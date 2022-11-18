Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Salvation Army Christmas kickoff at SC State House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Salvation Army, Christmas has officially started with a kick off event on the steps of the State House. Salvation Army leaders say the Angel Tree program will give 2,500 midlands children presents this year and its Red Kettle Campaign is aiming to raise $300,000 thousand to fund next years programs.
City of Columbia offers free parking for Thanksgiving weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Parking Services will be supporting local business and the community by offering complimentary parking over the Thanksgiving holiday. Starting on Thursday November 24th, on-street meters will be free citywide until Sunday November 27th. On Friday November 25th and Saturday November 26th, all...
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
Chick-fil-A Supply establishing distribution center in Lexington County, S.C.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, announced plans to establish its newest distribution center in Lexington County. The company’s $80 million investment will create 165 new jobs. Located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, Chick-fil-A Supply’s Lexington County facility will help ensure restaurants have the supplies to […]
Chick-fil-A Supply to build $80M distribution facility in South Carolina
Chick-fil-A Supply, which was founded in 2020, supplements the restaurant’s distribution network and allows the company to maintain greater flexibility within its supply chain.
abccolumbia.com
Chick-fil-A opening new distribution facility in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)- The Office of the Governor announced Chick-fil-A Supply plans to invest $80 million in a new distribution center in Lexington County, creating 165 new job. Officials say the new facility, located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, will ensure restaurants have the needed supplies to...
wach.com
Two charged in West Columbia shooting
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a shooting in West Columbia Monday morning, according to the West Columbia Police Department. Police say, at 10:39 a.m., West Columbia Police Officers received a ShotSpotter alert indicating 10 rounds were fired at the 1200 block of Holland Street.
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip to your local antique mall can be an amazing experience. There's always something to find and for a good deal too! You never know what sort of cool items you'll be able to discover.
wach.com
"Very disappointing": Kershaw County church targeted by thief
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County church was targeted by thieves during this time of giving. “Very disappointing, but I believe a thief is going to be a thief. It doesn’t matter who his target is,” said Dean Elliott, Pastor of Cassatt Baptist Church. Surveillance...
CenterWell Home Health welcomed to Newberry
NEWBERRY — Recently, CenterWell Home Health opened it’s doors with its new name with a ribbon cutting, thanks to the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. Once Kindred at Home, CenterWell Home Health was re-branded by Humana Inc. in a national rollout and is enjoying their new location at 185 Executive Drive, Newberry.
The Oldest Bridge in South Carolina that Is Considered To Be "Haunted"
The Poinsett Bridge is the oldest span in South Carolina and perhaps in the entire Southeast. It was constructed in 1820 as a portion of a road from Columbia, South Carolina, to Saluda Mountain and was named after Joel Roberts Poinsett.
House fire displaces 3 in Cayce on Saturday
CAYCE, S.C. — Three people are out of their home following an intense house fire that was reported on Saturday. According to the Cayce Fire Department, the fire happened on Brookcliff Drive around 1:15 p.m. Photos shared by the department show six and seven-foot flames rising from the roof of a one-story brick home with firefighters working their way atop the structure to put it out.
Free Thanksgiving Dinner to be hosted in Greer
There will be a free Thanksgiving dinner in Greer on Thursday.
abccolumbia.com
Fireflies Holidays Lights at Segra Park kicks off November 19
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Columbia Fireflies are kicking off what they’re calling a ‘New Midlands Tradition’. Fireflies Holiday Lights will feature one million lights, shining bright, this season. According to a release from the Columbia Fireflies, Segra Park will be decked out with over one million LED...
Retired SC trooper accused of stealing property during crash investigation
A retired South Carolina trooper is accused of taking someone's property during a crash investigation in 2011 and later selling it.
WJCL
Missing in South Carolina: Deputies searching for runaway teen who may be traveling to Nebraska
CATAWBA, S.C. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Deputies in South Carolina are asking the public for help finding a missing teenage girl. Jennifer Lopez-Gonzalez, 16, was last seen the morning of Friday, November 18 when she was supposed to be going to school. According to the York County...
A pipe organ that's survived the test of time - over 150 years - has a future at an Irmo chruch
IRMO, S.C. — South Carolina has for many years had a front-row seat to American history - from the Revolutionary War to Civil Rights. Now, a church near Lake Murray has an instrument that has endured well over a century of that history itself. This almost 160-year-old pipe organ...
wach.com
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
Want to see some Christmas lights? Check out the Fireflies' display at Segra Park
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fireflies are starting a new holiday tradition: Fireflies Holiday Lights. Segra Park, the team's home field, will be decked out with over one million LED lights featuring 10 themed areas. The baseball field is located at 1640 Freed Street in the BullStreet District near downtown Columbia.
Chester Medical Center undergoes security upgrades as wing for prisoners set to open
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A hospital in South Carolina has undergone millions of dollars in security upgrades as prisoners will move into a new wing of the hospital. The South Carolina Department of Corrections will move the prisoners into the MUSC Chester Medical Center in the near future. Officials...
