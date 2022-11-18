Read full article on original website
Watch speed skater Jordan Stolz compete in Thialf, Heerenveen, Netherlands
November 21, 2022 – Heerenveen, Netherlands – Speed skater Jordan Stolz from the Town of Kewaskum is competing this weekend in a World Cup event in Thialf, Heerenveen, Netherlands. In the 1500 meter race Stolz finished at 1:44:27, behind Zhongyan who crossed the finish at 1:43:91. Stolz finished...
Reverend Pat Heppe to participate in Monday’s Waukesha Christmas Parade remembrance ceremony
November 21, 2022 – Waukesha/Washington Co., Wi – Reverend Pat Heppe, formerly with Holy Angels Parish in West Bend, will be among the dignitaries leading Monday’s remembrance ceremony honoring the victims and families from the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy. Rev. Heppe was marching in the parade...
Shop local at Museum of Wisconsin Art in West Bend, WI | By Jennifer Turner
West Bend, WI – There’s a strong push to shop local this Christmas season and what better gift than art this holiday with a membership to the Museum of Wisconsin Art. A Gift Membership gives your friends and family…. Unlimited access to MOWA for an entire year. Invitations...
Sign up today for the Bob & Gail European River Cruise
West Bend, Wi – Join Bob and Gail Bonenfant on a new European River Cruise adventure. Space is limited and will fill up fast. The cruise is September 9 – 19, 2023. Click HERE for details. Shooting Star Travels is hosting an informational meeting and presentation from Mayflower...
Celebrate the Savior Christmas concert at Community Church in West Bend, WI
West Bend, Wi – Community Church in West Bend, WI will host a Christmas concert filled with fresh arrangements, unique instrumentation and beautiful family harmonies. Some of you may have seen the Siegmann Family perform locally – this concert is their Christmas tour with Olivia (Siegmann) Anderson and her husband Justin, Lincoln Siegmann and his wife Hannah, their brother Jed and brother-in-law Jake.
Plane Full Of Rescue Dogs Crashed On Wisconsin Golf Course
Wisconsin did not expect this coming. While flying through the sky a small plane lost both of its wings and crashed onto a Wisconsin golf course. First responders found the twin-engine plane around the third hole of Western Lakes Golf Club after it crashed near the fifth hole. Aboard the...
Wisconsin chemical plant announces permanent closure, layoffs of manufacturing department
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – A chemical plant in southern Wisconsin has announced that it will permanently close its entire manufacturing section, laying off roughly 60 employees. The permanent closure of Diversey, Inc.’s manufacturing section of its Watertown Plant, located on 316 Hart Street will go into effect on January...
Four major new warehouse projects underway along I-94 corridor, including two in Kenosha County
Chicago-based HSA Commercial Real Estate announced Friday it has started construction on four warehouses totaling 1.9 million square feet along the Interstate 94 corridor, between the Chicago and Milwaukee metros, including two in Kenosha County. The buildings include one in northern Illinois and three in southeast Wisconsin. All are being...
Washington County Holiday Craft Fair in full swing Nov. 19
Washington Co., WI – The annual Washington County Holiday Craft Fair at Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center is in full swing Saturday, November 19, 2022. Over 150 vendors between both buildings ~ free parking ~ door prizes ~ separate entry line for advance ticket holders ~ food and beverage available for sale.
Raising Cane’s Pushing into Wisconsin with New Kenosha Site
The company is planning to open at least ten new locations in Wisconsin
Milwaukee County approves Wisconsin’s first historic LGBTQ landmark for site of the Black Nite Uprising
The Milwaukee County Landmarks Committee unanimously approved a historic landmark designation on November 14 for the site of the Black Nite Uprising at 400 N. Plankinton Avenue, the location of the first documented act of LGBTQ resistance in Wisconsin history. The designation became the first official historical monument, marker, or...
Wisconsin hunters prep for wintery gun deer opener as DNR sees license sales drop since height of pandemic
DEFOREST, Wis. — On Friday night, deer hunters across the state were getting ready to hit the stands for a chilly Wisconsin gun-deer opener Saturday, but according to the state’s Department of Natural Resources, while the weather might make it easier to spot deer, expect to see fewer hunters overall.
Wisconsin Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
Here's where to find it.
Gov. Evers Orders Flags At Half Staff Monday
Gov. Tony Evers ordered the flags of the United States and the state of Wisconsin to be flown at half-staff on Mon., Nov. 21, in recognition of the first anniversary of the 2021 Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy and in remembrance of and respect for the six people who were murdered in the attack.
11-Year-Old Killed In Wisconsin Hunting Incident
GREEN LAKE COUNTY, Wis. — The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR), Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office and emergency medical services responded to a fatal deer hunting-related incident in the Township of Seneca in Green Lake County. On Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, shortly after 9:00 a.m., an 11-year-old...
Shalom Wildlife tiger cubs die in pond accident, staff says
WEST BEND, Wis. - Shalom Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, Nov. 19 announced the deaths of two tiger cubs that were just born in August. In a Facebook post, Shalom said staff arrived around 7 a.m. to find the cubs' mother, Ginger, "moaning" the way she did after an adult tiger, Goliath, died earlier this year.
90% of U.S. counties hit with disaster in last decade; Racine County has had two
Ninety percent of the counties in the United States suffered a weather disaster between 2011 and 2021, according to a report published this past week. Some endured as many as 12 federally-declared disasters over those 11 years. More than 300 million people — 93% of the country’s population — live in these counties.
Just in time for holiday travel | Photo courtesy Ann Bauer
Washington Co., WI – Can you feel the hum of holiday traffic picking up…. already? The streets are definitely busier, and so are the grocery stores. Families are stocking up and preparing to celebrate Thanksgiving on Thursday, November 24. Even Mother Nature is getting into the act with temperatures expected to be in the mid-40s or higher by the end of the week.
Wisconsin wastewater a warning sign of increased COVID-19 spread
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin's Department of Health Services is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases. But Milwaukee County's chief health policy advisor believes that sewage may be telling a slightly different story. "Wastewater numbers are certainly something to keep an eye on," the Medical College of Wisconsin's Dr. Ben Weston...
11-year-old fatally shot in Wisconsin as hunter tried to unload gun in back seat
An 11-year-old boy is dead after he was shot in the chest Sunday morning in what authorities are calling a "hunting-related incident." It happened in the Seneca Township in Green Lake County, Wisconsin, which is located about 25 miles west of Oshkosh in the central region of the state. The...
