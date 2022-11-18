ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Collier County, FL

Marconews.com

3 To Do: Night Lights in the Garden, more

1. Starts Friday: Johnsonville Night Lights in the Garden. Colorful lighting displays around the the garden areas, music, a faux campfire with tent for kids, refreshments for sale. Garden members can buy discounted tickets online now; the public, starting Nov. 7. Information at naplesgarden.org or 239-643-7275. 2. This weekend: ‘Other...
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Sea Monkey Tavern & Grill brings back live entertainment

After being unable to provide live entertainment to customers for three months, Sea Monkey Tavern & Grill received its outdoor live music permit established by the Naples City Council on Wednesday. Sea Monkey is at the Shoppes at Dockside on Sixth Avenue South in the former spot of The Parrot...
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

Social Scene: Kiwanis raise money for kids

Members of Marco Island Kiwanis Club sold 50/50 tickets at CJ’s On the Bay, to raise money to buy Christmas gifts for children at Manatee Elementary. Winner Carlos Arruda donated his winnings back to the club.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Araya Sushi Asian Grill closing, Red Lobster closes in Naples 

Araya Sushi Asian Grill in North Naples is permanently closing the day before Thanksgiving after operating for more than nine years. . Araya opened in October 2014 in the former Dunkin’ Donuts space next to CiCi’s Pizza in Uptown Center, just east of Sam’s Club on Immokalee Road in North Naples. It was the second restaurant for residents Jon and On Augsondthung. 
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

‘10,000 Songs Show’ returns Dec. 5

Visitors and locals alike have been packing the audience at Margood Harbor Theater in Goodland, to hear award winning songwriters play original Florida music every first Monday of the month. J. Robert’s “10,000 Songs from the 10,000 Islands” show is celebrating six years of new songs and stories. Starting Dec....
GOODLAND, FL
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: John Henton at Off the Hook, more

Garden Club sale: Plants, fresh flowers, orchids, herb gardens. Calusa Garden Club of Marco Island will hold a plant and Thanksgiving fresh flower arrangement sale from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 22, outdoors in the parking lot at Marco Lutheran Church. The sale includes potted plants for indoors and outdoors, beautiful Thanksgiving centerpieces with fresh flowers, orchids, succulent dish gardens, mixed planters ready for your porch, lanai or great room, and herb gardens. Club members will be available to answer your questions. Proceeds of the sale benefit Calusa Garden Club's college scholarships and the Club’s community garden sites in Marco Island parks such as the Butterfly Garden and the Blue Star Memorial.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
WINKNEWS.com

PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert in downtown Fort Myers

Sunday evening people are gathering for the PeaceVision Hurricane Ian Recovery Concert at the Caloosa Amphitheater in downtown Fort Myers. Despite the rain and overcast, people came and enjoyed the concert and fundraiser which wrapped up by 6:30 p.m. The concert benefitted The Harry Chapin Foodbank, The Lee County Coalition,...
FORT MYERS, FL
luxury-houses.net

Listed for $10.75 Million, This Classic Key West Style Home offers Expansive Views from Every Room in Naples, Florida

211 Bay Point, Naples, Florida is a classic Key West style home with over 100 ft waterfrontage has complete hurricane protection, wood paneling ceilings on the lanai, built in summer kitchen. This Home in Naples offers 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms with over 5,200 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 211 Bay Point, please contact Margo T Holloway (Phone: 239-269-4713) at Downing Frye Realty Inc for full support and perfect service.
NAPLES, FL
NBC 2

Golf carts burst into flames at The Dunes in Sanibel

SANIBEL, Fla. — Several golf carts in a parking lot burst into flames at The Dunes Golf & Tennis Club on Sanibel Friday afternoon. The Sanibel Fire Department was on the scene, putting water on the burning golf carts. Crews were able to extinguish the flames. The cause of...
SANIBEL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

SWFL woman becomes first-time homeowner thanks to Habitat for Humanity

Habitat for Humanity has helped a mother of six to officially become a first-time homeowner, and WINK News was there when they raised the walls for her new home. Janeisha Owens, a mother of six, works full-time and couldn’t afford to rent or own property in Southwest Florida until she found Habitat for Humanity.
CAPE CORAL, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$11M soap retailer plows ahead with post-Ian recovery

Key takeaway: Naples Soap Co. is on the road to reopening all its stores in Southwest Florida post-Hurricane. Core challenge: Balancing urgent tasks with long-term planning while keeping an eye on sales as the holiday season approaches. What’s next: Founder and CEO Deanna Wallin hopes the store with the most...
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Raccoon attack puts woman in emergency room

A woman goes to the hospital after getting attacked by a raccoon while walking her dog in Jamaica Bay Village in Fort Myers. Gail Poirier was finishing a pleasant evening in her Jamaica Bay community for people 55 and older. “Louis, and I went for a walk. And it was...
FORT MYERS, FL
santivachronicle.com

Family Takes Action To Help Island They Love Recover From Ian

Hurricane Ian left behind extensive damage to Sanibel Island, a place widely known for its amazing shelling, white-sand beach and focus on preserving nature and protecting wildlife. While the island is recovering from the storm, two people took action early on from a distance. The mother-daughter duo Kristin and Carol...
SANIBEL, FL
Marconews.com

Q&A: Fort Myers airport provides important info for Thanksgiving travel

The folks at the Lee County Port Authority are gearing up for holiday season travel, starting with Thanksgiving, which is Nov. 24 this year. With a goal to keep things tame on the chaos meter, here's a Q&A regarding important information for travelers departing from Southwest Florida International Airport. Q....
FORT MYERS, FL
Marconews.com

Fort Myers Beach manager, formerly a Marco manager, ousted

Shortly after the Nov. 8 election, former Marco Island city manager Roger Hernstadt has now left his follow-up post with Fort Myers Beach Town Council. With the new Town Council in place, members quickly moved to make the change in its leadership. Critical of Hernstadt’s handling of the Hurricane Ian...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL

