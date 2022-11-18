An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Drew Wilson Along with Deputy Skylar McFarland and shift Sgt. Travis Napier arrested Joshua E. Hizer age 28 of Cod Springs Rd., Manchester, KY early Friday morning November 18, 2022 at approximately 5:39 AM. The arrest occurred off Johnson Road, approximately 9 miles east of London after deputies were dispatched to investigate a reported injury traffic crash there. While enroute to the scene deputies learned that allegedly a vehicle had struck and partially traveled through a garage at a residence there.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO