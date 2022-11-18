Read full article on original website
Two Chester County Hospitals Receive Top Marks From Nonprofit Hospital Safety Grade
A newly released report by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, an employer-driven, safety-focused rating system, has awarded top marks to two Chester County hospitals. The Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report graded hospitals based on their care during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw years of patient safety progress reversed. “For a...
‘I’m Honored to Do the Work I Do’: CCOIC Promotes Javonna Wylie to Director of Workforce Reintegration
Javonna Wylie.Photo byImage via Javonna Wylie. The Chester County OIC, a nonprofit organization that aids adults by supplying educational and employment opportunities, has recently promoted West Chester native Javonna Wylie to the position of Director of Workforce Reintegration.
New West Chester Mural Highlights the Work of Friends Association
Jennifer Lopez, CEO of the Friends Association, speaks at a wall mural dedication in West Chester. You can’t miss it if you are walking, driving, or biking down West Chestnut Street in West Chester. It covers an entire outside wall at the building that houses the offices of the...
Chester County Leadership: Eric Davies, President, Wurzak Hotel Group
Eric Davies, President of the Wurzak Hotel Group, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Trenton, New Jersey, his childhood love of sports, and his early entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic. He went to LaSalle University intending to pursue a career in criminal justice, but a part-time job at a hotel revealed his passion for the hospitality industry.
Project W Scholarship Grants to Aid P.I.T. Women Nursing Students
Image via the Pennsylvania Institute of Technology. The Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) in Media has received a $12,000 grant from Project W that will provide academic scholarships to women nursing students at P.I.T. who are living in Delaware County.
Lamb McErlane Partner Featured on Podcast About Healthcare Business Consultants
Bill Kalogredis.Photo byImage via Lamb McErlane. Lamb McErlane partner Vasilios J. “Bill” Kalogredis was a guest speaker on the National Society of Certified Healthcare Business Consultants (NSCHBC) Edge Podcast. Kalogredis spoke with Edge Podcast host Terry A. Fletcher on the Private Equity Pro’s and Con’s in the Medical and Dental Space.
Save the Date: Giving Tuesday Is Coming Up Nov. 29 for PIT
Did you know that most Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) students have a gap in funding to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid?. Some cannot afford to continue college due to the size of the gap. Others juggle their monthly bills, choosing between paying their rent, childcare, utilities,...
Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners
Photo byImage via SCORE Chester & Delaware Counties. SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. The Basics of E-commerce – How to Establish Your Online Presence.
Malvern Bank Seminar to Share How to Make the Most of Charitable Giving
Malvern Bank will host a free seminar “Gainful Giving: A Charitable Giving Seminar” – on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Historic Yellow Springs at 1701 Art School Rd in Chester Springs. The seminar’s featured speaker is Laura Fredricks, an international consultant, speaker, and best-selling author. Fredricks has been...
Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown
The 400 unit luxury housing complex will be located in Downingtown.Photo byImage via The Daily Local News. Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News.
West Chester’s Pine Street Gears Up for Bike Building Party
Pine Street Carpenter's 12th annual bike build in 2019 built the 1000th bike for the project. Over 100 volunteers are gearing up for Pine Street Carpenter’s 15th annual 100 Wheels Project. The West Chester remodeling company hosts this community service event to build bikes for underserved children, according to The Daily Local News.
Top 10 Highest Paying Jobs in the Philly Area That Require a Bachelor’s
In the age of highly competitive careers, having a bachelor’s degree can make a world of difference. Here’s the top ten highest paying jobs in the Philly-Camden-Wilmington area that requires a Bachelor’s, according to Stacker.com:. 10. Personal Financial Advisors. Crunching numbers makes numbers! Financial advisors make about...
Holiday Mash-Up: Tours of Pottstown’s Historic Homes in Dec. Finery Fund July 4 Celebration
Pottstown's historic homes, like this Victorian, will be dressed for the holidays and tourable in a fundraising event for the borough's 2023 July 4 programming. GoFourth, the Independence Day celebration in Pottstown, is getting a little early Christmas present from a Dec. 4 day of touring the borough’s decorated homes.
See Where Chester County Ranks Among Healthiest Communities in Nation
Chester County has once again ranked among the 500 healthiest communities in the nation, this time making it into the top 100, according to a new ranking published by U.S. News & World Report. The annual ranking measures close to 3,000 counties and county equivalents on 89 metrics across the...
CEO of Popular Barstool Sports Visits West Chester to Review Local Pizzerias
Notoriously hard to please foodie and Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy visited West Chester last week for his One Bite Pizza Review series, and quickly realized that local pizzerias live up to the hype, writes Mac Bullock for the Chester Daily Voice. Portnoy sampled three pies and seemed pleased with...
YMCA of Greater Brandywine Spreads Kindness with Thanksgiving Baskets and Holiday Angels
Image via YMCA of Greater Brandywine. Many associate November as a time of plenty – cups full of pumpkin spice, plates full of food and hearts full of gratitude. Yet for nearly 25,000 residents of Chester County, food insecurity will be top of mind this month.
West Chester Woman Who Met Civil Rights Activist Rosa Parks Celebrates 100th Birthday
Lilian DeBaptiste, Mayor of West Chester, proclaimed Nov. 16, 2022 as “Myrtle Nash Day” to celebrate the local woman’s long, loving, and successful life on her 100th birthday, according to a staff report from the Daily Local News. Nash celebrated the big day with her family and...
Boyds in Wayne is Iconic Clothier’s First Permanent Store Outside of Philadelphia in Over Eight Decades
For the first time in its 84-year history, iconic clothier Boyds opened a permanent store outside of Philadelphia in September in Wayne, writes Bob Fernandez for The Philadelphia Inquirer. The high-end retailer tested out the suburban waters with a pop-up in late 2020. At that time, its Center City store...
VISTA Careers: Qlik
Based in King of Prussia and operating in more than 100 countries, Qlik helps enterprises around the world move faster, work smarter, and lead the way forward with an end-to-end solution for getting value out of data. Its platform is the only one on the market that allows for open-ended, curiosity-driven exploration, giving everyone — at any skill level — the ability to make real discoveries that lead to real outcomes and transformative changes.
Friends Association Grocery Gift Card Collection Helps Ensure a Happy Thanksgiving Meal
The Friends Association in Chester County is collecting grocery store gift cards as part of its annual Thanksgiving Gift Card Drive to help offset the cost of Thanksgiving dinners for families. Support is needed now more than ever because of rising food prices. Thanksgiving marks the start of the holiday...
