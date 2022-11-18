Erin McKeown brings a variety of sounds to the Jamestown Arts Center

Erin McKeown is one of those artists who dives into a variety of different styles. The Fredericksburg, Virginia, native and current Massachusetts resident can create all sorts of sounds with a variety of instruments. This results in an interesting array of music in solo fashion while also collaborating with the likes of Beth Amsel, Jess Klein & Rose Polenzani during the late ‘90s to form the folk-rock group Voices On The Verge as well as currently with the Beantown Swing Orchestra from time to time.

McKeown has also written a book of poetry, been a fellow at Harvard University’s Berkman Center for Internet & Society and has been involved in a few musicals. It’s safe to say that they have a lot going on and on Nov. 19 McKeown will be performing at the Jamestown Arts Center located on 18 Valley St. at 7 p.m. as part of Newport Live’s “Women’s Voices” series at the venue.

When it comes to having an expansive approach to music that ranges from pop to swing to folk to jazz to rock to electronic, McKeown considers it to be very natural. They have an interest in all sorts of music and they relate this to a person having an extensive collection of records, CDs or playlists.

“I’ve always been interested in a lot of different kinds of music,” McKeown said." I’ve always listened to a lot of different kinds of music and I think that’s true for most people. If you look at someone’s music collection on Spotify or in their house, a lot of it is most likely going to be different kinds of music so it’s just a natural approach for me when I start to write a song.”

There are a lot of photos of McKeown which show them playing guitar, but it isn’t their primary instrument. They play bass, drums and keyboard as well while also messing around with the computer to create beats and other electronic elements.

“All of those things are really joyful ways for me to investigate a lot of other genres of music,” McKeown said. “The guitar is great and there’s a lot I can do with it, but I don’t stick to it exclusively. I also use the computer a lot whether I’m making something that sounds electronic or not. I’ve been using it for years to generate beats, sometimes they’ll end up in the final song or they’re just a way for me to get started writing. Sometimes those beats will sound electronic or they’ll sound like a ‘natural performance’.”

McKeown has a connection to Rhode Island due to attending Brown University in Providence during the late ‘90s and early 2000s while majoring in ethnomusicology. While a student there, they joined up with a certain arts nonprofit in the city which became vital for their growth as an artist.

“I would say that the formative experience for me during that time actually didn’t have anything to do with Brown but as an artist at AS220,” McKeown said. “I lived in downtown Providence for the last three years of my time there as one of their resident artists. My experience in the art community at AS220 was truly fundamental to me learning how to become an artist, having the confidence to become an artist and having the financial support because their housing is subsidized for arts workers. That was my formative experience and while living and working at AS220 I was exposed to a wide variety of art and different kinds of people making art. Downtown Providence has been through a ton of changes over the years but I was there at a time where it was sort of just becoming a place that you would want to go. It was a really interesting time to be on the ground floor of creating a downtown arts space.”

For the upcoming show, McKeown is very excited about it because they don’t get to perform live that much these days. They also have another project they’ll be working on during the time after the gig on Saturday.

“I don’t play very often, I don’t perform live very often these days but when I do it’s really fun and exciting,” McKeown said. “That’s my main thing I’m thinking about going into the show, it’s going to be really nice to have a great gig with a great audience in a place that’s interesting. Jamestown is beautiful and I love Rhode Island in general so I’m just excited to do something I don’t get to do very often anymore. I’m also working on a musical right now in Chicago so after the gig I will go back there and keep working on that. It’s an experimental musical that takes into account the audience and the theater itself while having a really fun band, that’s all I can say.”