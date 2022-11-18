ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Need a pie for Thanksgiving? These Rockford-area spots have you covered

By Rockford Register Star
 4 days ago

You already have your turkey, dressing, potatoes and other Thanksgiving fixings, but what about a dessert?

Thanksgiving is usually the only time of year where pumpkin pie makes its return to the dinner table. But let us not forget apple, pecan and other popular pies people will have this year.

But where's the best places in the area to pick up a pie? Here's some of our favorites.

Pinnon's Market

A Rockford favorite offers different cuts of meats along with seafood and deli options. However, the market also some sweet treats for desserts.

The market offers both apple and pumpkin pies, both of which are made from scratch and from the bakery. The market also has take-and-bake pies from Uppercrust bakery. Pie's will only be available while supplies last.

Pinnon's Market, 2324 N. Court St., is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The market is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday. The East State Street cafe's phone number is 815-397-7291 and the Perryville Road location's phone number is 815-986-3300.

Wonderland Sweets

Located inside of Rooted, 1408 North Main Street, in Rockford, Wonderland Sweets is offering a special Thanksgiving selection which includes salted caramel tart, Dutch apple pie, pumpkin tart, rum pecan pie and more.

Wonderland Sweets is open Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. You can call Wonderland Sweets at 815-978-7874.

Mary's Market

A popular cafe and bakery, Mary's Market is offering holiday specials this year which includes pies. The market's East State Street and Perryville Road locations will be offering nine different kinds of pies this year including apple, caramel apple, deep dish pumpkin, cherry, blueberry, pecan and more.

Orders can be placed online, over the phone or in-person. The market is open Monday through Saturday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sundays from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The East State Street location's phone number is 815-397-7291 and the Perryville Road location phone number is 815-986-3300.

Sugarjones

This Loves Park bakery is offering eight different flavors of pie for Thanksgiving this year including pumpkin, pumpkin chiffon, cherry, traditional apple, Dutch apple, pecan, key lime and chocolate cream.

Sugarjones, 6336 E. Riverside Blvd., is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The bakery's phone number is 815-708-0801.

Doc's Diner

While its biscuits and gravy are "the best in town," this diner also serves up homemade pies which have become a fan favorite over the years. You can purchase pie by the slice or a full pie, but you'll need to order that in advance.

Doc's Diner, 6499 N. 2nd St., Loves Park, opens every morning at 6 a.m. and closes at 1 p.m. every day except for Friday when the diner closes at 7 p.m. The diner's phone number is 815-282-3657.

Banana Cherry Bakery

Banana Cherry Bakery is known for its banana bread, brioche and pan au lait as well as pies, cookies, rolls, meat pies, scones, cakes and Italian coffee.

The bakery, located at 1274 S. Alpine Road, is only open Thursday and Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The phone number for the bakery is 815-977-4547.

