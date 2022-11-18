ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Salvation Army Christmas kickoff at SC State House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – According to the Salvation Army, Christmas has officially started with a kick off event on the steps of the State House. Salvation Army leaders say the Angel Tree program will give 2,500 midlands children presents this year and its Red Kettle Campaign is aiming to raise $300,000 thousand to fund next years programs.
COLUMBIA, SC
City of Columbia offers free parking for Thanksgiving weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia Parking Services will be supporting local business and the community by offering complimentary parking over the Thanksgiving holiday. Starting on Thursday November 24th, on-street meters will be free citywide until Sunday November 27th. On Friday November 25th and Saturday November 26th, all...
COLUMBIA, SC
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina

If you live in South Carolina and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of three amazing pizza spots in South Carolina that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their impeccable service and absolutely delicious food.
SPARTANBURG, SC
Chick-fil-A Supply establishing distribution center in Lexington County, S.C.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – Chick-fil-A Supply, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chick-fil-A, announced plans to establish its newest distribution center in Lexington County. The company’s $80 million investment will create 165 new jobs. Located at Saxe Gotha Industrial Park in West Columbia, Chick-fil-A Supply’s Lexington County facility will help ensure restaurants have the supplies to […]
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
Two charged in West Columbia shooting

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Two people have been charged after a shooting in West Columbia Monday morning, according to the West Columbia Police Department. Police say, at 10:39 a.m., West Columbia Police Officers received a ShotSpotter alert indicating 10 rounds were fired at the 1200 block of Holland Street.
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
"Very disappointing": Kershaw County church targeted by thief

KERSHAW COUNTY, SC (WACH) — A Kershaw County church was targeted by thieves during this time of giving. “Very disappointing, but I believe a thief is going to be a thief. It doesn’t matter who his target is,” said Dean Elliott, Pastor of Cassatt Baptist Church. Surveillance...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
CenterWell Home Health welcomed to Newberry

NEWBERRY — Recently, CenterWell Home Health opened it’s doors with its new name with a ribbon cutting, thanks to the Newberry County Chamber of Commerce. Once Kindred at Home, CenterWell Home Health was re-branded by Humana Inc. in a national rollout and is enjoying their new location at 185 Executive Drive, Newberry.
NEWBERRY, SC
House fire displaces 3 in Cayce on Saturday

CAYCE, S.C. — Three people are out of their home following an intense house fire that was reported on Saturday. According to the Cayce Fire Department, the fire happened on Brookcliff Drive around 1:15 p.m. Photos shared by the department show six and seven-foot flames rising from the roof of a one-story brick home with firefighters working their way atop the structure to put it out.
CAYCE, SC
Fireflies Holidays Lights at Segra Park kicks off November 19

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)–The Columbia Fireflies are kicking off what they’re calling a ‘New Midlands Tradition’. Fireflies Holiday Lights will feature one million lights, shining bright, this season. According to a release from the Columbia Fireflies, Segra Park will be decked out with over one million LED...
COLUMBIA, SC
Midlands turkey giveaways hopes to give families food for Thanksgiving

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A couple of Midlands group has come together to ease the burden of holiday costs for families this holiday season. Saturday was a day of giving in the city of Columbia. Living Faith Christian Center, and Chophouse 75 each hosted free turkey drives with hundreds of turkeys handed out to those in need.
COLUMBIA, SC

