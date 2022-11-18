Read full article on original website
‘I’m Honored to Do the Work I Do’: CCOIC Promotes Javonna Wylie to Director of Workforce Reintegration
Javonna Wylie.Photo byImage via Javonna Wylie. The Chester County OIC, a nonprofit organization that aids adults by supplying educational and employment opportunities, has recently promoted West Chester native Javonna Wylie to the position of Director of Workforce Reintegration.
WCU Continues Tradition of Collecting Holiday Items to Aid Promise Program Students
During its five-week winter break when most students leave campus, WCU will continue its tradition of helping Promise Program students who do not have homes by providing — at no cost — rooms in the residence halls, meals, and the friendship of university staff. Thanks to a university-wide...
New West Chester Mural Highlights the Work of Friends Association
Jennifer Lopez, CEO of the Friends Association, speaks at a wall mural dedication in West Chester. You can’t miss it if you are walking, driving, or biking down West Chestnut Street in West Chester. It covers an entire outside wall at the building that houses the offices of the...
Save the Date: Giving Tuesday Is Coming Up Nov. 29 for PIT
Did you know that most Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) students have a gap in funding to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid?. Some cannot afford to continue college due to the size of the gap. Others juggle their monthly bills, choosing between paying their rent, childcare, utilities,...
Chester County Boasts Multiple Milestones in Past Year
More than 150 of the region’s top business and community leaders spanning every major industry in Chester County attended the annual CCEDC Stakeholders’ Breakfast. The Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) has released its top milestones for Chester County in fiscal year 2021-2022, after a year of incredible growth despite economic uncertainty, inflation, and the remnants of a global pandemic.
Two Chester County Hospitals Receive Top Marks From Nonprofit Hospital Safety Grade
A newly released report by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, an employer-driven, safety-focused rating system, has awarded top marks to two Chester County hospitals. The Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report graded hospitals based on their care during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw years of patient safety progress reversed. “For a...
Lamb McErlane Partner Featured on Podcast About Healthcare Business Consultants
Bill Kalogredis.Photo byImage via Lamb McErlane. Lamb McErlane partner Vasilios J. “Bill” Kalogredis was a guest speaker on the National Society of Certified Healthcare Business Consultants (NSCHBC) Edge Podcast. Kalogredis spoke with Edge Podcast host Terry A. Fletcher on the Private Equity Pro’s and Con’s in the Medical and Dental Space.
Malvern Bank Seminar to Share How to Make the Most of Charitable Giving
Malvern Bank will host a free seminar “Gainful Giving: A Charitable Giving Seminar” – on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at Historic Yellow Springs at 1701 Art School Rd in Chester Springs. The seminar’s featured speaker is Laura Fredricks, an international consultant, speaker, and best-selling author. Fredricks has been...
Check Out These Upcoming SCORE Webinars for Business Owners
Photo byImage via SCORE Chester & Delaware Counties. SCORE Chester and Delaware Counties are offering the following upcoming free SCORE small business webinars. The Basics of E-commerce – How to Establish Your Online Presence.
Holy Family University Receives $2 Million Grant from Pennsylvania Program to Revitalize College Hall
The grant will allow the university to renovate one of its major halls. Holy Family University has just received a major grant that will allow the school to revitalize one of its most important halls. Pennsylvania State Senator Jimmy Dillon has announced that the university will receive a $2 million...
Chester County Leadership: Eric Davies, President, Wurzak Hotel Group
Eric Davies, President of the Wurzak Hotel Group, spoke to VISTA Today about growing up in Trenton, New Jersey, his childhood love of sports, and his early entrepreneurial spirit and work ethic. He went to LaSalle University intending to pursue a career in criminal justice, but a part-time job at a hotel revealed his passion for the hospitality industry.
‘I Love Doing What I Do’: Chester County Hospital Welcomes New Behavioral Health Team
Getting the right care in the right place is what every person wants and needs when they are experiencing a health problem — and that’s equally true whether it’s a question of physical health, psychiatric health, or both. At Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital (CCH), a new behavioral health team established in the last few years is rising to meet a surging need among patients.
Harcum College Hosts Personalized Fall Open House on Nov. 19
The Admissions Department at Harcum College organizes a team costume every year. Harcum's President Jon Jay DeTemple as Ken joined eight career-ready major Barbies: (left to right) Early Childhood Education, Vet Nursing, Histotechnician, Criminal Justice, Dental Hygiene, Fashion Programs, Business Management and Women’s Soccer–all programs which guests to the Fall Open House on Sat., Nov. 19 can learn more about.
glensidelocal.com
Willow Grove’s ECAT spotlights high school senior Vanessa Hurgunow
Upper Moreland High School senior Vanessa Hurgunow recently received a spotlight on behalf of Eastern Center for Arts & Technology’s new Exercise Science and Rehabilitation program, which began this year. Vanessa is one of the first students to participate in the program. She said:. Working out has always been...
Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery
Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown
The 400 unit luxury housing complex will be located in Downingtown.Photo byImage via The Daily Local News. Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News.
North Broad Street Church Revived with Community Impact Reuse Plan
There are an estimated 800 buildings in Philadelphia that were erected as houses of worship. The number of churches currently in use is far fewer, and each year a few succumb to the wrecking ball. Others get repurposed into homes, an attractive reuse of the striking stone, stained glass, and other architectural features that many contain.
Chester County Farmer of the Year Award Presented to Kennett Square Man
Pictured center with framed award is Jamie Hicks and his family. Others pictured include members of the Chester County Commissioners and Chester County Ag Council. The Chester County Commissioners and Chester County Agricultural Development Council have presented the 2022 Chester County Farmer of the Year award to Jamie Hicks of Kennett Square, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News.
Holiday Mash-Up: Tours of Pottstown’s Historic Homes in Dec. Finery Fund July 4 Celebration
Pottstown's historic homes, like this Victorian, will be dressed for the holidays and tourable in a fundraising event for the borough's 2023 July 4 programming. GoFourth, the Independence Day celebration in Pottstown, is getting a little early Christmas present from a Dec. 4 day of touring the borough’s decorated homes.
Friends of Clark Park is collecting community input for a new ‘Master Plan,’ though residents say they don’t want major changes
Clark Park, a favorite West Philadelphia public space, may be seeing some changes in the future. Friends of Clark Park, a local volunteer organization, is coordinating a new “Master Plan” for the park. Board President Andrew Bowers, West Philadelphia resident of 20 years, says the plan will be...
