US News and World Report

Republicans Identify 42 Biden Administration Officials They Want to Testify

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Friday identified 42 employees from Democratic President Joe Biden's White House and administration, who they expect to testify next year after their party takes control of the chamber. In Nov. 18 letters to White House Chief of Staff Ron...
Washington Examiner

Gun control support sags as Biden repeats ban call

Maybe it’s a sign of how little influence President Joe Biden has, maybe it indicates growing fear of crime, but American support for more gun control has taken a huge hit over the past five months. On the day after Biden repeated his demand for an “assault weapons” ban...
POLITICO

Joe Biden, gay icon

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here| Email Alex | Email Eli. President JOE BIDEN, on the cusp of his 80th birthday, can sometimes sound like a throwback...
The Center Square

Biden, world leaders sign declaration to adopt vaccine passports for international travel

(The Center Square) – President Joe Biden signed a G20 Bali Leaders’ Declaration agreeing to adopt vaccine passports to “facilitate” all international travel. Paragraph 23 of the declaration pertains to “facilitating seamless international travel” by pledging to commit to international dialogue and collaboration to establish a “trusted global digital health networks that should capitalize and build on the success of the existing standard and digital COVID-19 certificates.” The White House...
Washington Examiner

Biden opens secret amnesty door, swamping border facilities

The Biden administration, desperate to mute headlines about record illegal immigrant crossings, has secretly started a new system to let in potential lawbreakers that also puts them on a fast track to legal status. The program amounts to an amnesty ticket and preselects some of those caught up in Mexico’s...
MSNBC

Midterm Elections Round-Up, 11.18.22

Today’s installment of news items from across the country. * In Louisiana, Sen. Bill Cassidy clearly considered his state’s 2023 gubernatorial race, but the Republican lawmaker announced this morning that he’ll remain in the Senate. * On Capitol Hill, Rep. Pramila Jayapal considered running for a leadership...
Washington Examiner

Why the election turned out as it did

The more you look at the recent midterm election , the more the crazy quilt makes sense. While fundamentals worked against Democrats — a president with low ratings and an uncertain economy with high inflation — one thing that didn’t work against them was the alternative. This...
Washington Examiner

Judiciary Democrats demand investigation of latest Supreme Court leak

Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers after a bombshell New York Times report alleged that a 2014 Supreme Court decision was leaked to a former anti-abortion activist. The New York Times report, published Saturday, chronicled yearslong efforts by Rev. Robert Schenck, once an anti-abortion activist, and other donors to his nonprofit group to reach conservative justices and push anti-abortion positions. Schenck claimed, according to the report, that he obtained advanced word of the outcome in the Burwell v. Hobby Lobby Stores, in which Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion that religious business owners did not have to comply with the Affordable Care Act's mandate requiring contraception coverage.

