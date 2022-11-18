This Bucks County School District is Making a Big Change to How Parents Can Access Report Cards

Image via iStock

The school district is making some changes to how parents can access their children's grades.

One of Bucks County’s largest school districts will be implementing a new method for parents to access their children’s grades.

The Pennsbury School District, based out of Fallsington, recently announced that they will be making a change to how parents in the district will be able to see students’ report cards.

Having once utilized the Home Access Center program, which allowed parents to view their children’s report cards digitally, the district will now use PowerSchool to display online grades.

“Over the next few years, we will begin to review our reporting and assessment practices with a focus on supporting the learning process, encouraging the success of all students, and ensuring student understanding of classroom material,” the school district said online.

“We are fortunate that we can undertake this important work because we have excellent teachers and educational professionals who work hard to support their students.”

