health (DPH) reported that the statewide seven-day average of new positive Covid-19 cases has decreased for the fourth consecutive month. Hospitalizations and deaths related to Covid-19 have remained low over the same time period. Average new positive cases are lowest in Kent County, with Sussex...
DELAWARE STATE
CBS Baltimore

Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
MARYLAND STATE
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy