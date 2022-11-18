It feels like there is always something trending from Lululemon. From must-have leggings that take you from exercise to errands, to a sold-out fanny pack(?!), the brand seems to stay at the top of our minds, and our search bars. Though Lululemon makes workout essentials, which now even includes their own line of running shoes, their products are still priced closer to premium territory. And while deals do definitely exist, you have to know where to find them. Thankfully, we’ve done the hard work for you and found one of the best deals that Lululemon currently has to offer—while it lasts.

46 MINUTES AGO