ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oak Ridge, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYSH AM 1380

Tisa Farmer, age 57 of Clinton

Tisa Farmer, age 57 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Tisa was born on February 27, 1965, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Throughout her life, she loved going to the beach but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Tisa was a Christian that loved her Lord. She is preceded in death by her father, Hubert Webber, and brother, Terry Webber.
CLINTON, TN
WYSH AM 1380

Local Sports Update: Mavs boatrace Green Devils; Dragon hoops sweeps Powell

4A: Anderson County 38 Greeneville 7…The Anderson County Mavericks left no doubt on Friday night, advancing to their first state semifinal since 1996 with a dominant performance against previously undefeated and top-ranked Greeneville at Maverick Stadium. Mr. Football Finalist Walker Martinez threw three touchdown passes—including two to Bryson Vowell—and...
ANDERSON COUNTY, TN
eastridgenewsonline.com

Buckner Makes History at HCSO

Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
HAMILTON COUNTY, TN
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Tennessee

The Volunteer State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Sevier County, you might just want to visit.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
livability.com

Transportation is Cutting-Edge in Blount County

New infrastructure developments are paving the way for a growing economy in Blount County. Blount County is on the move. As one long-term airport infrastructure project is completed, a much-needed road project is just about to begin. And both are poised to serve Blount County’s residents and burgeoning business community long into the future.
BLOUNT COUNTY, TN
WBIR

New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

TDOT announces pre-Turkey Day work, possible lane closures

TDOT has announced the following road projects in East Tennessee:. ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 126: On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
wvlt.tv

Apartment residents displaced due to longer-than-expected renovation time

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temeka Webb with Community Preservation Partners said the company had plans to revitalize the entire complex and bring self-help resources to its tenants. On Wednesday, several residents told WVLT News they were unhappy with how long the process was taking. Resident Connie Wykle said she and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

1 dead after hit-and-run crash; Knoxville police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead after a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash on Magnolia Avenue Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at around 8:20 p.m., KPD officials responded to the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue to find a man who was reportedly struck while crossing the road by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to a release.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Jefferson Co. woman charged after mother dies in hospital, police say

NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - A New Market woman has been charged after her mother died in the hospital Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Jefferson County deputies responded to Jefferson Memorial Hospital on a report of possible elder abuse. Once on the scene, medical staff told officials that EMS had brought in a 71-year-old woman in critical condition. She was identified as Sylvia E. Rollins.
NEW MARKET, TN
WBIR

ORNL research team says they found genes responsible for autism

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Oak Ridge National Laboratory research team said they may have discovered the genes responsible for autism through the lab's powerful computing. The scientists said they hope their discovery will enable precision medicine, personalized for each person with autism. "If you've seen one case of autism,...
OAK RIDGE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

THP: 1 dead in Campbell crash

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a young woman was killed late Tuesday night when the car she was a passenger in crashed in Campbell County. The THP says that a Nissan Pathfinder driven by 18-year-old Daniel Stanfield of LaFollette went off the side of Fincastle Road while trying to negotiate a curve. The vehicle then crashed through a fence and then collided on its passenger side with a tree.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy