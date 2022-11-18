Read full article on original website
WLWT 5
Kentucky State Police investigating fatal crash in McCreary County
MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. — Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in McCreary County. According to officials, the accident happened on US-27 North near Collage Street just after 7 p.m. on Saturday. Upon arrival, troopers found 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell, a pedestrian of Somerset, Kentucky,...
q95fm.net
One Dead Following Single-Vehicle Accident
Kentucky State Police Officials are currently investigating a deadly crash that took place in McCreary County. The incident happened at around 7:00 PM on Saturday, on US 27 North, near KY-3253. According to officials, 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell is said to have been walking along US 27 when he was...
WKYT 27
EKU resident assistant accused of rape
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - An Eastern Kentucky University student and resident assistant is facing serious charges. The Richmond Register reports that 21-year-old Thomas Haroules has been charged with rape. He is accused of sexually assaulting a woman multiple times between October 2021 and February 2022. The Register reports that the...
WKYT 27
Kentucky home destroyed when wildfire gets out of control
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A home was destroyed when a wildfire got out of control in Pulaski County over the weekend. It happened Saturday on Old Waitsboro Road in Bronston community on the banks of Lake Cumberland. Firefighters from six departments were called. No one was home when the...
lakercountry.com
Russell County dispatcher graduates from academy
A Russell County 911 dispatcher has graduated from the Public Safety Dispatch Academy. Mason Grant Loy of Columbia was one of 21 members of Class 146 to graduate from the academy, which trains dispatchers in areas such as roles and responsibilities, phone and radio procedures, crime databases, and more. Loy...
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Drug Charges Following Single-Vehicle Crash
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Wilson Along with Deputy Skylar McFarland and shift Sgt. Travis Napier arrested Joshua E. Hizer age 28 of Cod Springs Rd., Manchester, KY early Friday morning November 18, 2022 at approximately 5:39 AM. The arrest occurred off Johnson Road, approximately 9 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to investigate a reported injury traffic crash there. While enroute to the scene deputies learned that allegedly a vehicle had struck and partially traveled through a garage at a residence there.
lakercountry.com
4 new troopers headed to Columbia’s Post 15
Kentucky State Police Post 15 in Columbia is welcoming four new troopers following the most recent graduation of the agency’s basic training academy. New Troopers Timothy Moore and Matthew Lee are from Somerset in neighboring Pulaski County, Trooper Daniel Pierce is from Edmonton in nearby Metcalfe County and Trooper Trey Binder is from Georgetown.
WKYT 27
Crews return to scene where human remains were found
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Crews were back out at the scene Monday where human remains were found in Lexington. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office says the partial remains were found Friday off northbound I-75, near exit 113. Coroner Gary Ginn says they brought in special dogs Monday to search...
fox56news.com
2 vehicle collision leaves Nicholasville woman dead
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that occurred Saturday on Winchester Road. Emily Elizabeth Blair, 34, of Nicholasville, was pronounced dead at 7:38 p.m. on Winchester Road and Elam Village Drive. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office confirmed Blair died of blunt force...
WTVQ
Lexington police investigate Saturday night shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Lexington police are investigating after they say they were called to a local hospital Saturday night for a man suffering from a non-life threatening gun shot wound. Police say they responded to the call just after 11:30 p.m. During the investigating, police learned the shooting happened in...
fox56news.com
Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris Pike and I-75
According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been identified as human and Coroner Gary Ginn confirmed this is an ongoing death investigation to search for additional remains. Partial human, skeletal remains found near Paris …. According to the coroner’s office, the partial skeletal remains have been...
fox56news.com
Kentucky man arrested for terroristic threatening
Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Kentucky State Police said 30-year-old Joshua Morrison sent messages about a mass shooting in churches and schools in Barren and Warren counties. Nov. 21: Shopping, Apple work, and...
wymt.com
Body found in Clay County identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A body found in the Paw Paw area of Clay County on Nov. 12 has been identified. The woman was identified as Heather Byrd. Clay County Sheriff’s deputies said she had been entered as a missing person in Clay County. Byrd had been last...
wymt.com
Two injured in fire caused by faulty cell phone charger
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - An early morning fire late last week left two people with minor injuries in Clay County. Just before 11 a.m. Friday, crews from the Manchester Fire Department were called to a fire at a home off Jacks Branch Road outside Manchester. When firefighters got to...
wymt.com
Family wakes to early morning fire
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to a house fire Monday morning. Firefighters said dispatch received a “frantic” call about the fire. Crews responded to a house in the Dorton Branch community on Arcade Hill. A spokesperson for the fire department said...
wymt.com
Corbin woman indicted in 2021 deadly crash
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The driver involved in a 2021 deadly crash in Laurel County was indicted by a grand jury on Friday. 39-year-old Danielle M. Kelley was charged with murder and three counts of assault. Police said the crash happened on September 14, 2021 on U.S. 25 just...
WKYT 27
Spike in domestic homicides in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s been a record-breaking year of homicides in Lexington. The city surpassed its previous homicide record of 37 back in October. The record now sits at 41. At least a dozen of the city’s homicides in 2022 have been domestic violence related. Among Lexington’s...
wbontv.com
Vehicle theft reported over weekend in Ravenna
The Tan 2001 Jeep Cherokee vehicle in the feature picture was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory this weekend. The Estill County Sheriff’s Office is asking for assistance in locating the vehicle and getting it back to its rightful owner. Anyone with any information please contact Estill County...
WTVQ
Human remains found near I-75
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Police Department is conducting a death investigation after human remains were found Friday at around 2:10 p.m. near I-75. The Fayette County coroner says the partial human skeletal remains were found near the Paris Pike exit ramp off of I-75 Northbound. The coroner...
lakercountry.com
Theresa Wallen, age 64, of Russell Springs
Theresa Wallen, age 64, of Russell Springs, KY passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Russell County Hospital. She was born on Tuesday, November 04, 1958, in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was the daughter of:. Mother – Mary Florence Godby Stephens, who has preceded her in death. Father – Doyle...
