Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers after a bombshell New York Times report alleged that a 2014 Supreme Court decision was leaked to a former anti-abortion activist. The New York Times report, published Saturday, chronicled yearslong efforts by Rev. Robert Schenck, once an anti-abortion activist, and other donors to his nonprofit group to reach conservative justices and push anti-abortion positions. Schenck claimed, according to the report, that he obtained advanced word of the outcome in the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, in which Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion that religious business owners did not have to comply with the Affordable Care Act's mandate requiring contraception coverage.

1 DAY AGO