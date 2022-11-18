ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, PA

VISTA.Today

Save the Date: Giving Tuesday Is Coming Up Nov. 29 for PIT

Did you know that most Pennsylvania Institute of Technology (P.I.T.) students have a gap in funding to complete their education, even after exhausting financial aid?. Some cannot afford to continue college due to the size of the gap. Others juggle their monthly bills, choosing between paying their rent, childcare, utilities,...
MEDIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Boasts Multiple Milestones in Past Year

More than 150 of the region’s top business and community leaders spanning every major industry in Chester County attended the annual CCEDC Stakeholders’ Breakfast. The Chester County Economic Development Council (CCEDC) has released its top milestones for Chester County in fiscal year 2021-2022, after a year of incredible growth despite economic uncertainty, inflation, and the remnants of a global pandemic.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

‘I Love Doing What I Do’: Chester County Hospital Welcomes New Behavioral Health Team

Getting the right care in the right place is what every person wants and needs when they are experiencing a health problem — and that’s equally true whether it’s a question of physical health, psychiatric health, or both. At Penn Medicine Chester County Hospital (CCH), a new behavioral health team established in the last few years is rising to meet a surging need among patients.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

Harcum College Hosts Personalized Fall Open House on Nov. 19

The Admissions Department at Harcum College organizes a team costume every year. Harcum's President Jon Jay DeTemple as Ken joined eight career-ready major Barbies: (left to right) Early Childhood Education, Vet Nursing, Histotechnician, Criminal Justice, Dental Hygiene, Fashion Programs, Business Management and Women’s Soccer–all programs which guests to the Fall Open House on Sat., Nov. 19 can learn more about.
glensidelocal.com

Willow Grove’s ECAT spotlights high school senior Vanessa Hurgunow

Upper Moreland High School senior Vanessa Hurgunow recently received a spotlight on behalf of Eastern Center for Arts & Technology’s new Exercise Science and Rehabilitation program, which began this year. Vanessa is one of the first students to participate in the program. She said:. Working out has always been...
WILLOW GROVE, PA
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
VISTA.Today

Ground Broken for Luxury Housing Complex in Downingtown

The 400 unit luxury housing complex will be located in Downingtown.Photo byImage via The Daily Local News. Fernmoor Homes has officially broke ground for the 400-unit luxury development coming to Downingtown. Mi-Place will offer 200 three-bedroom homes with garages and 200 one and two-bedroom apartments, according to The Daily Local News.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
VISTA.Today

Chester County Farmer of the Year Award Presented to Kennett Square Man

Pictured center with framed award is Jamie Hicks and his family. Others pictured include members of the Chester County Commissioners and Chester County Ag Council. The Chester County Commissioners and Chester County Agricultural Development Council have presented the 2022 Chester County Farmer of the Year award to Jamie Hicks of Kennett Square, according to a staff report from The Daily Local News.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
VISTA.Today

VISTA.Today

Chester County, PA
