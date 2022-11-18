Delaware's Black Friday guide: Hours, deals, tips and more for your holiday shopping needs

America's favorite shopping day is almost here. With inflation on the rise and supply chain issues still looming, what will Black Friday look like this year?

Many major retailers such as Target, Walmart and Amazon began rolling out their Black Friday deals as early as mid-October. These include savings on electronics such as computer monitors, headphones and TVs as well as toys and games that may be hard to come by as the gift-giving season approaches.

As sales are being extended, many deals will most likely begin the Sunday leading up to Thanksgiving and last all week.

Hours of operation for Delaware stores

Here are the Black Friday hours for some of the major shopping centers across the state. All of the following locations are closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Christiana Mall: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Concord Mall: 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Bath and Body Works will open at 5 a.m.

Dover Mall: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Tanger Outlets Rehoboth: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Looking to shop small? The Delaware Division of Arts will be hosting its eighth annual Sip & Shop event during Black Friday weekend. The local vendors and craft stations are the perfect place to get your holiday shopping done while supporting Delaware small businesses.

The event is free to attend and will take place at 115 McKinley St. in Dewey Beach. Over 50 individual vendors will be featured in addition to local wineries and breweries offering drink specials, live music, DIY stations and an opportunity to win raffle prizes.

Will the savings be worth it?

Last year, we reported that the strategy of Black Friday used by both retailers and consumers may have permanently changed since the rise of online shopping and COVID-19's ever-present alteration of our daily interactions. The hours at many of the major retailers have been limited to "normal" hours and many of the best deals can be found online without leaving your living room.

While this year may be the closest we have gotten to a pre-pandemic Black Friday, there is still a presence looming over the day: inflation.

The latest October consumer price index reports concluded that the prices for goods have increased by 7.7% since October 2021, a slight decrease from the previous month, but still high enough to concern shoppers. If anything, this year's Black Friday events will be a litmus test for just how much consumer behavior has been influenced by the historic global inflation we have experienced.

Here are some tips and tricks going into next week

First, make a list and stick to it. Get a head-start by doing research as early as possible by checking ads and comparing them with typical prices. Supply chain dynamics are constantly changing, so to ensure your purchases are shipped in time for the holidays it's important to start soon.

Stores such as Walmart, Gap, Kohl's and Target have formally stated that they are sitting on too much inventory from seasons past due to supply chain issues. This could be good news for holiday shoppers, as some products may be further discounted to clear out retailers' inventory.

Many retailers are taking advantage of the holiday season to reward loyal customers. Check on any store credit cards or membership plans at your favorite brands to see if there are any rewards or savings that can be used.

Keep your receipts and review any return and exchange policies for any items on your list. Target is offering a price match guarantee for any item purchased before Dec. 24. If you see a product you already purchased go down in price, there's a chance of getting some money back.

Each day of the holiday weekend is tied to a specific product or category that may experience the best deals. Thanksgiving Day is the best day to buy electronics. Black Friday is the best day for televisions. Saturday will have the biggest discounts on toys. Sunday will see the best deals for sporting goods. Cyber Monday is best for furniture shoppers.

