Read full article on original website
Related
England confirm they will take the knee in World Cup opener vs Iran
England manager Gareth Southgate has confirmed the side will take the knee against Iran in their World Cup opener.
Portugal vs Ghana - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the Group H clash between Portugal and Ghana including team news, lineups & predictions.
Why is there so much injury-time at the World Cup?
Why there's so much time being added on at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
How can Wales qualify for the World Cup knockout stages?
Wales' return to the World Cup began with a 1-1 draw against the USA. Group B is poised to be tight, so how can the Welsh progress into the round of 16?
Twitter reacts as Ecuador cruise to victory over Qatar in World Cup opening game
How Twitter reacted to Ecuador making light work of Qatar at the opening game of the 2022 World Cup.
United States vs Wales - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of the World Cup meeting between the United States and Wales in Group B, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Atiba Hutchinson looking to make World Cup history with Canada
Atiba Hutchinson is set to make his World Cup bow at the age of 39 - where he'll become one of the oldest players ever to play in tournament history.
What is England's biggest World Cup win?
England opened their World Cup campaign in pretty much the best possible fashion, tearing Iran apart in a 6-2 win at the Khalifa International Stadium - but the result is not their biggest at the tournament.
How to watch the World Cup in the UK today - Monday 21 November
How to watch the World Cup on Monday 21 November, with England vs Iran, Senegal vs Netherlands and USA vs Wales all televised and available to stream.
Canada predicted lineup vs Belgium - World Cup
Canada's predicted starting XI for their World Cup opener against Belgium.
Senegal 0-2 Netherlands: Player ratings as Dutch labour to opening World Cup win
Who impressed and who did not as Netherlands got their World Cup campaign off to a winning start against Senegal?
England vs Iran - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of England's opening World Cup match against Iran, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Denmark vs Tunisia - World Cup: Team news, lineups & prediction
Preview of Denmark's World Cup match against Tunisia, including team news, lineups and prediction.
Canada 'believe' they can compete at World Cup, says Jonathan Osorio
Canadian Men's National Team midfielder Jonathan Osorio has claimed there's no more 'hope' in the squad about competing at the World Cup; only 'belief'.
Twitter reacts as England thump Iran in opening World Cup game
Twitter reacts as England thump Iran in opening World Cup game.
Why can't Harry Kane wear the One Love armband at the World Cup?
England and other European nations were set to wear 'One Love' captain's armbands at the World Cup, but FIFA's threats have seen them back down.
World Cup 2018: Didier Deschamps delivers for France
World Cup 2018: Didier Deschamps delivers for France.
Alphonso Davies declares himself 'ready to start' for Canada against Belgium
Alphonso Davies has given the Canadian Men's National Team a huge boost by declaring himself fit to face Belgium on Wednesday.
World Cup Day 2 roundup: England thrash Iran; Wales rescue draw vs USA; Netherlands beat Senegal
Live text coverage of day two of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Qatar 0-2 Ecuador: Player ratings as La Tricolor win World Cup opener
Match report and player ratings from Qatar vs Ecuador at the World Cup.
90min
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0