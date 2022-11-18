Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. One of the market’s top cryptocurrencies, Polkadot (DOT) has tremendous growth potential during the upcoming bull run. The price of DOT, at press time, was down by over 3% since last week. Thanks to recent updates in the ecosystem, it is possible that DOT’s value will only appreciate in the near term.

3 DAYS AGO