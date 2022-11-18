17 festive events for you to ring in 2022 holiday season in Delaware

'Tis the season to start thinking about all the fun holiday events you can check out in Delaware this season.

From the rich tradition of "The Nutcracker'' to a holiday Cirque, there is something for nearly everyone.

So, before slipping into a turkey coma, check out the options with our guide to a very merry holiday season in Small Wonder. Here's a roundup of events from all over the state that you can hit up:

Winter Wonderfest in Milton

A tour of shimmering lights are on view for you and your family to slowly drive past. Or you can get an enhanced experience of sights and sounds, paired with hot cocoa and cookies, while riding in an open-air wagon.

Vehicle pricing is $20 to $60, Monday through Friday (before Christmas Day); and $25 to $65, Thursday through Sunday. Winter Wonderfest (29763 Eagle Crest Road, Milton) is currently on view from 5 to 10 p.m. until Saturday, Dec. 31. For more info, visit wonderfestde.org .

Odessa Christmas

Historic Odessa Foundation has a Christmas tradition of turning a historic home into an exhibit inspired by classic children’s literature.

House tours are currently available Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Candlelight walking tours are offered through December at 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, by reservation.

Tours start at the Visitor’s Center (201 Main St., Odessa); Candlelight tours begin at the firepit in front of the Stone barn, behind the Wilson-Warner House (202 Main St., Odessa).

House Tours start at $8 and are free for children under age 6. Candlelight tours are $15 per person. For more info, visit historicodessa.org or (302) 378-4119.

Yuletide at Winterthur

There’s a large gingerbread replica of the Winterthur mansion on display, made by Bredenbeck’s Bakery of Chestnut Hill, Pennsylvania.

That’s not the only thing sweet about the Yuletide tour at Winterthur. There are many Christmas trees inspired by trees seen at the White House in this exhibit, according to press materials.

New this year is a toy train display, presented by Standard Gauge Module Association. In December the display is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays, and from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesdays.

Winterthur (5105 Kennett Pike, Winterthur) will host Yuletide from Sunday, Nov. 19 to Sunday, Jan. 8. Closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. During Yuletide, Winterthur’s hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday. Tickets are up to $17. Free for children under age 2. For more info, visit winterthur.org or (302) 888-4600.

‘Forever Plaid’

The Off-Broadway darling “Forever Plaid” will dish popular tunes from the 1950s and 1960s in this holiday spectacular that includes traditional jams from this season.

Delaware Theatre Company (200 Water St., Wilmington). Show opens at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 30 with performances until Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets start at $29. For more info, visit delawaretheatre.org or (302) 594-1100.

Rehoboth Beach tree lighting

The community Christmas tree will make its premiere this season, complemented by nostalgic holiday sing-alongs.

Rehoboth Beach Bandstand (Rehoboth Avenue, Rehoboth Beach) from 6:30 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 25. For more info, visit rehobothbandstand.com or (302) 644-2288 .

Wilmington Jaycees Christmas Parade

The jolly red man and his green minions from the North Pole will hang out in downtown Wilmington this season.

They’ll be joined by local celebrities, marching and string bands, dignitaries and more. According to organizers, elves will accept Christmas wish lists from children for Santa. Children who provide their name and address will receive a response from Santa in December, they say.

The parade starts at 2nd & Market Street and travels North on Market Street, past the reviewing stand at 10th & Market and ending at 11th & Market.

Market Street in downtown Wilmington at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. For more info, visit wilmingtonjaycees.org .

City Hall Tree Lighting in Milford

Milford Central Academy Chorus wants you and your kiddos to sing carols with them and get hype for Santa.

And enjoy the magic and sparkle when the holiday lights at City Hall get turned on.

Milford City Hall (201 S. Walnut St., Milford) from 5 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. For more info, visit cityofmilford.com or (302) 422-6616.

Georgetown Christmas Parade

Who doesn't love a parade? Especially when you can bundle up with loved ones, some cocoa or a candy cane in hand, and cuddle up curbside?

The theme of this year’s holiday parade is “Thru the Eyes of a Child.”

The Circle (The Circle, Georgetown) from 7 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. For more info, visit georgetowncoc.com or (302) 856-1544.

Dover tree lighting

The Capital City is known to stop traffic (literally) for its colorful tree lighting ceremony in the heart of the First State.

You won't want to miss this merry and bright holiday event.

Dover City Hall (15 Loockerman Plaza, Dover) from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1. For more info, go to visitdelawarevillages.com .

Winterfest in Newark

A fruitcake of holiday entertainment will be dished up in Newark.

The festivities will include caroling, ice carving demonstrations, roasted chestnuts and a tree lighting.

In conjunction with Winterfest, the Delaware Special Olympics will hold its annual Reindeer Run .

Downtown Newark (Academy Building Lawn, Newark) from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2. For more info, visit newarkde.gov or (302) 366-7000.

Lewes Christmas Parade

Bragging rights are on the line as prizes will be awarded in the 90th annual Lewes Christmas Parade, which this year is themed “Celebrating an Old-Fashioned Christmas in Lewes.”

Prizes will be awarded in categories that include recognizing participants who add sound to their entry. Additional prize categories are for Marching Group, Band, Clown, Equestrian, Decorated Classic Car (vintage 1967 or older), Decorated Vehicle (after 1967 or more recent), Fire Company, Commercial Float, Community Organization Float and Youth Organization Float, according to Lewes Chamber of Commerce.

Zwaanendael Park Lewes, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. For more info, visit leweschamber.com .

Holiday Open House at Rockwood Park

Rockwood Park & Museum has two straight days of festive fun for you to indulge in. The event features a tree lightning (on day one) and includes local choirs, a chance to meet Santa, performances by dance companies and other entertainment. According to the website , the Santa Shop features students and groups making and selling crafts, jewelry and other gift items.

Rockwood Park & Museum (4651 Washington St., Extension, Wilmington) from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 and Saturday, Dec. 3. Free admission. For more info, visit newcastlede.gov or (302) 395-5555.

Milton Christmas Parade

You can hang out with the cast of “The Wizard of Oz” at this festive event where guests are encouraged to bring their own chair.

In addition to all the jolly fun of the parade, there will be a beer garden, wine, fresh baked cookies, soft drinks and more.

Milton Theatre (110 Union St., Milton) from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7. For more info, visit historicmilton.com or (302) 684-1101.

Christmas in Smyrna

The holiday season gets underway in Smyrna with a number of festive events.

The fun starts off on Sunday, Dec. 11 with a 5K run/walk (9 to 11 a.m.), followed by a craft/vendor fair (noon to 4 p.m.), a meeting with Santa (1 to 4 p.m.) and it's capped off by a parade and tree lighting (5:30 to 8 p.m.).

The parade route starts at Market Street and W. Commerce Street and will go one block east and turn north on Main Street. The parade will continue north on Main and pass Smyrna Municipal Park.

Activities will be held downtown and at Smyrna Opera House (7 W. South St., Smyrna) from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. For more info, visit smyrnapolice.com or (302) 653-9217.

‘Holiday Dreams, A Spectacular Holiday Cirque’

The worlds of cirque and Christmas collide to form a visually impressive production that will likely keep your eyes glued to the stage the entire time.

Performances include crazy lasers, holiday tunes, holograms and more, along with a cast of acclaimed daredevils and cirque professionals.

The Playhouse on Rodney Square (1007 N. Market St., Wilmington) at 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. Tickets are $48 to $88. For more info, visit thegrandwilmington.org or (302) 888-0200.

Wilmington Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

This Christmas classic production starring Wilmington Ballet will also include Wilmington Ballet Orchestra and The Wilmington Children's Chorus.

The Playhouse on Rodney Square (1007 N. Market St., Wilmington) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. Tickets are $28 to $53. For more info, visit thegrandwilmington.org or (302) 888-0200.

First State Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’

Dancing candies, rats, a charming prince and other colorful dancers will be afoot in the holiday favorite “The Nutcracker,” performed by First State Ballet.

The Grand (818 N. Market St., Wilmington) at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18. For more info, visit thegrandwilmington.org or (302) 652-5577.

Are there any Christmas events we missed that you'd like to add? Please reach out to lifestyle reporter Andre Lamar at alamar@gannett.com.

More Delaware entertainment

Rapper Nelly to play 2023 State Fair: Fans fight urge to take off their clothes

Superhero actress from 'Black Panther': She lives in tiny Delaware

We rate 7 vegan dishes in Delaware: One restaurant has a Big Mac version

Delaware man battles against Beyoncé: It's for his chance to win a 2023 Grammy

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 17 festive events for you to ring in 2022 holiday season in Delaware