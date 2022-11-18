Read full article on original website
fox35orlando.com
Thanksgiving 2022: These Orlando area grocery stores will be open
ORLANDO, Fla. - If you forget that much-needed item for your Thanksgiving meal, don't fret! Though most grocery stores like Publix and Walmart will be closed, other stores plan to be open at most locations on Thanksgiving Day. Check with your local grocer before you go. Sprouts. According to its...
click orlando
Country music concert in Ocala to benefit injured or ‘recalibrated’ veterans
OCALA, Fla. – In just a few short weeks, a country concert is coming to Ocala’s World Equestrian Center, and in the crowd, you may find a pretty unique audience member. Travis Mills is one of five surviving post-9/11 era quadruple amputee veterans. “I’ve got my hook on...
Citrus County Chronicle
Skating rink, Santa part of big day of holiday festivities in Dunnellon
A full slate of festivities are planned throughout the day Saturday, Dec. 3, in Dunnellon. The day’s activities are anchored by the return of the Dunnellon Christmas parade, which takes off from Dunnellon Middle School at 6 p.m., and a Santa in the Park event at Ernie Mills Park from 2 to 9 p.m.
WCJB
Blessed Hope Foundation will hold a Thanksgiving food distribution
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Blessed Hope Foundation has a Thanksgiving food distribution on Tuesday. It’s located on the American Legion Property just west of Newberry on Newberry Road. Volunteers will pass out bags containing all the fixin’s for a Thanksgiving dinner for four. They have prepared over...
Bay News 9
The Villages potential expansion into Leesburg divides community
LEESBURG, Fla. — Leesburg residents could see more development from The Villages retirement community. Earlier this month the city commission approved the transfer of 500 acres of land in exchange for The Villages to build and maintain a new wastewater system for the area. What You Need To Know.
WCJB
Santa Fe College will hold a Thanksgiving truth tabling
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Santa Fe College is continuing to celebrate Native American Heritage Month. There will be a Thanksgiving truth tabling at Lawrence W. Tyree Library Courtyard on Tuesday. It is located at 3000 NW 83rd St in Gainesville. The event will start at 10:30 a.m. and run until...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The swearing-in ceremony for new Lake City city council members Ricky Jernigan and Chevella Young is set for Monday. Jernigan fills the District 14 seat left vacant when Chris Greene resigned in September of 2021. On Tuesday, a thanksgiving truth table will be set up by...
ocala-news.com
OPD sergeant recognized for act of kindness
The Ocala Police Department has recognized one of its sergeants who performed a small act of kindness for a local resident last week. On Thursday, November 17, OPD officers responded to the 3500 block of SE Fort King Street due to a reported battery incident in the area, according to a Facebook post from OPD. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with a woman who was walking and carrying bags of groceries.
WCJB
41st Gainesville Arts Festival takes over downtown Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The 41st annual Gainesville Arts Festival was held this weekend. More than 200 vendors took over the streets of downtown Gainesville on Saturday and Sunday as the area shut down for the festival. “It’s a time to pause and appreciate art in all its forms be...
Seek and ye shall find
Spiritual, nondenominational and inclusive are words that come up often while discussing the gatherings that take place at the Lost and Found Club. Located east of downtown Ocala at 616 South Pine Ave., the nonprofit offers a welcoming space for 12-step meetings focused on the recovery process. You don’t have to have a substance-abuse addiction to attend a club meeting; “Even cellphones have become addictive,” said manager Victoria Dice.
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
leesburg-news.com
Thanksgiving holiday will impact trash pickup in Leesburg
There will be no garbage, yard waste, or recycling collection Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24-25. Curbside collection will resume normal schedules on Monday, Nov. 28. City of Leesburg offices and facilities, including Customer Service/City Hall and the Municipal Services Building, will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24 and Friday, Nov. 25 for Thanksgiving holiday observance. Regular operations will resume on Monday, Nov. 28.
westorlandonews.com
Free Holiday Event Introduces Newcomers to Arabian Horse Breed
The Arabian Horse Promotional Fund, a non-profit that introduces people to the animal and its beloved traits, is hosting its inaugural Keystone Charity Arabian Horse Experience Friday, November 25th and Saturday, November 26th. The free Thanksgiving weekend event will occur during the 54th Annual Arabian Horse Association of Florida’s Holiday Festival at the World Equestrian Center.
blackchronicle.com
Florida man wins $1 million from ticket he got at Winn Dixie
STARKE, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Lottery introduced Monday that a man gained a $1 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he got from a Winn Dixie. Ryan Sodek, 51, gained his prize from the BILLION DOLLAR GOLD RUSH SUPREME Scratch-Off recreation. He claimed his prize as a one-time sum of $880,000.
WCJB
University of Florida stream turns green, officials search for leak
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students noticed something strange about a creek on campus - the water is green. UF officials say the color is a sign of something wrong but is not dangerous. The stream off of Gale Lemerand Drive next to the physics building is bright...
WCJB
University of Florida opens a new midwifery practice
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new midwifery practice is operating at the University of Florida. Midwives are seeing patients at UF Health women’s centers at Springhill, Medical Plaza and Heath Brook in Ocala. It’s through the new UF Health midwifery group. The care had previously been available at...
WCJB
High Springs house fire
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
abandonedway.com
History of Abandoned Putnam Hotel – 20 Haunted Pictures
Putnam Hotel is an abandoned hotel located at 225 West New York Avenue, in the heart of DeLand, and just a few blocks away from Stetson University, Florida, U.S. Prior to the construction of the Putnam Hotel, the first hotel on this site was built in 1880 by Henry Addison DeLand, the city’s founder. In 1906, Benjamin Edward Brown purchased the hotel and managed the hotel along with his wife. Unfortunately, the original structure burned down when an explosion in the basement set the building on fire in 1921.
ocala-news.com
Ocala resident says city is no longer Slo-cala
I moved to Ocala over 20 years ago. It was such a quiet, quaint little hometown surrounded by a National Forest and a tourist attraction called Wild Waters that people and families traveled to visit every year. The streets were tree-lined, and many had canopies of oaks that you could...
WCJB
Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
