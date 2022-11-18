Garden Club sale: Plants, fresh flowers, orchids, herb gardens. Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island will hold a plant and Thanksgiving fresh flower arrangement sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22, outdoors in the parking lot at Marco Lutheran Church. The sale includes potted plants for indoors and outdoors, beautiful Thanksgiving centerpieces with fresh flowers, orchids, succulent dish gardens, mixed planters ready for your porch, lanai or great room, and herb gardens. Club members will be available to answer your questions. Proceeds of the sale benefit Calusa Garden Club's college scholarships and the Club’s community garden sites in Marco Island parks such as the Butterfly Garden and the Blue Star Memorial.

MARCO ISLAND, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO