Bucks County, PA

This Bucks County School District is Making a Big Change to How Parents Can Access Report Cards

By John Fey
 4 days ago
Image via iStock

The school district is making some changes to how parents can access their children's grades.

One of Bucks County’s largest school districts will be implementing a new method for parents to access their children’s grades.

The Pennsbury School District, based out of Fallsington, recently announced that they will be making a change to how parents in the district will be able to see students’ report cards.

Having once utilized the Home Access Center program, which allowed parents to view their children’s report cards digitally, the district will now use PowerSchool to display online grades.

“Over the next few years, we will begin to review our reporting and assessment practices with a focus on supporting the learning process, encouraging the success of all students, and ensuring student understanding of classroom material,” the school district said online.

“We are fortunate that we can undertake this important work because we have excellent teachers and educational professionals who work hard to support their students.”

Learn more about the recent implementation at the official website of the Pennsbury School District.

sju.edu

University Reveals Campus Master Plan Projects Aimed at Maximizing the Student Experience

Students, faculty and staff enjoyed a first look at many in-progress and coming-soon campus master plan projects last Wednesday during a special event in the Foley Center on Hawk Hill. Led by Interim President Cheryl A. McConnell, PhD, “A Place to Soar” was held to both inform and excite the community about critical building and renovation projects to modernize and maximize the University’s facilities. Prompted by the University’s recent merger with University of the Sciences, Saint Joseph’s is fast-tracking key construction projects to enhance the undergraduate student experience on Hawk Hill.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
MONTCO.Today

Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Ensures Former Lansdale Resident Rests Where She Intended

Final resting place of Lansdale resident Rosellen Smith. A local widow, Rosellen Smith, passed away May 23, 2022, at a Lansdale assisted living community. But when her next-of-kin (a cousin) was unable or unwilling to honor her burial request, Montgomery County Deputy Coroner Adam Shellenhamer had a mystery to unravel to put her at peace. Jo Ciavaglia reported his efforts in the Bucks County Courier Times.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
buckscountyherald.com

School board should reconsider lawyer

A front page article in the Nov. 17 Herald reported a decision by the Central Bucks School District to engage the law firm of Duane Morris LLP, and specifically Philadelphia partner Bill McSwain, to investigate complaints of discrimination made by CBSD students. The complaints allege discrimination based on LGBTQ status.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
MONTCO.Today

Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler

Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Threat shuts down central Pa. middle school

Classes were canceled at a Lancaster County middle school Friday because of an online threat, police said. East Lampeter Township police said a violent threat was made Thursday evening toward the Conestoga Valley Middle School, on the 2100 block of Horseshoe Road. Classes were canceled as a precaution, but police...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Funding secured for Lehigh Valley Health Network's emergency department

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - $6.5 million from the state's Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program will go to the Lehigh Valley Health Network's 17th St. Emergency Department in Allentown. The money will be used to relocate and expand the city's emergency department which has not been renovated in over 30 years. The proposed...
ALLENTOWN, PA
MONTCO.Today

State Police Reminder: Local Trail Safety Now Goes Beyond Pedestrian Slips and Cyclists’ Tumbles

Montgomery County has seen a recent uptick in car break-ins adjacent to its parks and recreation spaces. When thinking about trail safety in Montgomery County’s vast array of outdoor assets — its trails, parks, and open spaces — most residents think of avoiding bodily harm. And while reminders about slip-and-fall incidents or bicycle tumbles are always valuable, the Pa. State Police is warning about another hazard, as reported by Joe Zlomek in The Sanatoga Post.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Some homeowners, landlords to be eligible for 'Whole Home Repair Program'

HARRISBURG, Pa. - There's a program on the way to help some homeowners and landlords fix up homes in Pennsylvania. Local officials and politicians talked about the Whole Home Repair Program Friday in Allentown. It will offer $125 million in grants and loans. Some low-income homeowners and landlords who own...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sanatogapost.com

County Names Four Local Planning Award Winners

NORRISTOWN PA – Mixed-income rental housing units in East Greenville (at top), restoration of the Perkiomen Creek in Upper Hanover, walkable communities advocate Thomas J. Hylton of Pottstown, and a senior living development in Worcester all were announced Friday (Nov. 18, 2022) as winners of the 2022 Montgomery Awards. The honors are presented annually by the Montgomery County Planning Commission.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Philly woman, after many failed attempts, takes ‘savage’ approach to addiction recovery

Editor’s note: PennLive spent much of 2022 trying to understand the opioid overdose crisis, which has returned to Pennsylvania with a vengeance. We focused on questions including what caused the surge, what did we do right and wrong in earlier efforts to fight the epidemic, and what else should we do. We interviewed experts and regular people and attended hearings and rallies. Most importantly, we talked to Pennsylvanians impacted by the crisis, to convey the human impact and learn what they believe might have saved their loved one. Finally, we spoke to people recovering from addiction to learn what works and what doesn’t. We hope the resulting six stories will help people protect themselves and loved ones, be better able to evaluate proposed policies aimed at the crisis, and find insights and hope that can lead to recovery and saved lives.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

C&N Donates $20,000 Through EITC Contributions to YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties

C&N recently donated $20,000 to YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties under the Educational Improvement Tax Credit Program (EITC). YMCA of Bucks and Hunterdon Counties is a charitable, nonprofit organization committed to strengthening its communities through membership and programs that foster youth development, healthy living and social responsibility for all.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
