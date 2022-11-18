ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hubertus, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Watch speed skater Jordan Stolz compete in Thialf, Heerenveen, Netherlands

November 21, 2022 – Heerenveen, Netherlands – Speed skater Jordan Stolz from the Town of Kewaskum is competing this weekend in a World Cup event in Thialf, Heerenveen, Netherlands. In the 1500 meter race Stolz finished at 1:44:27, behind Zhongyan who crossed the finish at 1:43:91. Stolz finished...
KEWASKUM, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Sign up today for the Bob & Gail European River Cruise

West Bend, Wi – Join Bob and Gail Bonenfant on a new European River Cruise adventure. Space is limited and will fill up fast. The cruise is September 9 – 19, 2023. Click HERE for details. Shooting Star Travels is hosting an informational meeting and presentation from Mayflower...
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Celebrate the Savior Christmas concert at Community Church in West Bend, WI

West Bend, Wi – Community Church in West Bend, WI will host a Christmas concert filled with fresh arrangements, unique instrumentation and beautiful family harmonies. Some of you may have seen the Siegmann Family perform locally – this concert is their Christmas tour with Olivia (Siegmann) Anderson and her husband Justin, Lincoln Siegmann and his wife Hannah, their brother Jed and brother-in-law Jake.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Washington County Holiday Craft Fair in full swing Nov. 19

Washington Co., WI – The annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center is in full swing Saturday, November 19, 2022. Over 150 vendors between both buildings ~ free parking ~ door prizes ~ separate entry line for advance ticket holders ~ food and beverage available for sale.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

Milwaukee County approves Wisconsin’s first historic LGBTQ landmark for site of the Black Nite Uprising

The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved a historic landmark designation on November 14 for the site of the Black Nite Uprising at 400 N. Plankinton Avenue, the location of the first documented act of LGBTQ resistance in Wisconsin history. The designation became the first official historical monument, marker, or...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
cwbradio.com

Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday

Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
WISCONSIN STATE
drydenwire.com

11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident

GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs die in pond accident, staff says

WEST BEND, Wis. - Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 19 announced the deaths of two tiger cubs that were just born in August. In a Facebook post, Shalom said staff arrived around 7 a.m. to find the cubs' mother, Ginger, "moaning" the way she did after an adult tiger, Goliath, died earlier this year.
WEST BEND, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Just in time for holiday travel | Photo courtesy Ann Bauer

Washington Co., WI – Can you feel the hum of holiday traffic picking up…. already? The streets are definitely busier, and so are the grocery stores. Families are stocking up and preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24. Even Mother Nature is getting into the act with temperatures expected to be in the mid-40s or higher by the end of the week.
COLGATE, WI
WISN

Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy