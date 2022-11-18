Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Man pulls out an AK-47 and lands himself in jail over a $6 pizzaRickyKnoxville, TN
Tisa Farmer, age 57 of Clinton
Tisa Farmer, age 57 of Clinton passed away at her residence on Saturday, November 19, 2022. Tisa was born on February 27, 1965, in Knoxville, Tennessee. Throughout her life, she loved going to the beach but most of all she loved spending time with her grandchildren. Tisa was a Christian that loved her Lord. She is preceded in death by her father, Hubert Webber, and brother, Terry Webber.
Local Sports Update: Mavs boatrace Green Devils; Dragon hoops sweeps Powell
4A: Anderson County 38 Greeneville 7…The Anderson County Mavericks left no doubt on Friday night, advancing to their first state semifinal since 1996 with a dominant performance against previously undefeated and top-ranked Greeneville at Maverick Stadium. Mr. Football Finalist Walker Martinez threw three touchdown passes—including two to Bryson Vowell—and...
Oak Ridge Boys celebrating 'Christmas In Tennessee' with dinner show at Opryland
The Oak Ridge Boys are in the holiday spirit as they prepare for the opening of their "Christmas in Tennessee" Dinner Show at the Gaylord Opryland Resort.
wvlt.tv
‘No strings attached’ | Thousands of free meals donated ahead of holiday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and one East Tennessee church is making sure all families can enjoy Thanksgiving dinner by donating thousands of meals to the community. “Thank you so much. Happy Thanksgiving!” said one woman as she walked away with a box full...
Twins born from embryos frozen nearly 30 years ago break record
A fertility clinic in Knoxville has broken yet another record through its embryo adoption program, and this time, twins were born.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Buckner Makes History at HCSO
Becomes First Female Motor Traffic Deputy in Department. Sheriff Austin Garrett and the men and women of the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office are proud to announce Traffic Homicide Investigator Ashley Buckner has successfully completed Law Enforcement Motor School in Knox County, Tennessee, officially making her the first female in our agency’s 200-year history to be certified as a Motor Deputy.
Jefferson County Schools closing for illness ahead of Thanksgiving
Another East Tennessee school system is closing for illness. Jefferson County Schools shared Friday evening that they would be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22 due to illness.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Tennessee
The Volunteer State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Sevier County, you might just want to visit.
1 Person Died In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Knoxville (Knoxville, TN)
The Police Department reported a mult-vehicle crash in Knoxville. The accident happened on Pellissippi Parkway near Kingston Pike early Friday. Eduardo Deavila, 33 was traveling the wrong way on I-140 W when it struck another car, which then struck the third car.
Frost flowers form in Tennessee park as temperatures drop
Tennessee State Park Ranger Stephanie Mueller captured a unique sighting of frost flowers during her hike at Seven Islands State Birding Park.
livability.com
Transportation is Cutting-Edge in Blount County
New infrastructure developments are paving the way for a growing economy in Blount County. Blount County is on the move. As one long-term airport infrastructure project is completed, a much-needed road project is just about to begin. And both are poised to serve Blount County’s residents and burgeoning business community long into the future.
Woman charged with elder neglect after death at Jefferson Memorial Hospital
A New Market woman has been arrested on a charge of aggravated neglect after investigators responded to Jefferson Memorial Hospital on a report of possible elder abuse.
New data reveals more than a dozen food deserts in Knoxville
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — "Food Desert" is a term used to describe areas where access to healthy and affordable food is limited. Rural and minority communities are disproportionately impacted by food deserts, and according to United Way, that’s certainly the case in Knox County. More than 50,000 people...
TDOT announces pre-Turkey Day work, possible lane closures
TDOT has announced the following road projects in East Tennessee:. ANDERSON COUNTY, I-75 South near Mile Marker 126: On Tuesday, November 22, 2022, motorists should be alert for possible temporary lane closures between the hours of 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. as crews perform roadway maintenance activities. Motorists should be alert for workers present, slow or stopped traffic, expect potential delays, and use extreme caution through this area.
wvlt.tv
Apartment residents displaced due to longer-than-expected renovation time
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Temeka Webb with Community Preservation Partners said the company had plans to revitalize the entire complex and bring self-help resources to its tenants. On Wednesday, several residents told WVLT News they were unhappy with how long the process was taking. Resident Connie Wykle said she and...
wvlt.tv
1 dead after hit-and-run crash; Knoxville police investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead after a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash on Magnolia Avenue Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at around 8:20 p.m., KPD officials responded to the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue to find a man who was reportedly struck while crossing the road by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to a release.
wvlt.tv
Jefferson Co. woman charged after mother dies in hospital, police say
NEW MARKET, Tenn. (WVLT) - A New Market woman has been charged after her mother died in the hospital Wednesday, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Jefferson County deputies responded to Jefferson Memorial Hospital on a report of possible elder abuse. Once on the scene, medical staff told officials that EMS had brought in a 71-year-old woman in critical condition. She was identified as Sylvia E. Rollins.
Mandatory life in prison sentences 'unconstitutional' for juveniles in TN
The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that sentencing juveniles to life in prison is unconstitutional because it is cruel and unusual punishment.
ORNL research team says they found genes responsible for autism
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An Oak Ridge National Laboratory research team said they may have discovered the genes responsible for autism through the lab's powerful computing. The scientists said they hope their discovery will enable precision medicine, personalized for each person with autism. "If you've seen one case of autism,...
THP: 1 dead in Campbell crash
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a young woman was killed late Tuesday night when the car she was a passenger in crashed in Campbell County. The THP says that a Nissan Pathfinder driven by 18-year-old Daniel Stanfield of LaFollette went off the side of Fincastle Road while trying to negotiate a curve. The vehicle then crashed through a fence and then collided on its passenger side with a tree.
