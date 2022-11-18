Read full article on original website
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The swearing-in ceremony for new Lake City city council members Ricky Jernigan and Chevella Young is set for Monday. Jernigan fills the District 14 seat left vacant when Chris Greene resigned in September of 2021. On Tuesday, a thanksgiving truth table will be set up by...
WCJB
Crash on I-75 in Columbia County left one man dead
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - One person is dead after a crash on I-75 in Columbia County. Florida Highway Patrol troopers arrived at mile marker 432 around 6:30 p.m. Monday near Lake City south of the I-10 interchange. An SUV was traveling south on I-75 in the inside lane. This...
WCJB
University of Florida stream turns green, officials search for leak
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students noticed something strange about a creek on campus - the water is green. UF officials say the color is a sign of something wrong but is not dangerous. The stream off of Gale Lemerand Drive next to the physics building is bright...
Jacksonville Daily Record
Clay County considering incentives for $219 million IKO plant
Clay County is considering incentives for a $219 million advanced manufacturing plant that makes roofing products. The county’s project summary does not detail the total value of the incentives, but they could be more than $1.72 million. County and St. Johns River Water Management District records show IKO Industries...
Clay County Fire Rescue arrives to an Orange Park business after smoke seen
ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Update 2:09 p.m.: According to Clay County officials, fire rescue was called for some light smoke coming from an electrical outlet. Firefighters cut the power off and confirmed there was no smoke or fire. No injuries were reported. Clay County Fire Rescue reported that it...
Fatal crash marks 153rd traffic fatality in Duval this year
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office state that at approximately 5:17 p.m. Monday evening, the JSO Communication Center received a call from a concerned citizen stating a driver of a white pickup truck was heading northbound on Old Kings Road and driving recklessly at a high rate of speed.
WCJB
Starke man wins $1 million just in time for the holidays
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - A family in Starke will be eating well this Thanksgiving after a man won the million-dollar prize on a Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket. On Monday, Ryan Sodek, 51, of Starke, claimed a $1 million prize from the Billion Dollar Rush Supreme Scratch-Off game. He took the $880,000 lump sum payment.
WCJB
Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
WCJB
Crash in Newberry left one pedestrian dead
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A man was left dead after an accident between a car and a pedestrian. A car hit a 26-year-old man at the intersection of State Road 26 and Southwest 260th Street in Newberry. No injuries were reported to the driver or the passenger of the car,...
WCJB
University of Florida opens a new midwifery practice
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new midwifery practice is operating at the University of Florida. Midwives are seeing patients at UF Health women’s centers at Springhill, Medical Plaza and Heath Brook in Ocala. It’s through the new UF Health midwifery group. The care had previously been available at...
WCJB
Santa Fe College will hold a Thanksgiving truth tabling
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is continuing to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. There will be a Thanksgiving truth tabling at Lawrence W. Tyree Library Courtyard on Tuesday. It is located at 3000 NW 83rd St in Gainesville. The event will start at 10:30 a.m. and run until...
alachuachronicle.com
Home destroyed in fire
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – At 1:44 p.m. on November 19, Alachua County Fire Rescue received a call for a house fire from a citizen who said his neighbor’s house was on fire. The neighbors tried to extinguish the fire with a garden hose prior to fire department arrival.
Armored vehicles arrive at an active scene in Jacksonville’s Southside neighborhood
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Armored trucks and SWAT have just arrived on scene at a neighborhood in Jacksonville’s Southside. JSO has stated that SWAT has managed to talk down a man into coming out of a home. There were no hostages or reported injuries at this time. Police have taken him into custody.
First Coast News
JFRD: One dead in crash on Old Kings Road involving truck fire
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person is dead after a crash involving a truck versus a tree on Jacksonville's Northwest side, according to the Jacksonville Fire Department. The crash happened at Old Kings Road at Union Heights Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. At approximately 5:17 p.m., The Jacksonville...
WCJB
Truck flips over in Bradford County crash
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Bradford County Fire Rescue crews responded to a crash that involved a flipped over truck. The crash happened near the intersection of SW 101st Avenue and SW 158th Street near the Brandon Cemetery. Crews were able to get one person out of the vehicle, and he...
WCJB
‘It’s a tragedy’: Gainesville city leaders urge FDOT to re-engineer a busy road after an 81-year-old pedestrian is struck
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police officials say an 81-year-old male was struck while crossing the 400 block of West University Avenue on Friday night. “This is just another one of many tragic events we’ve had on University Avenue on 13th street,” stated Mayor Lauren Poe. Police said...
WCJB
Blessed Hope Foundation will hold a Thanksgiving food distribution
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Blessed Hope Foundation has a Thanksgiving food distribution on Tuesday. It’s located on the American Legion Property just west of Newberry on Newberry Road. Volunteers will pass out bags containing all the fixin’s for a Thanksgiving dinner for four. They have prepared over...
WCJB
Man stabbed off West University Avenue
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in stable condition after he was stabbed in a Gainesville parking garage off of University Avenue. Gainesville Police officers say the assault happened near the 100 block of West University Avenue. Officers say there are no arrests at this time. The victim’s injuries...
WCJB
Man stabbed in downtown Gainesville after bar argument
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is expected to recover after an argument at a bar in downtown Gainesville ended in a stabbing. Gainesville Police officers say two people got into an argument at a bar on West University Avenue. They took the argument outside to a private garage in downtown Gainesville.
WCJB
High Springs house fire
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
