ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Delaware's Black Friday guide: Hours, deals, tips and more for your holiday shopping needs

By Molly McVety, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iao6w_0jFTBEhb00

America's favorite shopping day is almost here. With inflation on the rise and supply chain issues still looming, what will Black Friday look like this year?

Many major retailers such as Target, Walmart and Amazon began rolling out their Black Friday deals as early as mid-October. These include savings on electronics such as computer monitors, headphones and TVs as well as toys and games that may be hard to come by as the gift-giving season approaches.

As sales are being extended, many deals will most likely begin the Sunday leading up to Thanksgiving and last all week.

More: Police offer holiday shopping safety tips

Hours of operation for Delaware stores

Here are the Black Friday hours for some of the major shopping centers across the state. All of the following locations are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

  • Christiana Mall: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Concord Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Bath and Body Works will open at 5 a.m.
  • Dover Mall: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Tanger Outlets Rehoboth: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Looking to shop small? The Delaware Division of Arts will be hosting its eighth annual Sip & Shop event during Black Friday weekend. The local vendors and craft stations are the perfect place to get your holiday shopping done while supporting Delaware small businesses.

The event is free to attend and will take place at 115 McKinley St. in Dewey Beach. Over 50 individual vendors will be featured in addition to local wineries and breweries offering drink specials, live music, DIY stations and an opportunity to win raffle prizes.

Will the savings be worth it?

Last year, we reported that the strategy of Black Friday used by both retailers and consumers may have permanently changed since the rise of online shopping and COVID-19's ever-present alteration of our daily interactions. The hours at many of the major retailers have been limited to "normal" hours and many of the best deals can be found online without leaving your living room.

While this year may be the closest we have gotten to a pre-pandemic Black Friday, there is still a presence looming over the day: inflation.

The latest October consumer price index reports concluded that the prices for goods have increased by 7.7% since October 2021, a slight decrease from the previous month, but still high enough to concern shoppers. If anything, this year's Black Friday events will be a litmus test for just how much consumer behavior has been influenced by the historic global inflation we have experienced.

More: Struggling to make ends meet? You're not alone. Here's how to get a free Thanksgiving meal

Here are some tips and tricks going into next week

First, make a list and stick to it. Get a head-start by doing research as early as possible by checking ads and comparing them with typical prices. Supply chain dynamics are constantly changing, so to ensure your purchases are shipped in time for the holidays it's important to start soon.

Stores such as Walmart, Gap, Kohl's and Target have formally stated that they are sitting on too much inventory from seasons past due to supply chain issues. This could be good news for holiday shoppers, as some products may be further discounted to clear out retailers' inventory.

Many retailers are taking advantage of the holiday season to reward loyal customers. Check on any store credit cards or membership plans at your favorite brands to see if there are any rewards or savings that can be used.

Keep your receipts and review any return and exchange policies for any items on your list. Target is offering a price match guarantee for any item purchased before Dec. 24. If you see a product you already purchased go down in price, there's a chance of getting some money back.

Each day of the holiday weekend is tied to a specific product or category that may experience the best deals. Thanksgiving Day is the best day to buy electronics. Black Friday is the best day for televisions. Saturday will have the biggest discounts on toys. Sunday will see the best deals for sporting goods. Cyber Monday is best for furniture shoppers.

More: 'A Longwood Christmas' glows with half a million lights that take months to install

Black Friday 2022: Shopping guide

Like knowing what stores, restaurants and developments are coming and going in Delaware? Join our Facebook group What's Going There in Delaware and subscribe to our What's Going There in Delaware newsletter .

Contact Molly McVety at mmcvety@delawareonline.com .

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Delaware's Black Friday guide: Hours, deals, tips and more for your holiday shopping needs

Comments / 0

Related
GOBankingRates

9 Bills You Should Never Put on Autopay

We can all use a simpler, more efficient way to manage expenses and save money. Putting your bills on autopay can ensure never forgetting a due date, which minimizes the risk of late fees and...
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

These 2022 Sally Ride Quarters Could Be Worth Over $400

As part of the U.S. Mint's American Women Quarters Program, famed physicist, educator and astronaut Dr. Sally Ride appears on some 2022 quarters. It's a deserving honor for the first American woman in space who, when she blasted off on the Space Shuttle Challenger in 1983 at age 32, was also the youngest American in space. The quarters featuring Dr. Ride are worth a lot in sentimental value since they honor such an amazing person, but some of them are also worth way more than just 25 cents.
laptopmag.com

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now — shop early holiday discounts today

Best Buy Black Friday deals start now for early holiday shoppers on the hunt for great bargains. Right now, you can shop early Black Friday pricing on the industry's best laptops, tablets, headphones, PC accessories, gaming and more. Keep in mind, Best Buy's early Black Friday deals are limited-quantity. So...
Thrillist

Southwest & JetBlue Are Both Hosting Monster Sales with Fares as Low as $31

You know what's better than one flight sale? Two flight sales. JetBlue and Southwest Airlines are both, coincidentally, hosting monster sales this week so you can actually get a cheap flight for once. Here's the low down. Southwest has extended its sale (no costumes required, per the carrier themself) through...
Parade

Kohl's Is Offering Early Black Friday Deals—Everything You Need to Know From Hours, Shopping Online and Deals

You know the saying: “The More You Know, The More You Kohl’s,” and we are about to drop a wealth of knowledge on you just in time for you to kick off your holiday shopping. Though Kohl's isn't expected to kick off its Black Friday sale until late November, they’re giving shoppers a peek behind the curtain and letting you shop some of their deals early during their pre-Black Friday sale. But first, let’s go over some of the nitty-gritty details to help you streamline your shopping experience.
Footwear News

America’s Biggest Mall Owner Is Closing All But Two of Its Shopping Centers on Thanksgiving Day

Some of the country’s largest shopping centers are staying closed on Thanksgiving. But not all of them. The United States’ biggest mall owner, Simon Property Group, confirmed to FN that it will keep all of its locations closed on Nov. 24, or Thanksgiving Day this year, with the exception of two properties in Las Vegas: Forum Shops at Caesars and Shops at Crysals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Joel Eisenberg

Walmart Store Temporarily Closes

The latest location closed for safety reasons will remain shuttered until clear, following a fire. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:WTAE.com, SelmaSun.com, and Corporate.Walmart.com.
PITTSBURGH, PA
BGR.com

31 best Black Friday deals you can already shop at Amazon

If there’s one retailer that’s truly going all-out this year with holiday sales, it’s Amazon. First, the company hosted a huge first-of-its-kind holiday preview sale last month. And believe it or not, there are still tons of Prime Early Access Sale deals that Amazon forgot to end. And now, Amazon has already kicked off its big early Black Friday sale for 2022.
ZDNet

20+ Black Friday Apple Watch deals: Save up to $200 at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to snag a bargain on tech. Set to launch on Friday, November 25, the shopping event always includes a range of deals on electronics including laptops, desktop PCs, smartphones, appliances, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. When it comes...
ELLE DECOR

The Best Black Friday Furniture, Bedding, and Mattress Deals Already Happening

Days are shorter, a chill is in the air, and the gift guides are rolling out. It’s that time of year: holiday shopping and gift giving is at the top of your to-do list. It’s crept up on us quickly, but just because it’s time to shop for others doesn’t mean it isn’t also a time to treat yourself, too. We’re talking upgrading your living room, sprucing up your bedroom, and revamping your dining room just in time for holiday hosting. It doesn’t have to come at top dollar either-loads of top furniture and homeware retailers are giving us Early Black Friday deals.
housebeautiful.com

Macy's Black Friday Sale 2022: Shop All the Best Deals

While we're, of course, tuning into the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade later this week, we'll be spending the time until then shopping the best Black Friday deals from the famed department store. You can find fashion, homeware, accessories, and even kid's toys at Macy's, meaning you can gift everyone on your list (including yourself) something they're sure to love this holiday season. From jewelry to men's fashion to shoes and accessories, holiday shopping is quick and easy across Macy's site.
Delaware Online | The News Journal

Delaware Online | The News Journal

12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Delaware News - Delawareonline is the home page of The News Journal with in depth and updated local news.

 http://delawareonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy