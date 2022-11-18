ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Save the Date: Giving Tuesday Is Coming Up Nov. 29 for PIT

Did you know that most Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) students have a gap in funding to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid?. Some cannot afford to continue college due to the size of the gap. Others juggle their monthly bills, choosing between paying their rent, childcare, utilities,...
MEDIA, PA
Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown

The 400 unit luxury housing complex will be located in Downingtown.Photo byImage via The Daily Local News. Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
West Chester’s Pine Street Gears Up for Bike Building Party

Pine Street Carpenter's 12th annual bike build in 2019 built the 1000th bike for the project. Over 100 volunteers are gearing up for Pine Street Carpenter’s 15th annual 100 Wheels Project. The West Chester remodeling company hosts this community service event to build bikes for underserved children, according to The Daily Local News.
WEST CHESTER, PA
VISTA Careers: Qlik

Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended, curiosity-driven exploration, giving everyone — at any skill level — the ability to make real discoveries that lead to real outcomes and transformative changes.
KING OF PRUSSIA, PA
