Colorado board votes to change name of mountain honoring governor blamed for Sand Creek Massacre to Mount Blue Sky

coloradosun.com
Feds declare lesser prairie chicken “threatened” in Colorado, land use changes ahead
Federal wildlife officials have declared the boom-or-bust lesser prairie chicken a threatened species in Colorado, and endangered in states to the south, a goal of a long environmental campaign but a disappointment to farmers who fear new restrictions. “The lesser prairie chicken’s decline is a sign our native grasslands and...
coloradosun.com
Why the price of eggs went up in Colorado this year
In July, Natural Grocers reluctantly raised the price of free-range eggs by a dollar for members of its loyalty program. But as signs posted around the egg shelves reminded shoppers at the time, “Even at $2.99, they are still priced less than they are at other stores.”. The Lakewood-based...
Unmarked Graves + a Sad History of Colorado’s State Insane Asylum
Mental health facilities often have a tendency to be attached to a grim part of our nation's history. We hear tales of places like Waverly Hills Sanitorium and the countless deaths that accompanied widespread polio, tales of the infancy of lobotomization that effectively ruined countless lives, as well as numerous accounts of patient abuse in mental health facilities over the course of many years.
Colorado exhibit teaching what occurred in Sand Creek massacre
It's known as the deadliest day in Colorado's history. It's a memory that rips at the heartstrings of Waylon Rogers and his family, who are Cheyenne and traveled all the way from Montana, just to be present for the opening of the Sand Creek Massacre exhibition on Saturday at History Colorado."You really need to watch the movies over there, those are some of the hardest things, I cried. It never gets any easier," said Rogers, who was part of the council who helped curate the exhibition. "Everything we talked about in our meetings are here in these rooms. It's all...
cpr.org
Jared Polis calls on Colorado to ‘evangelize’ red flag gun laws in the wake of the Club Q shooting
Club Q Shooting — Who we lost | Latest updates | Resources | The suspect. While red flag laws have been on the books in the state since 2020, in the aftermath of this weekend's Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs, Gov. Jared Polis said the statute isn't being sufficiently used.
coloradosun.com
Mass shootings are increasing in Colorado. Here are three charts that explain the trend.
By one measure, the shooting at Club Q in Colorado Springs late Saturday and early Sunday was the worst the state has seen in more than a decade. The at least 22 victims — 5 killed and 17 injured by gunfire — are the most in a Colorado shooting since the July 2012 attack on a movie theater in Aurora.
coloradosun.com
Colorado’s soil moisture is better than in recent years. But that’s not saying much.
Fall soil conditions across the Upper Colorado River Basin are not as dry as in the past few years, but the amount of moisture packed into the dirt heading into winter is still below long-term averages, according to new modeling from the Colorado Basin River Forecast Center. “Across many of...
MSNBC
Colorado State House Rep. reacts to the Colorado Springs shooting
Colorado State House Rep. Brianna Titone is the state’s first openly transgender lawmaker. Titone shared some thoughts and emotions on the tragic Colorado Springs shooting with American Voices host Alicia Menendez.Nov. 21, 2022.
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Leading Conservatives Have Been Attacking LGBTQ people in Colorado. Here’s a Roundup of Examples.
This year, leading conservatives have waged war on LQBTQ people in Colorado. Here is a sample of recent stories in the Colorado Times Recorder about hostility or outright bigotry toward members of our LGBTQ community. Republicans are waging an all-out war on the rights and existence of transgender people this...
Can You Legally Record a Phone Call in Colorado?
If you've ever wondered if you were legally allowed to record a call here in Colorado then keep reading because we have your answer. Sometimes you think, "I wish I had recorded that" when on the phone when someone, but then probably question the legality of recording a phone call without an official disclaimer.
coloradosun.com
Xcel’s $32M plan for Sloan Lake area ignites debate over Colorado’s energy future
A relatively small Xcel Energy natural gas project to serve homes in the Sloan Lake area set off a major debate at the Colorado Public Utilities Commission over the state’s energy future and its goal to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Environmentalists, consumer advocates and commission staff opposed the $32...
Hours After Club Q Shooting, Right-Wing Account Attacks Colorado Drag Group
The Club Q shooting comes amid a rash of protests, threats and violent assaults against businesses that hosted drag events this year.
Is it Legal to Pan For Gold In Colorado?
Back in the 1800s, there were tons of gold to be found in Colorado, but what are the chances today?. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, gold seekers in Colorado still have the option to pan for gold, but there are a few things you should be aware of. Where...
History of mass shootings in Colorado
The Club Q in Colorado Springs shooting, sadly, is far from the first mass shooting in Colorado. In fact, the shooting comes just a week before the anniversary of the Planning Parenthood shooting in Colorado Springs in 2015 that left three dead. Police say five people are dead and 18...
Northern Colorado City Is Top 10 In The Country To Live Without A Car
Who needs cars in Colorado? Well, at least in one particular town you can manage according to this recent study that names this city a top ten city in the country to live without a car. A Northern Colorado City Ranked Top 10 Best To Live Without A Car. Remember...
See How Each Colorado County Has Voted In Boebert vs. Frisch Race
It's coming down to the wire between U.S. Representative Lauren Boebert and her challenger Adam Frisch. As of Wednesday evening, the Republican incumbent was leading the Democrat challenger by about 1,100 votes - and there are still votes to be counted in the 3rd Congressional District race. We should have...
Here’s the New Names of Boulder Colorado’s Snowplows
The time of year when snowplows and passenger vehicles coexist in the state of Colorado is a beautiful thing. Some people name their cars, so it's only right that snowplows sport a pretty cool nickname too. The City of Boulder has held its second annual snowplow naming contest and the...
History Will Be Made as Psychedelic Convention Comes to Colorado
Colorado has seen some big changes recently, notably the passing of a proposition decriminalizing psychedelic mushrooms this past election. Not missing a beat, a unique and groundbreaking convention will be coming to the state next year celebrating all things psychedelics. A Psychedelic Convention is Coming to Colorado. The convention will...
94kix.com
Can Drivers Turn Left at a Red Light in Colorado?
In most states, drivers are legally allowed to turn right at a red traffic light, however, some intersections will have obvious signage if this action is prohibited at a particular location. Regardless, those behind the wheel still have to come to a complete stop when the light turns red and also yield to pedestrians who may be crossing the street.
Experts: Colorado's recent snow not enough to cover drought
Colorado's recent series of snow storms have been helpful for combating Colorado's drought but still isn't nearly enough to help the state elevate out of its current drought-level status.Climatologists say the state would need two or three more equivalent snow storms soon in order to slightly move the state up to the next level of drought. "Although it is good to see a few inches on the ground, I don't expect this storm to move the needle much," said Peter Goble, Climatologist at the Colorado Climate Center for Colorado State University. 2023's moisture has been more kind to Colorado than...
