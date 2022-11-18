Read full article on original website
Kiwanis hold beachside Thanksgiving party
Saturday, the group organized a beach Thanksgiving party, where the public could gather together for some fun.
Marconews.com
3 To Do: Night Lights in the Garden, more
1. Starts Friday: Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden. Colorful lighting displays around the the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale. Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public, starting Nov. 7. Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275. 2. This weekend: ‘Other...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Sea Monkey Tavern & Grill brings back live entertainment
After being unable to provide live entertainment to customers for three months, Sea Monkey Tavern & Grill received its outdoor live music permit established by the Naples City Council on Wednesday. Sea Monkey is at the Shoppes at Dockside on Sixth Avenue South in the former spot of The Parrot...
Marconews.com
Social Scene: Kiwanis raise money for kids
Members of Marco Island Kiwanis Club sold 50/50 tickets at CJ’s On the Bay, to raise money to buy Christmas gifts for children at Manatee Elementary. Winner Carlos Arruda donated his winnings back to the club.
WINKNEWS.com
Araya Sushi Asian Grill closing, Red Lobster closes in Naples
Araya Sushi Asian Grill in North Naples is permanently closing the day before Thanksgiving after operating for more than nine years. . Araya opened in October 2014 in the former Dunkin’ Donuts space next to CiCi’s Pizza in Uptown Center, just east of Sam’s Club on Immokalee Road in North Naples. It was the second restaurant for residents Jon and On Augsondthung.
Marconews.com
‘10,000 Songs Show’ returns Dec. 5
Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month. J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” show is celebrating six years of new songs and stories. Starting Dec....
Marconews.com
SWFLA To Do List: John Henton at Off the Hook, more
Garden Club sale: Plants, fresh flowers, orchids, herb gardens. Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island will hold a plant and Thanksgiving fresh flower arrangement sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22, outdoors in the parking lot at Marco Lutheran Church. The sale includes potted plants for indoors and outdoors, beautiful Thanksgiving centerpieces with fresh flowers, orchids, succulent dish gardens, mixed planters ready for your porch, lanai or great room, and herb gardens. Club members will be available to answer your questions. Proceeds of the sale benefit Calusa Garden Club's college scholarships and the Club’s community garden sites in Marco Island parks such as the Butterfly Garden and the Blue Star Memorial.
Pine Island benefit concert happening today
The Rebuild Pine Island Concert Benefit is happening today from 12 to 5 p.m. at the Fine Swine Field
WINKNEWS.com
PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers
Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
WINKNEWS.com
The Cottages of Paradise Point on Fort Myers Beach reduced to an empty lot after Ian
The Cottages of Paradise Point have been on Fort Myers Beach for over 20 years, and now they’ve been demolished after Hurricane Ian. A site once filled with cottages transformed into a desolate empty lot after Hurricane Ian. Dennis and Lisa Greenspon told WINK News it would be too...
luxury-houses.net
Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida
211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
NBC 2
Golf carts burst into flames at The Dunes in Sanibel
SANIBEL, Fla. — Several golf carts in a parking lot burst into flames at The Dunes Golf & Tennis Club on Sanibel Friday afternoon. The Sanibel Fire Department was on the scene, putting water on the burning golf carts. Crews were able to extinguish the flames. The cause of...
WINKNEWS.com
SWFL woman becomes first-time homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity has helped a mother of six to officially become a first-time homeowner, and WINK News was there when they raised the walls for her new home. Janeisha Owens, a mother of six, works full-time and couldn’t afford to rent or own property in Southwest Florida until she found Habitat for Humanity.
businessobserverfl.com
$11M soap retailer plows ahead with post-Ian recovery
Key takeaway: Naples Soap Co. is on the road to reopening all its stores in Southwest Florida post-Hurricane. Core challenge: Balancing urgent tasks with long-term planning while keeping an eye on sales as the holiday season approaches. What’s next: Founder and CEO Deanna Wallin hopes the store with the most...
WINKNEWS.com
Raccoon attack puts woman in emergency room
A woman goes to the hospital after getting attacked by a raccoon while walking her dog in Jamaica Bay Village in Fort Myers. Gail Poirier was finishing a pleasant evening in her Jamaica Bay community for people 55 and older. “Louis, and I went for a walk. And it was...
santivachronicle.com
Family Takes Action To Help Island They Love Recover From Ian
Hurricane Ian left behind extensive damage to Sanibel Island, a place widely known for its amazing shelling, white-sand beach and focus on preserving nature and protecting wildlife. While the island is recovering from the storm, two people took action early on from a distance. The mother-daughter duo Kristin and Carol...
City of Naples looking at temporary housing on private properties
Jay Boodheshwar, Naples City Manager, said people are sending in applications to the city asking for RVs and trailers to be allowed on private properties, ranging from three months to three years.
Marconews.com
Q&A: Fort Myers airport provides important info for Thanksgiving travel
The folks at the Lee County Port Authority are gearing up for holiday season travel, starting with Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 24 this year. With a goal to keep things tame on the chaos meter, here's a Q&A regarding important information for travelers departing from Southwest Florida International Airport. Q....
santivachronicle.com
This Week’s Just Listed Properties on Sanibel
Provided by Pfeifer Realty Group based on information from the Sanibel & Captiva Islands Association of REALTORS for the period of 11/9/22 to 11/15/22.
Marconews.com
Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted
Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
Comments / 0