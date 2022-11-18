ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Richland County property transfers: Nov. 7-10

By Staff report
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago
530 Acker Drive, Mansfield; Cortney R. Shammo and Victoria M. Van Horn to Caleb E. Collier and Jada S. Enlow; $113,000

2480 Bryonaire Road, Mansfield; Xiao Han to Heather Swinehart; $199,900

280 Darby Drive, Lexington; Joseph G. Baird, trustee of The Baird Family Living Trust, to Sharon I. Harwell and Gary M. Bartlett; $207,900

4076 Pleasant Hill Road, Perrysville; John Hallal, Barbara Demery, Mary Ann Kucherak, Margaret Meloy (aka Margie Fenton), Alexander Hallal and Elayna Hallal to Vincent and Whitney D'Andrea; $110,000

1115 Maumee Ave., Mansfield; Aric B. Studer to Kenneth and Brenda L. Lakey; $196,400

81 Lexington Ave. (two parcels), Mansfield; Joseph F. McDaniel and Christa N. Goon, fka Christa N. McDaniel to Danella D. McDaniel; $91,000

2425 Interstate Circle, Mansfield; Chausethemaa Ltd. to Omkar Hotels LLC; $1,675,000

6763 Macy Road, Butler; Smith Property Rentals LLC to Robert Spears Jr.; $50,000

765 Lohr Road, Mansfield; The Phillip G. Mitchell and S. Lynn Mitchell Revocable Living Trust to Patricia J. Herder; $460,000

208 Hilltop Road, Ontario; Kelly E. and Stacey S. Swank to Whitney N. Bonen and Matthew J. Stransky; $330,000

1582 Ohio 603, Shiloh; Galen B. and Jennifer Z. Newswanger, trustees, to Dale B. and Samantha Newswanger; $120,000

2215 Cloverdale Drive, Mansfield; Hoakton Enterprises LLC to Gerald Beck and Brandi Hoyng; $149,000

7484 Butler North Liberty Road, Butler; Brian T. and Julie L. Gott to Jordan M. Ickes and Colton H. Ullman; $319,000

68 Mansfield Ave., Shelby; James B. Arms to Whitney Arms; $18,000

Three parcels (6.104 acres) on Pleasant Valley Road, Lucas; John R. and Victoria L. Cochran to Thomas and Sara Murphy; $54,000

One parcel (6.213 acres) on Ohio 97, Bellville; Brad T. Ruminski, Ann Ruminski and Mark W. Baserman Sr. to Interstate 71/97 Investments LLC; $240,000

925 Maumee Ave., Mansfield; Kathi M. Schroemer to Sana Enterprises LLC; $71,000

844 Burns St., Mansfield; Earl L. and Robert H. Hess to Vivian Y. Young; $73,000

910 Benedict Ave. (two parcels), U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Joseph M. Kososky; $44,000

408 Garver Road, Mansfield; Renna A. Walter, Chevette D. Whatman and Stacie Hanusz-Slater, wtta Stacie Hanusz-Scodova, to John C. and Deidre Dillon; $160,000

1065 N. Lexington Springmill Road, Mansfield; Midwest Heritage Inn of Ontario L.P. to Supreme Bright Ohio V LLC; $4,309,442

319 W. Durbin Circle, Bellville; James R. Rockwell, trustee of The Rockwell Preservation Trust, to Gary L. and Vickie L. Brown; $215,000

645 Sloane Ave., Mansfield; Patricia A. Schultz to Ivie-Jean L. Nicholas and Jeffrey A. Efaw; $170,000

760 N. Trimble Road, Mansfield; Santana Ramirez to John D. McMillan; $3,500

167 Nichols Ave., Plymouth; Marlene A. Turson, trustee of The John A. Turson and Marlene A. Turson Revocable Living Family Trust, to Silvia Perez Corrales; $15,000

Five parcels (13.65 acres) on Ohio 97, Bellville; Terrence K. Byrne to Benedetto Addelia Jr., Benedetto Addelia III and Gino Addelia; $5,000

910 Park Avenue East, Mansfield; Candy L. Turner to David S. Hornikel; $45,000

630 Fleming Falls Road, Mansfield; Derrican M. Franklin to David L. Wright Jr.; $112,000

560 Marion Ave., Mansfield; David A. and Joan c. Moore to Gabriela Lopez; $185,000

4343 Ohio 309 (two parcels), Ontario; Rebecca J. O'Brien to Hannah Ginn; $50,000

1041 Belmont Ave. (four parcels), Mansfield; U.S. Bank Trust National Association to Benjamin D. and Frances P. Lawson; $62,000

74 Hedges St., Mansfield; Joseph A. Smith to Montana Shepherd; $3,000

2804 Amoy East Road, Mansfield; The Super Family Revocable Living Trust to Chad and Bridget Heil; $380,000

516 Townview Circle W. (two parcels), Mansfield; Joseph A. Reed and Jane L. Skaluba to Alixandra H. Fidler; $181,000

141 Poplar Ave., Shelby; The Estate of Karen A. Sperk by Kimberly A. Montgomery EX to Nancy and Reaford Jordan; $90,000

81 Frazier Road, Ontario; J.S. and Trina Purdy to Dominique Chester; $189,900

3329 Millsboro Road E., Ontario; Jared T. and Brittany R. Mott to Jay and Olivia A. VanDerKooi; $415,000

1966 Beal Road, Mansfield; Carol J. Besenti to Nancy L. Witzel; $190,000

49 Florence Ave., Mansfield; Lashawnte and Wakekee Davis to Shawn and Tonya Nolder; $13,500

1572 Lexington Ave., Mansfield; Black Bear Enterprises LLC to Terry Dillinger; $100,000

Two parcels on Sunrise Drive, Mansfield; Robert D. Powell to Ashley E. and Edwin R. Strupulis; $229,900

21 Summit St.; Jonathan J. Miller to Thomas W. and Michele R. Shade; $25,000

31 Birchfield St. (two parcels), Plymouth; DeWitt G. Cunningham to James R. and Karen J. Channing; $60,000

