WalletHub Arms Black Friday Shoppers with 2022 Info on Where Their Budgets Will Go Further
WalletHub's 2022 list of Black Friday best deals should help in-store and online purchasers this season. WalletHub has released its 2022 list of Black Friday best deals, culled from survey data on 4,000 deals from 16 of the biggest U.S. retailers. Adam McCann, WalletHub financial writer, amassed the details. Analysts...
Hiring Chesco: Giving Thanks This Holiday Season
With the holiday season just around the corner, this is the perfect time for businesses to show appreciation for their employees and to focus on employee recognition, according to Refresh Leadership, a blog of Express Employment Professionals.
West Chester-Based QVC Launches Livestream Shopping on The Roku Channel
West Chester-based QVC and its sister network HSN recently launched livestream video shopping experiences on The Roku Channel. QVC and HSN are the first livestream shopping channels on the leader in free, ad-supported streaming TV that reaches U.S. households with around 80 million people. The two shopping networks will offer...
TLC – Trust and Authentic Engagement Pt. 2: “Open Trust-Building Conversations”
In Part 1 of this “Trust and Engagement” series, we discussed strategies to help school counselors build and restore student trust where it would not evolve naturally, particularly in diverse school environments.
