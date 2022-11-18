Read full article on original website
‘It Was Completely Legal to Do So’: Lawyers React to Report that Trump Tweeted Classified Spy Material in 2019
Legal experts cautioned against reading too much into a report that then-President Donald Trump shared classified information on Twitter that came from a secretive U.S. spacecraft in 2019. On Aug. 29, 2019, the space program for the Islamic Republic of Iran suffered a substantial loss as a rocket exploded on...
What former CIA director noticed about Trump's response to DOJ investigation
Former CIA director Leon Panetta discusses former President Trump's reaction to the Department of Justice naming a special counsel to oversee the criminal investigations of former President Donald Trump.
Washington Examiner
Omar and out: McCarthy vows to yank 'Squad' member from House committee
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said Saturday he intends to make good on his promise to kick Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) off the House Foreign Affairs Committee when the GOP takes control of Congress next year. McCarthy made the comments while speaking at the high-profile Republican Jewish Coalition’s 2022...
Washington Examiner
Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities
The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
Washington Examiner
The case for a Hunter Biden special counsel in wake of Trump investigation
Republicans led by Donald Trump are renewing their calls for Attorney General Merrick Garland to appoint a special counsel into Hunter Biden following a move to appoint one to investigate the former president. On Friday, Garland selected Jack Smith, a longtime DOJ veteran and war crimes prosecutor at The Hague,...
Washington Examiner
Judiciary Democrats demand investigation of latest Supreme Court leak
Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers after a bombshell New York Times report alleged that a 2014 Supreme Court decision was leaked to a former anti-abortion activist. The New York Times report, published Saturday, chronicled yearslong efforts by Rev. Robert Schenck, once an anti-abortion activist, and other donors to his nonprofit group to reach conservative justices and push anti-abortion positions. Schenck claimed, according to the report, that he obtained advanced word of the outcome in the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, in which Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion that religious business owners did not have to comply with the Affordable Care Act's mandate requiring contraception coverage.
Washington Examiner
DOJ sets the stage to interfere in yet another election
Attorney General Merrick Garland made it clear last week that the Justice Department intends to interfere in the 2024 presidential election. The unapologetic Biden administration hack’s decision to appoint a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump, his alleged efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and his handling of classified documents, came just three days after Trump announced his 2024 candidacy. The timing is not a coincidence.
Washington Examiner
Top Senate Intel Democrat: 'Trump was right' about TikTok, warns parents to keep kids off app
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner (D-VA) praised former President Donald Trump on Sunday for recognizing the threat posed by TikTok, warning that parents should be "very concerned" about their children using the app. Warner issued the warning during a Fox News Sunday appearance after being asked about the Beijing-owned...
Russia-Ukraine war live: Ukraine’s power grid destroyed on a ‘colossal’ scale after Russian strikes, says energy chief
Head of Ukraine’s power grid operator says almost no thermal or hydroelectric stations left unscathed by Russian attacks
Washington Examiner
Garland looks hypocritical in naming special counsel against Trump but not Biden
Attorney General Merrick Garland is acting with flagrant double standards in appointing a special counsel to investigate former President Donald Trump. The code of federal regulations gives an attorney general broad leeway in deciding whether to appoint a special counsel. The code relies on the attorney general’s honor to ensure the leeway is used consistently. Garland may not deserve such reliance.
Washington Examiner
Associated Press fires reporter over erroneous story on Russian missile attack
An Associated Press reporter behind a story that cited a “senior U.S. intelligence official” who claimed Russia was responsible for missiles launched into Poland that killed two civilians has reportedly been fired. The Daily Beast initially reported that Associated Press journalist James LaPorta was terminated Monday. The article...
Washington Examiner
No-drama DeSantis: GOP looks to Florida's governor to solve Trump dilemma
When former President Donald Trump threw his hat into the ring for the third time in as many presidential election cycles, the reaction in Republican circles was much like his delivery of the announcement speech itself: subdued. Trump promised Republicans he would give them so much victory they would get...
Washington Examiner
White House Report Card: As good as it’s been for Biden
This week’s White House Report Card finds President Joe Biden having the best week he has had in about a year. His party evaporated the GOP election “red wave,” he kept the Senate, and he held his own overseas. Even better, he ended the week by hosting his granddaughter's wedding on the South Lawn on Saturday.
Washington Examiner
America must future-proof its energy sector with nuclear power
All eyes have been on Ukraine and its awe-inspiring example of strength against Russia’s heinous aggression this year. The conflict has evolved into a moment of reckoning for the United States and its global partners on a number of fronts: humanitarian aid, military support, the NATO alliance, and even the future of democracy itself.
Washington Examiner
Demands for 'climate reparations' are laughable
The demands for climate reparations from wealthy countries are so absurd, so unscientific, and so offensive to natural justice that it is difficult to know where the criticism should begin. The argument is that, since countries that industrialized earlier produced a lot of carbon a hundred years ago, they now...
