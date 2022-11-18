Read full article on original website
Polygon (MATIC) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Is MATIC really worth it in the long-term?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. The past week has been very volatile for MATIC, the native token of Ethereum’s most popular scaling solution Polygon. On 8 November, the token saw its 6-month high of $1.28, which was followed by a 37% decline the very next day thanks to the turmoil caused by FTX’s solvency concerns.
Bitget registers in Seychelles and plans to grow its global workforce by 50%
Leading global cryptocurrency exchange Bitget announces that it has registered in Seychelles to aid global expansion. The exchange operates in a decentralized manner with no specific headquarters, with regional hubs in strategic markets, and plans to set up more regional hubs in the future. The exchange has also updated its...
Composable Finance announces the official launch of Picasso
Composable Finance seeks to address issues around DeFi complexity by simplifying the cross-chain user experience in a non-custodial manner through use of IBC and their own product suite. After a series of development and audits, its Kusama parachain, Picasso, is scheduled to go live on Friday, November 25th with the core pallets that make up the network to be released.
Cosmos: Taking a short position on ATOM? Read this to get a clear picture
Osmosis outperforms other DEXes in terms of development activity. Despite this, Cosmos’ TVL continues to decline, along with its trading volume. Osmosis, a DeFi project on the Cosmos blockchain, could be imperative for the latter’s growth in the DeFi space. This was because Osmosis managed to take a lead among DeFi protocols, such as MakerDAO and Lido in terms of development activity over the last few days.
Can SAND’s performance of 2022 offer some forward-looking insights
The Sandbox and its native token SAND witness an extremely slow year. NFT trades in 2022 witnessed diminished popularity as compared to 2021. The Sandbox burst into the blokchain and crypto scene last year as one of the most promising metaverse projects. Fast forward to the present and the excitement has died down, while its native token is heavily drawn down.
CZ’s call for ‘self-custody’ means this for Binance and its future
The world’s largest exchange, Binance, announced an investment that seems rather odd. This was especially that it may draw users away from the platform. Binance Labs, the chain-agnostic incubator and the venture capital arm of Binance, revealed a strategic investment in hardware wallet maker NGRAVE. Furthermore, the investment looks to be an attempt to capitalize on renewed calls for self-custody in the industry.
Ripple pursues expansion plans amid ongoing SEC rift, but where does XRP stand
Ripple was moving ahead with Europe expansion plans despite the tussle with the SEC. Long-term holders of XRP recorded less profits than short-term investors with little to no sign of noteworthy recovery. It seems as though Ripple [XRP] was focused on moving ahead rather than remaining in a ceaseless legal...
As Chainlink racks up more integrations, will LINK gather the bulls and play
Chainlink announced multiple integrations of its services across different chains. The price of LINK has been on a continuing decline, even with the latest developments. In its most recent adoption update, Chainlink, an industry oracle network, reported that it had witnessed several adoptions in the previous week. Since the most recent FTX disaster, the protocol’s latest integration has added Proof of Reserve services, expanding its range of services. Could the price of LINK be affected by these most recent adoptions?
Assessing the impact of the FTX debacle on South Korea and more
South Korea has begun a probe into cryptocurrency exchanges in the country in relation to offering native tokens, as per a local news report. The Korea Financial Intelligence Unit (KoFIU) is the financial regulatory agency of South Korea. This regulatory body was investigating this matter in the wake of the bankruptcy filing of crypto exchange FTX.
VeChain (VET) Price Prediction 2025-2030: The odds of hitting $100 by 2030 are…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since the beginning of 2022, VeChain’s native token VET has been on a steady downtrend. The panic and uncertainty following the crypto-contagion triggered by Terra’s collapse in May pushed the altcoin below $0.037 – A price that VET hasn’t been able to reclaim since.
Polkadot (DOT) Price Prediction 2025-2030: DOT’s ATH will be here when…
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. One of the market’s top cryptocurrencies, Polkadot (DOT) has tremendous growth potential during the upcoming bull run. The price of DOT, at press time, was down by over 3% since last week. Thanks to recent updates in the ecosystem, it is possible that DOT’s value will only appreciate in the near term.
